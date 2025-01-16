Science & Technology
TikTok prepares to shut down app in US on Sunday, sources say
TikTok and its Chinese parent, ByteDance, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
TikTok plans to shut U.S. operations of its social media app used by 170 million Americans on Sunday, when a federal ban is set to take effect, barring a last-minute reprieve, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Washington Post reported President-elect Donald Trump, whose term begins a day after a ban would start, is considering issuing an executive order to suspend enforcement of a shutdown for 60 to 90 days. The newspaper did not say how Trump could legally do so, Reuters reported.
The law signed in April mandates a ban on new TikTok downloads on Apple (AAPL.O), or Google (GOOGL.O), app stores if Chinese parent ByteDance fails to divest the site.
Users who have downloaded TikTok would theoretically still be able to use the app, except that the law also bars U.S. companies starting Sunday from providing services to enable the distribution, maintenance, or updating of it.
The Trump transition team did not have an immediate comment. Trump has said he should have time after taking office to pursue a "political resolution" of the issue.
"TikTok itself is a fantastic platform," Trump's incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz told Fox News on Wednesday. "We're going to find a way to preserve it but protect people's data."
A White House official told Reuters Wednesday President Joe Biden has no plans to intervene to block a ban in his final days in office if the Supreme Court fails to act and added Biden is legally unable to intervene absent a credible plan from ByteDance to divest TikTok, read the report.
U.S. Senator Ed Markey on Wednesday sought unanimous consent to extend the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok by 270 days but Republican Senator Tom Cotton blocked the proposal.
If it is banned, TikTok plans that users attempting to open the app will see a pop-up message directing them to a website with information about the ban, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is not public.
"We go dark. Essentially, the platform shuts down," TikTok lawyer Noel Francisco told the Supreme Court last week.
The company also plans to give users an option to download all their data so that they can take a record of their personal information, the sources said.
The U.S. Supreme Court is currently deciding whether to uphold the law and allow TikTok to be banned on Sunday, overturn the law, or pause the law to give the court more time to make a decision.
Shutting down TikTok in the U.S. could make it unavailable for users in many other countries, the company said in a court filing last month, because hundreds of service providers in the U.S. help make the platform available to TikTok users around the world - and could no longer do so starting Sunday, Reuters reported.
TikTok said in the court filing an order was needed to "avoid interruption of services for tens of millions of TikTok users outside the United States."
TikTok had said that the prohibitions would eventually make the app unusable, noting in the filing that "data centers would almost certainly conclude that they can no longer store" TikTok code, content, or data.
The sources said the shutdown aims to protect TikTok service providers from legal liability and make it easier to resume operations if President-elect Donald Trump opted to roll back any ban.
Shutting down such services does not require longer planning, one of the sources said, noting that most operations have been continuing as usual as of this week. If the ban gets reversed later, TikTok would be able to restore service for U.S. users in a relatively short time, sources said.
TikTok and its Chinese parent, ByteDance, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
U.S. tech publication The Information first reported the news late on Tuesday.
Privately held ByteDance is about 60% owned by institutional investors such as BlackRock and General Atlantic, while its founders and employees own 20% each. It has more than 7,000 employees in the United States, read the report.
President Joe Biden last April signed a law requiring ByteDance to sell its U.S. assets by Jan. 19, or face a nationwide ban. Last week, the Supreme Court seemed inclined to uphold the law, despite calls from Trump and lawmakers to extend the deadline.
TikTok and ByteDance have sought, at the very least, a delay in the implementation of the law, which they say violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protection against government abridgment of free speech.
TikTok said in the court filing last month it estimated one-third of its 170 million American users would stop accessing the platform if the ban lasted a month.
Science & Technology
Apple offers iPhone discounts in China as competition intensifies
Apple is offering rare discounts of up to 500 yuan ($68.50) on its latest iPhone models in China, as the U.S. tech giant moves to defend its market share against rising competition from domestic rivals like Huawei.
The four-day promotion, running from Jan. 4-7, applies to several iPhone models when purchased using specific payment methods, according to its website, Reuters reported.
The flagship iPhone 16 Pro with a starting price of 7,999 yuan and the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a starting price of 9,999 yuan will see the highest discount of 500 yuan. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will receive a 400 yuan reduction.
The discounts come as consumers remain cautious with spending amid China's slowing economy and deflationary pressures, with the country's consumer inflation hitting a five-month low in November.
Apple is grappling with declining market share in China, the world's largest smartphone market, where local manufacturers have intensified competition.
Huawei has emerged as a particularly strong challenger since its return to the premium segment in August 2023 with locally-made chipsets. Huawei had cut the prices of a variety of high-end devices, including mobile phones, by up to 3,000 yuan over the weekend on one of China's leading e-commerce platforms.
