World
Trump administration to carry out sweeping immigration review after National Guard shooting
U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a widespread review of asylum cases approved under former President Joe Biden’s administration and Green Cards issued to citizens of 19 countries, Department of Homeland Security officials said on Thursday.
Officials say the Afghan immigrant suspected of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday entered the U.S. in 2021 under a resettlement program, Reuters reported.
Hours after the shooting, which left the two Guard members in critical condition, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the immediate and indefinite suspension of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals.
On Thursday, DHS said the Trump administration was expanding that to include a review of all asylum cases approved under the Biden administration. The alleged gunman was granted asylum this year under Trump, according to a U.S. government file seen by Reuters.
USCIS director Joseph Edlow said in a statement he was also directing a “full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern” at Trump’s request.
He did not indicate which countries are considered by the United States to be ones of concern. USCIS referred Reuters to a travel ban Trump imposed in June on citizens of 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Burundi, Laos, Togo, Venezuela, Sierra Leone, and Turkmenistan.
Trump had already called for the “re-examination” of all Afghan nationals who came to the U.S. under his predecessor, saying that the U.S. needed to take measures to ensure the removal of anyone who does not “add benefit to our country.”
Since returning to the White House earlier this year, the president has carried out an aggressive immigration agenda. Reuters reported on Tuesday that his administration had ordered a broad review of all refugees, who entered the U.S. under Biden.
That order would apply to about 233,000 refugees who entered between January 20, 2021 and February 20, 2025, according to the memo signed by Edlow.
In late October, Trump set the refugee admissions cap for fiscal 2026 at a record-low 7,500, saying the U.S. would focus on bringing in white South Africans of Afrikaner ethnicity.
World
Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready to advance peace plan, will discuss disputed points with Trump
A Ukrainian official said Ukraine “supports the framework’s essence, and some of the most sensitive issues remain as points for the discussion between presidents.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he was ready to advance a U.S.-backed framework for ending the war with Russia and discuss disputed points with U.S. President Donald Trump in talks he said should include European allies, Reuters reported.
U.S. and Ukrainian officials have been trying to narrow their gaps over Trump’s plan to end Europe’s deadliest and most devastating conflict since World War Two, with Ukraine wary of being strong-armed into accepting a deal largely on Russian terms, including territorial concessions.
In a speech to what is known as the coalition of the willing allies, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Zelenskiy urged European leaders to hash out a framework for deploying a “reassurance force” to Ukraine and to keep backing it for as long as Russia showed no inclination to end its nearly four-year-old war.
“We firmly believe security decisions about Ukraine must include Ukraine, security decisions about Europe must include Europe,” Zelenskiy said, according to his speech text. “Because when something is decided behind the back of a country or its people, there is always a high risk it simply won’t work.”
“That framework is on the table, and we’re ready to move forward together with the USA, with the personal engagement of President Trump,” he said.
Trump has at times tried to accelerate negotiations by announcing deadlines, as he did last week when he said that he hoped for agreement by Thursday. But he softened that on Tuesday evening.
“The deadline for me is when it’s over,” he told reporters. “And I think everybody’s tired of fighting.”
He also encouraged reporters not to take the 28-point peace plan he unveiled last week as a firm blueprint.
“That was just a map,” he said. “It was a concept.” Negotiators were working through each of the points, whittling them down, he said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said on social media that negotiations had left “only a few remaining points of disagreement.” He directed his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and his Army secretary, Dan Driscoll, to meet at the same time with Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian officials said Driscoll was expected in Kyiv this week, read the report.
“I look forward to hopefully meeting with President Zelenskyy and President Putin soon, but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages,” Trump wrote.
A Ukrainian diplomat cautioned that territorial concessions remained a major sticking point, meaning a final deal was far from certain despite accords on various specific points. “These are really tough questions for us,” the diplomat said.
Underlining the high stakes for Ukraine, Kyiv was hit by a barrage of missiles and hundreds of drones overnight in a Russian attack that killed seven people and again disrupted power and heating systems. Residents were sheltering underground wearing winter jackets, some in tents.
Zelenskiy could visit the U.S. in the next few days to finalise a deal with Trump, Ukraine’s national security chief Rustem Umerov said earlier on Tuesday, though there was no immediate confirmation of such a trip from the U.S. side, Reuters reported.
U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators held talks on the latest U.S.-backed peace plan in Geneva on Sunday. Driscoll then met on Monday and Tuesday with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi, a spokesperson for Driscoll said.
A Ukrainian official said Ukraine “supports the framework’s essence, and some of the most sensitive issues remain as points for the discussion between presidents.”
Oil prices extended their declines after reports of Ukraine potentially agreeing to a war-ending deal.
U.S. policy towards the war has zigzagged in recent months.
A hastily arranged summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska in August raised worries in Kyiv and European capitals that the Trump administration might accept many Russian demands, though the meeting ultimately resulted in more U.S. pressure on Russia.
The 28-point plan that emerged last week caught many in the U.S. government, Kyiv and Europe alike off guard and prompted fresh concerns that the Trump administration might be willing to push Ukraine to sign a peace deal heavily tilted toward Russia.
