Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready to advance peace plan, will discuss disputed points with Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he was ready to advance a U.S.-backed framework for ending the war with Russia and discuss disputed points with U.S. President Donald Trump in talks he said should include European allies, Reuters reported.
U.S. and Ukrainian officials have been trying to narrow their gaps over Trump’s plan to end Europe’s deadliest and most devastating conflict since World War Two, with Ukraine wary of being strong-armed into accepting a deal largely on Russian terms, including territorial concessions.
In a speech to what is known as the coalition of the willing allies, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Zelenskiy urged European leaders to hash out a framework for deploying a “reassurance force” to Ukraine and to keep backing it for as long as Russia showed no inclination to end its nearly four-year-old war.
“We firmly believe security decisions about Ukraine must include Ukraine, security decisions about Europe must include Europe,” Zelenskiy said, according to his speech text. “Because when something is decided behind the back of a country or its people, there is always a high risk it simply won’t work.”
“That framework is on the table, and we’re ready to move forward together with the USA, with the personal engagement of President Trump,” he said.
Trump has at times tried to accelerate negotiations by announcing deadlines, as he did last week when he said that he hoped for agreement by Thursday. But he softened that on Tuesday evening.
“The deadline for me is when it’s over,” he told reporters. “And I think everybody’s tired of fighting.”
He also encouraged reporters not to take the 28-point peace plan he unveiled last week as a firm blueprint.
“That was just a map,” he said. “It was a concept.” Negotiators were working through each of the points, whittling them down, he said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said on social media that negotiations had left “only a few remaining points of disagreement.” He directed his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and his Army secretary, Dan Driscoll, to meet at the same time with Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian officials said Driscoll was expected in Kyiv this week, read the report.
“I look forward to hopefully meeting with President Zelenskyy and President Putin soon, but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages,” Trump wrote.
A Ukrainian diplomat cautioned that territorial concessions remained a major sticking point, meaning a final deal was far from certain despite accords on various specific points. “These are really tough questions for us,” the diplomat said.
Underlining the high stakes for Ukraine, Kyiv was hit by a barrage of missiles and hundreds of drones overnight in a Russian attack that killed seven people and again disrupted power and heating systems. Residents were sheltering underground wearing winter jackets, some in tents.
Zelenskiy could visit the U.S. in the next few days to finalise a deal with Trump, Ukraine’s national security chief Rustem Umerov said earlier on Tuesday, though there was no immediate confirmation of such a trip from the U.S. side, Reuters reported.
U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators held talks on the latest U.S.-backed peace plan in Geneva on Sunday. Driscoll then met on Monday and Tuesday with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi, a spokesperson for Driscoll said.
Oil prices extended their declines after reports of Ukraine potentially agreeing to a war-ending deal.
U.S. policy towards the war has zigzagged in recent months.
A hastily arranged summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska in August raised worries in Kyiv and European capitals that the Trump administration might accept many Russian demands, though the meeting ultimately resulted in more U.S. pressure on Russia.
The 28-point plan that emerged last week caught many in the U.S. government, Kyiv and Europe alike off guard and prompted fresh concerns that the Trump administration might be willing to push Ukraine to sign a peace deal heavily tilted toward Russia.
The plan would require Ukraine to yield territory beyond the almost 20% that Russia has captured since its February 2022 full-scale invasion, as well as accept curbs on its military and bar it from ever joining NATO, conditions Ukraine has long rejected as tantamount to surrender.
The sudden push has cranked up the pressure on Ukraine and Zelenskiy, who is now at his most vulnerable since the start of the war after a corruption scandal saw two of his ministers dismissed, and as Russia makes battlefield gains.
Zelenskiy could struggle to get Ukrainians to swallow a deal viewed as selling out their interests. Russia’s unrelenting attacks on Ukraine have left many sceptical about how peace can be achieved soon.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said an amended peace plan must reflect the “spirit and letter” of an understanding reached between Putin and Trump at their Alaska summit.
“If the spirit and letter of Anchorage is erased in terms of the key understandings we have established then, of course, it will be a fundamentally different situation (for Russia),” Lavrov warned.
US Army Secretary Driscoll meets Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi over Ukraine peace deal
The meeting followed recent discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials aimed at narrowing divisions over Washington’s latest peace proposal.
U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi on Monday, a U.S. official told Reuters — marking the latest diplomatic effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
The meeting followed recent discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials aimed at narrowing divisions over Washington’s latest peace proposal, after Kyiv and several European allies criticized earlier drafts as overly favorable to Moscow.
According to the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Driscoll’s discussions in Abu Dhabi will continue into Tuesday. It remains unclear who is representing Russia in the talks. Driscoll is also expected to meet Ukrainian officials during his visit.
The White House has not yet commented on the meeting.
U.S. policy on the Ukraine conflict has shifted repeatedly in recent months. Trump’s improvised summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August triggered concern among Western allies that Washington might bend to Moscow’s demands — though it ultimately led to increased U.S. pressure on Russia.
Tensions rose again when a new 28-point U.S. peace proposal surfaced, catching officials in Washington, Kyiv, and Europe off guard. Critics feared the plan could push Ukraine toward accepting terms long deemed unacceptable, including ceding additional territory, limiting its military capabilities, and permanently abandoning any path to NATO membership — conditions Kyiv has described as equivalent to capitulation.
The diplomatic maneuvering comes at a precarious moment for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is facing political vulnerability at home following a corruption scandal that led to the dismissal of two ministers, and as Russian forces make gains on the battlefield.
Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol dies at 89
Dharmendra Deol, who became one of India’s most prominent actors and a Bollywood action hero, died in Mumbai on Monday, local media said. He was 89.
