Tahawol
Tahawol: Trump’s remarks on military equipment in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Trump adviser’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Approval of ceasefire accord by Israeli cabinet discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Extension of US emergency over Afghanistan crisis discussed
Tahawol3 mins ago
Tahawol: Trump’s remarks on military equipment in Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Trump’s comments on military equipment in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghanistan, China mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Latest News7 hours ago
Pakistan to continue supporting Afghanistan amid growing humanitarian crisis
Latest News7 hours ago
Rina Amiri steps down as US special envoy for Afghan women
Business4 weeks ago
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Business4 weeks ago
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
Business3 weeks ago
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
International Sports4 weeks ago
ICC announces schedule for 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy
Sport3 weeks ago
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
Tahawol3 mins ago
Tahawol: Trump’s remarks on military equipment in Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Trump’s comments on military equipment in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Trump adviser’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Approval of ceasefire accord by Israeli cabinet discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani politician Rehman says his country cannot afford war with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian, Tajik presidents discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders secure 30-run victory over Sharjah Warriorz
-
Latest News4 days ago
Half a million Afghan children at risk of malnutrition in 2025
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar-Afghanistan Joint Labour Committee meeting held in Doha
-
World4 days ago
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden: History will reflect that withdrawal from Afghanistan was right thing to do