TAPI pipeline to reach Herat by end of 2025: Ministry

Homayoun Afghan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, says the TAPI pipeline will reach the city of Herat by the end of 2025.

Afghan added that once the pipeline is in place, the gas distribution process will begin.

According to him, the pipeline’s route to Herat spans 153 kilometers, of which 14 kilometers has already been completed.

Meanwhile, economic experts have stated that once the project is completed, it will bring substantial economic benefits to Afghanistan.

“Thousands of people will be employed both directly and indirectly, and we will witness the positive economic impact of this major project in the country. It is truly a vital project for us, especially for our two industrial provinces, Kandahar and Herat, which will be able to access gas at an affordable price,” said Qalandar Rahimi, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

Shamsur Rahman Ahmadzai, an economic affairs expert, also stated: “TAPI is considered one of Afghanistan’s key infrastructure projects, with significant economic impact that will benefit both the government and the citizens of the country.”

The total length of the TAPI gas pipeline is 1,814 kilometers, and it is designed to transport Turkmen gas through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India.

This pipeline will cut through the provinces of Herat, Farah, Nimruz, Helmand, and Kandahar, and 816 kilometers of the total length of 1,814 kilometers will be constructed within Afghanistan.