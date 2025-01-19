Tahawol
Tahawol: Trump adviser’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Approval of ceasefire accord by Israeli cabinet discussed
Tahawol: Extension of US emergency over Afghanistan crisis discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to establish ceasefire in Palestine discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Trump adviser’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Denial of girls’ right to education in Afghanistan is ‘intolerable’: NRC chief
Latest News8 hours ago
Lab equipment worth 270 million afghanis purchased for state universities
Latest News9 hours ago
Trump’s National Security Adviser says troops will not return to Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Business4 weeks ago
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
Business3 weeks ago
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
World4 weeks ago
Biden approves $571 mln in defense support for Taiwan
Trending
Regional5 days ago
Iran never plotted to kill Donald Trump, Iranian president says
Latest News3 days ago
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistani politician Rehman says his country cannot afford war with Afghanistan
Latest News3 days ago
Iranian, Tajik presidents discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe
International Sports5 days ago
ILT20: Desert Vipers cruise to six-wicket victory Over Gulf Giants
Latest News4 days ago
Russian FM calls for Pakistan, Afghanistan, India cooperation against terrorism
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders secure 30-run victory over Sharjah Warriorz
Latest News3 days ago
Half a million Afghan children at risk of malnutrition in 2025