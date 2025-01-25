Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on US cessation of foreign aid
Tahawol: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen ties with Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s remarks on military equipment in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump adviser’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol4 mins ago
Tahawol: Discussion on US cessation of foreign aid
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghan refugees’ problems in Pakistan discussed
Business4 hours ago
Afghanistan exports $518 million in dried fruit over past 10 months: ACCI
Regional8 hours ago
Hamas releases four Israeli hostages in second swap
Sport8 hours ago
Rashid Khan features in ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2024
Business4 weeks ago
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
Sport4 weeks ago
Record day for Afghanistan but test ends in a draw
World4 weeks ago
North Korean troops experience mass casualties on Ukraine front lines, White House says
Latest News4 weeks ago
Ariana Television to produce and broadcast Ariana Snooker Championship in February
World3 weeks ago
US vet formerly deployed in Afghanistan rams truck into New Orleans crowd, killing 15
3 days ago
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s executive orders reviewed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Acting minister of interior’s meeting with UAE President discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights, US official reports
Latest News4 days ago
Trump sworn in as 47th US president
Sport4 days ago
Dubai Capitals snap Desert Vipers’ winning streak in six-wicket triumph
World4 days ago
Trump declares ‘only two genders’ to be official US policy
Latest News4 days ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials to visit Kabul in hope of finding solutions to disputes
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan, Iran envoys for Afghan affairs discuss changing int’l geo-political situation
Regional4 days ago
Saudi foreign minister says Trump does not raise risk of Iran-Israel war
Latest News3 days ago
Egeland says Donald Trump’s aid pause ‘disastrous’ for Afghanistan