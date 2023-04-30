Tahawol
Tahawol: Qatar hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 30, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction over UNSC resolution on Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: April 29, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Russia’s remarks over Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 27, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: UN appointing Afghanistan coordinator discussed
(Last Updated On: April 26, 2023)
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Qatar hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Sport19 mins ago
Raza helps Punjab down Chennai in last-ball IPL thriller
Business38 mins ago
Turkmenistan begins exporting gas to Pakistan via Afghanistan
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Iran’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Health2 hours ago
Health ministry marks World Malaria Day in Kabul
Regional4 weeks ago
Syria: Another Iranian Revolutionary Guard aide dies after Israeli air strike
World3 weeks ago
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Business4 weeks ago
Herat’s exports total $102 million in past year: officials
Regional3 weeks ago
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Qatar hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Iran’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction over UNSC resolution on Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Holding Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Russia’s remarks over Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
-
Latest News4 days ago
Lavrov says talks with IEA are ‘necessary’
-
Featured4 days ago
Five highlights of IPL as it hits midway mark
-
Health3 days ago
Japan pledges $1 million for healthcare in Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkey’s Erdogan cancels election rallies for health reasons
-
Latest News3 days ago
Eleven killed in traffic accident in Balkh
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad welcomes Guiterres’ move to appoint Turkish envoy as Afghanistan coordinator
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN’s humanitarian chief calls on donor countries to honor their pledges to Afghanistan