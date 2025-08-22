Latest News
Trump administration revokes security clearance of Thomas West
The Trump administration has revoked the security clearance of Thomas West, the former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, who now works as Senate Foreign Relations Committee staffer.
West is among a list of 37 current and former U.S. officials whose security clearances have been withdrawn.
A memo from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accuses the singled-out individuals of having engaged in the “politicization or weaponization of intelligence” to advance personal or partisan goals, failing to safeguard classified information, failing to “adhere to professional analytic tradecraft standards” and other unspecified “detrimental” conduct.
Thomas West was appointed as the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate came to power, and stepped down from the role last October.
Bus crash injures 24 in Afghanistan’s Baghlan
At least 24 people were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Baghlan–Kabul highway on Thursday night.
The incident took place in the Sang Salakh area of Doshi district, according to a statement from Baghlan police.
Authorities said the crash occurred when the bus traveling from Pul-e-Khumri to Kabul collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.
The injured — including men, women, and children — were transported to the Baghlan Provincial Hospital by local ambulances and private vehicles. Several victims are reported to be in critical condition.
Police say the exact cause of the crash remains unknown, but a formal investigation is underway.
This incident comes just two days after a deadly crash in Herat province, in which 79 people were killed when a passenger bus carrying returnees from Iran collided with a truck.
Commercial banks to finance public welfare projects under new mechanism
The Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday that a new financing mechanism has been signed between the Ministry of Finance and the central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), paving the way for commercial banks to play a direct role in funding public welfare projects.
According to the statement, the document was developed under Article 2, Clause 5 of the Rules of Procedure of the Economic Commission. Its purpose is to provide a legal framework for mobilizing commercial banks in support of public-interest projects, while simultaneously creating opportunities for domestic investment and boosting banks’ revenues.
Under the new mechanism, the Ministry of Finance will identify and prioritize public welfare projects through consultations with relevant sectoral institutions, after which it will prepare the required financial models.
Da Afghanistan Bank, in turn, will encourage and guide commercial banks to participate in financing and implementing these initiatives.
Officials say the move is designed to ensure that critical development projects — particularly in infrastructure, healthcare, and education — can be supported through private sector involvement, easing pressure on limited state resources.
The approach also aims to provide commercial banks with sustainable investment opportunities at home, reducing dependency on foreign funding streams.
Afghanistan’s financial sector has struggled since the collapse of the former republic in 2021, when international sanctions and the freezing of central bank reserves triggered a banking crisis.
Although some stability has returned in recent years, liquidity challenges and restricted access to global markets remain key obstacles. By integrating commercial banks into public financing, the government hopes to stimulate economic activity and strengthen confidence in the country’s financial system.
The statement emphasized that the new mechanism will not only benefit public services but also build a foundation for a more resilient banking sector, capable of contributing to Afghanistan’s long-term development goals.
UN says ISIS-K remains key threat to international security
The United Nations Secretary-General in a recent report has warned that ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) remains a key threat to international security.
Several members of the United Nations Security Council in a recent meeting have also raised alarm over the growing threat posed by ISIS-K in Afghanistan, Europe, and Central Asia. They warn that the group remains actively engaged in recruiting fighters and soliciting financial support across these regions.
Dorothy Shea, Acting U.S. Representative to the UN, told the Security Council: “ISIL-K’s recruitment of minors, determination to conduct global terror attacks, and its reign of bombings throughout South Asia and Europe is abhorrent and unacceptable.”
The meeting was held to discuss the 21st report of the UN Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIS. The report warns that despite the killing of several of its top leaders, ISIS continues to retain significant operational capability.
Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, said: “In Afghanistan, ISIL-Khorasan continues to represent one of the most serious threats to Central Asia and beyond. The group has targeted civilians, minority groups, and foreign nationals, while exploiting discontent with the de facto authorities.”
Representatives from China, Pakistan, and other countries echoed the concerns, calling on the Islamic Emirate to take stronger measures against terrorism.
Geng Shuang, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, said: “We call on countries in the region to enhance political trust and make full use of platforms, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to strengthen practical counter-terrorism cooperation. We noted that the United States Government has recently designated BLA and its Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations. We hope the Council can follow suit and include this organization in the 1267 sanctions list as soon as possible.”
Pakistan’s UN representative, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, while acknowledging that the Islamic Emirate has been fighting ISIS-K, said the threat from various other terrorist groups, TTP and Baloch militant groups, which have sought refuge in ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan, remains unaddressed.
In response, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected the claims, stating that ISIS has no operational presence in the country and that such reports are exaggerated and serve only to promote fear.
The head of IEA’s intelligence agency recently reiterated that ISIS, although once imposed on Afghanistan, has now been eliminated.
