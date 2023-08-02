Tahawol
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s demand from ambassadors of some nations in Doha discussed
(Last Updated On: August 2, 2023)
Tahawol: Outcome of 2-day meeting in Doha between US-IEA delegation discussed
(Last Updated On: August 1, 2023)
Tahawol: UAE’s effort for ensuring peace, prosperity in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: July 31, 2023)
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US talks in Doha discussed
(Last Updated On: July 30, 2023)
Tahawol2 hours ago
Sport3 hours ago
Shaheen Hunters crowned champions of inaugural Kabul Premier League
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Pakistan’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Business4 hours ago
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum opens in Astana
Business5 hours ago
NDC to work on 21 projects this year, including Qosh Tepa canal and Kamal Khan dam
Sport4 weeks ago
Scotland stuns Zimbabwe, secures clash with Dutch for World Cup spot
Business4 weeks ago
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
World4 weeks ago
Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting
Sport4 weeks ago
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Sport4 weeks ago
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar4 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Latest News5 days ago
After two-year suspension, US and EU carriers allowed to overfly Afghanistan
Sport4 days ago
KPL2023: Atal smashes jaw-dropping seven sixes in a row
Climate Change4 days ago
Melting glacier ice reveals frozen body of climber who vanished 37 years ago
Science & Technology5 days ago
Most of the 100 million people who signed up for Threads stop using it
Sport4 days ago
Kabul Zalmi crush Shamshad Eagles by 73 runs in KPL
Latest News4 days ago
Transporting goods by rail up 25 percent: officials
Business4 days ago
Construction of Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan dams to start soon
World3 days ago
Six people dead after small plane crashes in Calgary