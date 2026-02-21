Tahawol
Tahawol: US military review for attack against Iran discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Possibility of US military conflict with Iran reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s role in regional connectivity and trade
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s claim of Pakistan nurturing Daesh
Tahawol6 minutes ago
Tahawol: US military review for attack against Iran discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s expanding ties with Central Asia discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Over 365 women-related cases resolved in past month: Virtue Ministry
Sport6 hours ago
José Antonio Nogueira appointed new Afghanistan head football coach
Latest News7 hours ago
Five die as vehicle plunges into river in Badakhshan
Sport3 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
Latest News4 days ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Sport3 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Tahawol6 minutes ago
Tahawol: US military review for attack against Iran discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s expanding ties with Central Asia discussed
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: Calls for implementing development and infrastructure projects
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Possibility of US military conflict with Iran reviewed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Pakistan’s ongoing threats against Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
-
Latest News4 days ago
Grateful to Afghans and Ulama for obeying the Islamic Emirate, says Hibatullah Akhundzada
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghan Peaks founder climbs Aconcagua to promote Afghanistan’s mountain potential
-
Latest News1 day ago
Indian customs seize Chinese walnuts falsely declared as Afghan
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan delegation visits Belarus to strengthen economic and industrial ties
-
Business2 days ago
Pakistan allows re-export of stranded Afghan transit cargo