The plan would require Ukraine to yield territory beyond the almost 20% that Russia has captured since its February 2022 full-scale invasion, as well as accept curbs on its military and bar it from ever joining NATO, conditions Ukraine has long rejected as tantamount to surrender.
The sudden push has cranked up the pressure on Ukraine and Zelenskiy, who is now at his most vulnerable since the start of the war after a corruption scandal saw two of his ministers dismissed, and as Russia makes battlefield gains.
Zelenskiy could struggle to get Ukrainians to swallow a deal viewed as selling out their interests. Russia’s unrelenting attacks on Ukraine have left many sceptical about how peace can be achieved soon.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said an amended peace plan must reflect the “spirit and letter” of an understanding reached between Putin and Trump at their Alaska summit.
“If the spirit and letter of Anchorage is erased in terms of the key understandings we have established then, of course, it will be a fundamentally different situation (for Russia),” Lavrov warned.
World
US Army Secretary Driscoll meets Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi over Ukraine peace deal
The meeting followed recent discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials aimed at narrowing divisions over Washington’s latest peace proposal.
U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi on Monday, a U.S. official told Reuters — marking the latest diplomatic effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
The meeting followed recent discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials aimed at narrowing divisions over Washington’s latest peace proposal, after Kyiv and several European allies criticized earlier drafts as overly favorable to Moscow.
According to the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Driscoll’s discussions in Abu Dhabi will continue into Tuesday. It remains unclear who is representing Russia in the talks. Driscoll is also expected to meet Ukrainian officials during his visit.
The White House has not yet commented on the meeting.
U.S. policy on the Ukraine conflict has shifted repeatedly in recent months. Trump’s improvised summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August triggered concern among Western allies that Washington might bend to Moscow’s demands — though it ultimately led to increased U.S. pressure on Russia.
Tensions rose again when a new 28-point U.S. peace proposal surfaced, catching officials in Washington, Kyiv, and Europe off guard. Critics feared the plan could push Ukraine toward accepting terms long deemed unacceptable, including ceding additional territory, limiting its military capabilities, and permanently abandoning any path to NATO membership — conditions Kyiv has described as equivalent to capitulation.
The diplomatic maneuvering comes at a precarious moment for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is facing political vulnerability at home following a corruption scandal that led to the dismissal of two ministers, and as Russian forces make gains on the battlefield.
World
Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol dies at 89
Dharmendra Deol, who became one of India’s most prominent actors and a Bollywood action hero, died in Mumbai on Monday, local media said. He was 89.
Dharmendra, who is survived by two wives and six children, had been ill for the past month and died at home, media reported, according to Reuters.
There was no official statement from the actor’s family, but several of his contemporaries, including actor Amitabh Bachchan, gathered at a crematorium in the Mumbai suburb of Juhu for his funeral.
“A massive mega star, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema,” producer and director Karan Johar, who cast Dharmendra in his 2023 film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” (Rocky and Rani’s Love Story), wrote in an Instagram post.
Known to his legion of fans by his first name, Dharmendra acted in more than 300 films in a career spanning more than six decades.
Born in Punjab province in 1935, Dharmendra won a talent show organised by a film magazine, moving to Mumbai and acting in his first film in 1960.
In the years that followed, he appeared in everything from arthouse films to soft romances, action films and goofy comedies, making him the top actor of his generation.
Notable films included Bollywood cult classic “Sholay” (Embers), in which he played one half of a team of small-time thugs tasked with catching a bandit. The film, which was released in 1975, has become part of Indian popular culture and Dharmendra’s dialogue from the film has influenced movies ever since. In recent years, it has become a meme.
Dharmendra married his first wife, Prakash Kaur, before he found fame. After starring alongside Hema Malini in several films, he married her in 1980, without divorcing Prakash.
He was a lawmaker in the Indian parliament from 2004 to 2009.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu and several others also sent their condolences on the actor’s death.
“He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played,” Modi said in a post on X.
Ten people killed during Israeli raid in southern Syria, Syrian state media reports
Trump administration to carry out sweeping immigration review after National Guard shooting
Kabul condemns attack on Chinese nationals in Tajikistan, calls it an attempt to sow distrust
Tajikistan says three Chinese workers killed in attack from Afghanistan
Trump says he will permanently halt immigration from ‘Third World Countries’
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Saar: Motive in US National Guard attack discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s Denial of Attacking Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: UNAMA’s response to Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Reason behind Pakistan’s new attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ministry of Finance: Afghanistan unaffected by suspension of trade with Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan looks to India partnership as Pakistan shuts down key trade corridor
-
Latest News4 days ago
Major collision narrowly avoided at Delhi airport after Afghan flight lands on wrong runway
-
Health5 days ago
Polio vaccination drive launches across 17 Afghan provinces
-
Sport5 days ago
Aino Mina and Sarrafan Herat claim Sunday victories in Afghanistan Champions League
-
Regional4 days ago
Gunmen and suicide bombers attack paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar
-
Latest News5 days ago
20 killed and wounded in deadly traffic crash on Herat–Kandahar highway