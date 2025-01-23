Tahawol
Tahawol: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen ties with Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s remarks on military equipment in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump adviser’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Approval of ceasefire accord by Israeli cabinet discussed
Tahawol37 mins ago
Sport2 hours ago
Ali Reza Asahi, Afghan bodybuilding champion, dies in Kabul
Business2 hours ago
Survey for construction of Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan completed
Latest News4 hours ago
Germany steps up efforts to deport Afghan criminals
Latest News6 hours ago
Acting Defense Minister describes Qatar as ‘friend and partner’ of Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
Business4 weeks ago
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
Sport3 weeks ago
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
World4 weeks ago
North Korean troops experience mass casualties on Ukraine front lines, White House says
Latest News3 weeks ago
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
1 day ago
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s executive orders reviewed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Acting minister of interior’s meeting with UAE President discussed
2 days ago
Tahawol: Trump’s inauguration as 47th president discussed
Latest News2 days ago
Saar: Revival of US military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Regional4 days ago
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
World4 days ago
Trump promises harsh immigration crackdown on inauguration eve
Latest News4 days ago
Trump’s National Security Adviser says troops will not return to Afghanistan
Regional4 days ago
Gaza ceasefire deal takes effect and fighting halts after delay
International Sports4 days ago
ILT20: Gulf Giants command six-wicket victory over Dubai Capitals
International Sports3 days ago
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defeat Gulf Giants by 37 runs
Latest News4 days ago
Denial of girls’ right to education in Afghanistan is ‘intolerable’: NRC chief
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 200 Afghans leave Philippines for the US after visas processed