Tahawol: Pakistan’s violation of Afghan airspace discussed
Tahawol: Afghan forces’ decisive response to Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan’s role in border tensions
Tahawol: Trump wanting to solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Pakistan military regime’s attacks on Afghan civilians discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Nabi Omari hopes that areas beyond Durand Line return to Afghanistan’s control
Sport8 hours ago
AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi triumph by 49 runs, Abaseen Defenders clinch victory by 5 wickets
Latest News9 hours ago
Trump says he could ‘easily’ solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Sport4 weeks ago
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
Business4 weeks ago
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan thrashes Maldives 10–1 in Futsal Asian Cup
Sport2 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
Sport4 weeks ago
ACB names squad for white-ball series against Bangladesh
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Pakistan military regime’s attacks on Afghan civilians discussed
Interviews16 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, IEA’s former ambassador to Islamabad
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Pakistan’s attack on Afghan civilian targets discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Afghan forces’ decisive response to Pakistan discussed
Sport4 days ago
ATN to bring Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games to Afghan viewers
Regional5 days ago
Trump declares end of Gaza war as final Israeli hostages freed and Palestinians released
Business4 days ago
Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations
Sport4 days ago
AHKPL: Pamir Stars edge past Kabul Zalmi by 11 runs, Knight Riders dominate in earlier clash
Latest News5 days ago
IEA FM Muttaqi says all neighbours except Pakistan on good terms with Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Haqqani calls for unity, urges Afghans to put national interests above personal gain
Business3 days ago
Russian firms show interest in Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project
Sport2 days ago
Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai claim top ODI rankings