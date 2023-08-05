Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for strengthening ties with Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: August 5, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Pakistan accusing Afghan nationals of causing instability discussed
(Last Updated On: August 3, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s demand from ambassadors of some nations in Doha discussed
(Last Updated On: August 2, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Outcome of 2-day meeting in Doha between US-IEA delegation discussed
(Last Updated On: August 1, 2023)
Latest News4 hours ago
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts Kabul
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for strengthening ties with Kabul discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghanistan cannot improve without education: Stanikzai
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Calls for removing restrictions on Afghan women discussed
Regional8 hours ago
India’s removal of Kashmir’s special status had no basis in international law: Nizamani
Sport4 weeks ago
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Regional4 weeks ago
Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf
Business4 weeks ago
Chinese mining firm to invest $350 million in Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
James Dobbins, former US special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, dies at 81
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call for strengthening ties with Kabul discussed
Saar6 hours ago
Saar: Calls for removing restrictions on Afghan women discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan accusing Afghan nationals of causing instability discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s demand from ambassadors of some nations in Doha discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Pakistan’s policies towards Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Body of Afghan climber who died on K2 last year recovered by Pakistan army
-
World3 days ago
Justin and Sophie Trudeau separate after 18 years of marriage
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan pulls out of Hundred on eve of tournament
-
Sport4 days ago
Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters to lock horns in KPL final
-
World5 days ago
11 dead and 27 missing in floods around Beijing after days of rain
-
Regional4 days ago
At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes south of New Delhi
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in August
-
Latest News4 days ago
Finance ministry recruits top graduates of universities