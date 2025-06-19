Tahawol
Tahawol: Lineups for Israel and Iran conflict discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Israel-Iran conflict
Tahawol: Iran’s attacks on Israel’s key targets discussed
Tahawol: Regional consequences of Iran-Israel conflict
Tahawol4 hours ago
Sport5 hours ago
AFPL: Noorzad 2–1 Perozi Panjshir, Sadaqat 7–2 Jawanan Maihan
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Analyzing day seven of Iran-Israel conflict
Regional9 hours ago
First batch of Indians evacuated from Iran arrives safely in Delhi
Latest News11 hours ago
Afghanistan grants visa exemption for Iranian pilgrims
Tahawol3 weeks ago
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Azerbaijan urged to back Afghanistan’s participation in COP30 in Brazil
Sport4 weeks ago
ATN holds draw for Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
Sport4 weeks ago
FIFA Club WC: LAFC and Club América to clash on May 31 for final berth
Tahawol4 hours ago
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Analyzing day seven of Iran-Israel conflict
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Reviewing ongoing Israel-Iran conflicts
Tahawol2 days ago
Regional5 days ago
Saudi Crown Prince voices solidarity with Iran, condemns Israeli attacks
World5 days ago
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
Latest News3 days ago
Unprecedented surge in US aerial refueling tankers cross Atlantic amid Middle East tensions
Latest News4 days ago
Israel issues urgent warning to Iranians to evacuate areas near military sites
Latest News4 days ago
Israel urged US to join strikes on Iran, but Washington declined
Latest News4 days ago
Withdrawal restrictions relaxed for bank account holders in Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Over 400 health centers shut down in Afghanistan following US aid suspension
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan airspace sees surge in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict