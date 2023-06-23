World
Titanic sub destroyed in ‘catastrophic implosion,’ all five aboard dead
A deep-sea submersible carrying five people on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic was found in pieces from a “catastrophic implosion” that killed everyone aboard, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday, ending a multinational five-day search for the vessel.
A robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship discovered a debris field from the submersible Titan on Thursday morning on the seabed some 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the Titanic, 2 1/2 miles (4 km) beneath the surface, in a remote corner of the North Atlantic, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters.
The Titan, operated by the U.S.-based company OceanGate Expeditions, had been missing since it lost contact with its surface support ship on Sunday morning about an hour, 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world’s most famous shipwreck, Reuters reported.
Five major fragments of the 22-foot (6.7-meter) Titan were located in the debris field left from its disintegration, including the vessel’s tail cone and two sections of the pressure hull, Coast Guard officials said. No mention was made of whether human remains were sighted.
“The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle,” Mauger said.
Even before the Coast Guard’s press conference, OceanGate issued a statement saying there were no survivors among the five men aboard the Titan, including the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan.
The four others were British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both British citizens; and French oceanographer and renowned Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, who had visited the wreck dozens of times.
“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” the company said. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.”
Search teams and support personnel from the U.S., Canada, France and Britain had spent days scanning thousands of square miles of open seas with planes and ships for any sign of the Titan.
Intense worldwide media coverage of the search largely overshadowed the aftermath of a far greater maritime disaster stemming from the wreck of a migrant vessel off the coast of Greece last week, killing hundreds of people.
World
Paris blast: At least 37 hurt, sniffer dogs pick up scent under rubble
A blast ripped through a street near Paris’ historic Latin Quarter on Wednesday and rescuers were searching for two missing people feared buried under the rubble of a building that partially collapsed in the explosion, Reuters reported.
The explosion tore through Rue Saint-Jacques, which runs from the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral to the Sorbonne University, in the late afternoon, injuring at least 37 people, four of whom were fighting for their lives in hospital.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that sniffer dogs had picked up a scent under the mound of masonry left strewn across Rue Saint-Jacques.
“It is possible tonight that we will find bodies or perhaps survivors,” Darmanin told reporters at the scene of the blast.
The blast destroyed the facade of a building housing the Paris American Academy design school popular with foreign students, read the report.
Witnesses described a deafening explosion and a giant fireball that rose several stories high.
Soldiers helped secure a safety cordon around the scene.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said it was too early to say what caused the blast.
But the local deputy mayor, Edouard Civel, referred to a gas explosion in a Twitter post and witnesses told BFM TV there had been a strong smell of gas moments before the blast.
“The shop shook violently, it felt like bomb blast,” said Rahman Oliur who manages a food shop a few doors down the street from the American Academy.
Bar worker Khal Ilsey said he heard a “huge explosion” before running out and seeing a violent blaze at the end of the street.
According to Reuters the blast occurred at 4:55 p.m. (1455 GMT), just as workers were heading home. The area is frequented by tourists and foreign students in the early summer but there was no immediate indication that any foreigners were among the victims.
Several nearby building were evacuated. More than two hours after the explosion, first responders were still treating residents for shock. One woman fainted in the street.
Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said early indications were that the blast originated inside the collapsed building. Investigators would look into whether building conditions were in breach of regulations or if an individual had acted without due care, he added.
More than 300 firefighters were involved in bringing the blazes under control.
Rue Saint-Jacques runs through the Latin Quarter – famed as the home to many expatriate and French writers, musicians and artists over the years – to the Val de Grace military hospital and is a few blocks from the popular Jardin du Luxembourg.
“I was at home writing … I thought it was a bomb,” said art historian Monique Mosser, adding that many of the windows in her building had been blown out by the blast’s shockwave.
“A neighbour knocked on the door and told me that the fire brigade were asking us to evacuate as quickly as possible. I grabbed my laptop, my phone. I didn’t even think to take get my medication.”
In January 2019, a gas leak caused an explosion that killed 4 people and injured 66 in the 9th arrondissement. In April that year, a fire broke out in the Notre-Dame Cathedral, destroying much of the roof and causing other damage before it was extinguished, read the report.
World
Biden calls Chinese President Xi a dictator
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Xi Jinping a dictator, a day after top US diplomat Antony Blinken visited Beijing to stabilize bilateral relations that China says are at their lowest point since formal ties were established.
Biden also said Xi was very embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was blown off course over US airspace early this year, making a personal comment on the Chinese leader when Blinken said on Monday the “chapter” should be closed.
It was unclear why Biden made the comments on Xi – China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong after he secured a precedent-breaking third term as president and head of the Communist Party, Reuters reported.
“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said at a fundraiser in California.
“That’s a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course,” Biden added.
Biden also said China “has real economic difficulties.”
Xi, who met with Blinken on Monday, has not publicly responded to Biden’s comments but they are unlikely to go down well in Beijing and could jeopardize efforts by both countries to bring their relationship back to a more stable footing after the balloon incident.
Blinken and Xi agreed in their meeting to stabilize the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing so it did not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any breakthrough during a rare visit to China by the secretary of state.
They did agree to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits by US officials in the coming weeks and months. Biden said later on Tuesday that US climate envoy John Kerry may go to China soon.
Biden said on Monday he thought relations between the two countries were on the right path, and he indicated that progress was made during Blinken’s trip.
World
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
China and the United States agreed on Monday to stabilize their intense rivalry so it does not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed “progress” after shaking hands with Blinken at the Great Hall of the People, a grand venue usually reserved for greeting heads of state, Reuters reported.
The top U.S. diplomat and Xi both stressed the importance of having a more stable relationship, as any conflict between the world’s two largest economies would create global disruption.
China refused to entertain Washington’s bid to resume military-to-military communication channels, citing U.S. sanctions as the obstacle. The two sides appeared entrenched in their positions over everything from Taiwan to trade, including U.S. actions toward China’s chip industry, human rights and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden said later on Monday he thinks relations between the two countries are on the right path, and indicated that progress was made during Blinken’s trip.
“We’re on the right trail here,” Biden said of U.S.-China relations. Asked by reporters during a trip to California whether he felt progress had been made, he replied, “I don’t feel,” he said. “You know it’s been made.”
Biden said of Blinken: “He did a hell of a job.”
At one of the most significant U.S.-China exchanges since Biden took office, it was not clear how the countries would overcome their differences. The sides agreed to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits in the coming weeks and months.
At a news conference concluding his two-day trip to Beijing, the first by a U.S. secretary of state since 2018, Blinken said Washington had achieved its objectives for the trip, including raising concerns directly, trying to set up channels for dialogue and exploring areas of cooperation. The trip was postponed in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew through U.S. airspace.
But he said progress was not straightforward.
“The relationship was at a point of instability, and both sides recognized the need to work to stabilize it,” Blinken said before leaving China.
His meetings in Beijing, including talks with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and foreign minister Qin Gang, had been “candid and constructive,” Blinken added.
Titanic sub destroyed in ‘catastrophic implosion,’ all five aboard dead
UN special coordinator for Afghanistan meets acting ministers of interior and foreign affairs
Germany urges Kyrgyzstan to help improve situation in Afghanistan
Afghan evacuee child dies in US custody
IEA’s recognition depends on treatment of Afghan women: US
Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting in Japan
Belgian aid worker held in Iran freed in prisoner swap
Tahawol: UNSC’s meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s call for treating Afghans with respect discussed
Tahawol: Iran and Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
Saar: World concerned about security situation in Afghanistan
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over UNHRC’s report on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
-
Sport4 days ago
Oman shock Ireland in Cricket World Cup Qualifier
-
Regional5 days ago
Saudi’s new airline Riyadh Air debuts livery at Paris air show
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan recalled by Afghanistan for Bangladesh ODI series
-
Sport5 days ago
Hosts Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifier match
-
Nangarhar5 days ago
Nangarhar elders urge IEA to reopen girls’ schools
-
Business4 days ago
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s parliamentary delegation to visit Afghanistan over water rights