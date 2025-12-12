Tajik investors express interest in cement production in Afghanistan

A delegation of Tajikistani investors has expressed interest in establishing a cement production factory in Afghanistan, signaling renewed economic engagement between the two neighbors after four years of limited activity.

The delegation met with Hedayatullah Badri, Afghanistan’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum, to discuss potential investment opportunities in the country’s mining and industrial sectors. Officials said the visit reflects Tajikistan’s increasing willingness to expand economic cooperation with Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the Tajik investors praised the Islamic Emirate for what they described as improved security and a more conducive investment environment across Afghanistan.

Minister Badri welcomed the investors’ proposal and assured them of the government’s full support, emphasizing that Afghanistan is ready to facilitate investment through streamlined procedures and favorable conditions.

Representatives of Afghanistan’s private sector also view the development as a positive step toward strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Afghanistan Industries Association, said:

“After four years, Tajikistan is looking to take part in Afghanistan’s economic sector. This is encouraging news for the governments and the people of both countries.”

Economic experts believe that deeper economic engagement between Afghanistan and Tajikistan could unlock significant mutual benefits.

Nazir Ahmad Khalil, an economic analyst, said: “Tajikistan and Afghanistan share language, culture and geography. Expanding trade and investment between the two countries can meaningfully improve their economic situations. Building trust will be essential for long-term cooperation, and such investment can play a major role in poverty reduction and confidence-building.”

This new chapter of economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Tajikistan comes at a time when, since the return of the Islamic Emirate to power, several major projects have been launched between Afghanistan and Central Asian states.

The leadership of the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly emphasized that it seeks to strengthen economic relations with neighboring countries, the region, and the wider world on the basis of mutual respect.