Apple briefly fell out of China's top five smartphone vendors in the second quarter of 2024 before recovering in the third quarter. The U.S. company's smartphone sales in China still slipped 0.3% during the third quarter from a year earlier, while Huawei's sales surged 42%, according to research firm IDC.
The Apple promotion also includes discounts of 200 to 300 yuan on older iPhone models, as well as other categories of products such as MacBook laptops and iPad tablets. Customers must use designated payment methods including WeChat Pay or Alipay to qualify for the discounts.
($1 = 7.2992 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Science & Technology
US Treasury says Chinese hackers stole documents in ‘major incident’
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington rejected any responsibility for the hack, saying that Beijing “firmly opposes the U.S.’s smear attacks against China without any factual basis.”
Chinese state-sponsored hackers breached the U.S. Treasury Department's computer security guardrails this month and stole documents in what Treasury called a "major incident," according to a letter to lawmakers, that Treasury officials provided to Reuters on Monday.
The hackers compromised third-party cybersecurity service provider BeyondTrust and were able to access unclassified documents, the letter said.
According to the letter, hackers "gained access to a key used by the vendor to secure a cloud-based service used to remotely provide technical support for Treasury Departmental Offices (DO) end users. With access to the stolen key, the threat actor was able to override the service’s security, remotely access certain Treasury DO user workstations, and access certain unclassified documents maintained by those users."
The Treasury Department said it was alerted to the breach by BeyondTrust on Dec. 8 and that it was working with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI to assess the hack's impact.
Treasury officials didn't immediately respond to an email seeking further details about the hack. The FBI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while CISA referred questions back to the Treasury Department.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington rejected any responsibility for the hack, saying that Beijing "firmly opposes the U.S.'s smear attacks against China without any factual basis."
A spokesperson for BeyondTrust, based in Johns Creek, Georgia, told Reuters in an email that the company "previously identified and took measures to address a security incident in early December 2024" involving its remote support product. BeyondTrust "notified the limited number of customers who were involved," and law enforcement was notified, the spokesperson said. "BeyondTrust has been supporting the investigative efforts."
The spokesperson referred to a statement posted on the company'swebsite, on Dec. 8 sharing some details from the investigation, including that a digital key had been compromised in the incident and that an investigation was under way. That statement was last updated Dec. on 18.
Tom Hegel, a threat researcher at cybersecurity company SentinelOne (S.N), said the reported security incident "fits a well-documented pattern of operations by PRC-linked groups, with a particular focus on abusing trusted third-party services - a method that has become increasingly prominent in recent years," he said, using an acronym for the People's Republic of China."
Science & Technology
Iran lifts ban on WhatsApp and Google Play, state media says
Social media platforms were widely used in anti-government protests in Iran.
Iranian authorities have lifted a ban on Meta's instant messaging platform WhatsApp and Google Play as a first step to scale back internet restrictions, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.
The Islamic Republic has some of the strictest controls on Internet access in the world, but its blocks on U.S.-based social media such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are routinely bypassed by tech-savvy Iranians using virtual private networks, Reuters reported.
"A positive majority vote has been reached to lift limitations on access to some popular foreign platforms such as WhatsApp and Google Play", Iran's official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday, referring to a meeting on the matter headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian.
"Today the first step in removing internet limitations... has been taken," IRNA cited Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi as saying.
Social media platforms were widely used in anti-government protests in Iran.
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders secure 30-run victory over Sharjah Warriorz
Biden extends US national emergency over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
TikTok prepares to shut down app in US on Sunday, sources say
Israel, Hamas ceasefire accord followed by airstrikes on Gaza, residents say
Tahawol: Efforts to establish ceasefire in Palestine discussed
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
Afghanistan crush Zimbabwe by 232 runs in second ODI
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
Tahawol: Efforts to establish ceasefire in Palestine discussed
Saar: India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan relations reviewed
Tahawol: Biden’s defense of Afghanistan withdrawal decision discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Dollar rising against afghani discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Myanmar military air strike kills dozens in Rakhine village, UN says
-
Latest News5 days ago
Int’l conference on ‘Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities’ held in Pakistan
-
World4 days ago
Trump’s Middle East envoy meets Netanyahu amid ceasefire push
-
Sport4 days ago
Dubai Capitals hold nerve to beat MI Emirates by one run in ILT20 opener
-
World3 days ago
Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muslim league’s chief: False impressions on girls’ education in Islam need countering
-
Regional4 days ago
EU foreign ministers to tackle Syria sanctions relief at end of month
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan names squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025