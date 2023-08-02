Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Muttaqi’s demand from ambassadors of some nations in Doha discussed

Published

2 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: August 2, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Outcome of 2-day meeting in Doha between US-IEA delegation discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

August 1, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: August 1, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: UAE’s effort for ensuring peace, prosperity in Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

July 31, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2023)

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghanistan-US talks in Doha discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

July 30, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!