Tahawol: Possibility of US military conflict with Iran reviewed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s role in regional connectivity and trade
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s claim of Pakistan nurturing Daesh
Tahawol: 37th anniversary of Soviet exit from Afghanistan
Tahawol: Possibility of US military conflict with Iran reviewed
Afghanistan end T20 World Cup campaign with convincing win over Canada
Saar: Pakistan’s ongoing threats against Afghanistan discussed
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor urges political dialogue with Afghanistan
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Russia signals interest in expanding investment and trade ties with Afghanistan
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Tahawol: Release of three Pakistani prisoners by IEA discussed
Saar: Moves toward unified policy on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s role in regional connectivity and trade
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Grateful to Afghans and Ulama for obeying the Islamic Emirate, says Hibatullah Akhundzada
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan’s defense ministry unveils new military uniforms for armed forces
Tajikistan: Recent attacks from Afghanistan aimed at damaging our relations with China
Iran–China rail link via Afghanistan proposed to cut transit time
Iran would prevail in potential conflict with the United States, says IEA spokesman
IEA marks 37th anniversary of Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan