Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Trump’s remarks on military equipment in Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 mins ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Trump adviser’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

January 19, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Approval of ceasefire accord by Israeli cabinet discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

January 18, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Extension of US emergency over Afghanistan crisis discussed

Published

4 days ago

on

January 16, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!