Dharmendra, who is survived by two wives and six children, had been ill for the past month and died at home, media reported, according to Reuters.
There was no official statement from the actor’s family, but several of his contemporaries, including actor Amitabh Bachchan, gathered at a crematorium in the Mumbai suburb of Juhu for his funeral.
“A massive mega star, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema,” producer and director Karan Johar, who cast Dharmendra in his 2023 film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” (Rocky and Rani’s Love Story), wrote in an Instagram post.
Known to his legion of fans by his first name, Dharmendra acted in more than 300 films in a career spanning more than six decades.
Born in Punjab province in 1935, Dharmendra won a talent show organised by a film magazine, moving to Mumbai and acting in his first film in 1960.
In the years that followed, he appeared in everything from arthouse films to soft romances, action films and goofy comedies, making him the top actor of his generation.
Notable films included Bollywood cult classic “Sholay” (Embers), in which he played one half of a team of small-time thugs tasked with catching a bandit. The film, which was released in 1975, has become part of Indian popular culture and Dharmendra’s dialogue from the film has influenced movies ever since. In recent years, it has become a meme.
Dharmendra married his first wife, Prakash Kaur, before he found fame. After starring alongside Hema Malini in several films, he married her in 1980, without divorcing Prakash.
He was a lawmaker in the Indian parliament from 2004 to 2009.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu and several others also sent their condolences on the actor’s death.
“He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played,” Modi said in a post on X.
US, Ukraine say they have an ‘updated and refined’ peace framework, but questions remain
The United States and Ukraine said they had created an “updated and refined peace framework” to end the war with Russiathat apparently modified an earlier plan drafted by the Trump administration which Kyiv and its allies saw as too sympathetic to Moscow, Reuters reported.
In a joint statement released after talks in Geneva between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations, the two sides said their discussion was “highly productive” and said they would continue in coming days. They did not provide specifics about a host of issues that must be resolved, including how to guarantee Kyiv’s security from the threat posed by Russia.
In a separate statement, the White House said the new version included strengthened security guarantees, and that the Ukrainian delegation had said it “reflects their national interests.” Ukrainian officials did not provide a separate statement of their own and were not immediately available for comment.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the talks, told reporters in Geneva that work remained to be done on questions including the role of NATO, but that his team had narrowed down unresolved issues in a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine championed by President Donald Trump.
Earlier, Trump said Ukraine had not been grateful for American efforts over the war, prompting Ukrainian officials to stress their gratitude to the U.S. president for his support.
European officials joined the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations for talks after crafting a modified version of the U.S. plan that pushes back on proposed limits to Kyiv’s armed forces and mooted territorial concessions.
The European plan proposes that Ukraine be granted a larger military than under the U.S. plan and that talks on land swaps should start from the front line rather than a pre-determined view of which areas should be considered Russian.
Trump has said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has until Thursday to approve the plan, which calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits on its military and renounce ambitions to join NATO, read the report.
For many Ukrainians, including soldiers fighting on the front lines, such terms would amount to capitulation after nearly four years of fighting in Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War Two. Trump has said his proposal is not a final offer.
Rubio said the United States still needed time to address the pending issues. He hoped a deal could be reached by Thursday but suggested that it could also take longer.
U.S. and Ukrainian officials were discussing the possibility of Zelenskiy travelling to the United States, maybe as early as this week, to discuss the U.S. peace plan with Trump, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The main idea is that they would discuss the most sensitive issues in the peace plan, such as the matter of territory, one of the sources said. There is no confirmed date for now, the source added.
The main talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials got under way in a stiff atmosphere at the U.S. mission, soon after Trump complained in a Truth Social post that Ukraine’s leadership had shown “zero gratitude” to the U.S. for its efforts and Europe continued to buy Russian oil.
Rubio interrupted the meeting to speak to reporters, saying the talks had been probably the best the U.S. had held with Ukraine since Trump returned to power.
“Obviously this will ultimately have to be signed off with our presidents, although I feel very comfortable about that happening given the progress we’ve made,” said Rubio.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian delegation, was at pains to thank Trump for his commitment to Kyiv during the brief interlude. Minutes later, Zelenskiy also thanked Trump.
Yermak did not reappear with Rubio when the talks ended.
Rubio has departed Geneva en route back to Washington, a senior State Department official said.
Since the U.S. plan was announced, there has been confusion about who was involved in drawing it up. European allies said they had not been consulted.
Before heading to Geneva, Rubio insisted on X that Washington had authored the plan after remarks from some U.S. senators suggesting otherwise.
Senator Angus King said Rubio had told senators the plan was not the administration’s position, but “essentially the wish-list of the Russians.”
The talks come at a perilous moment for Kyiv.
Russia has been slowly making gains on parts of the front, though Western and Ukrainian officials say they have been extremely costly in terms of lives lost.
The transportation hub of Pokrovsk has been partially taken by Russian forces and Ukrainian commanders say they do not have enough soldiers to prevent small, persistent incursions.
Ukraine’s power and gas facilities have been pummelled by drone and missile attacks, meaning millions of people are without water, heating and power for hours each day, Reuters reported.
Zelenskiy himself has been under pressure domestically after a major corruption scandal broke, ensnaring some of his ministers and people in his close entourage.
He has warned that Ukraine risked losing its dignity and freedom – or Washington’s backing – over the U.S. plan.
Kyiv had taken heart in recent weeks after the United States tightened sanctions on Russia’s oil sector, the main source of funding for the war, while its own long-range drone and missile strikes have caused considerable damage to the industry.
But the draft peace plan appears to hand the diplomatic advantage back to Moscow. Ukraine relies heavily on U.S. intelligence and weapons to sustain its war against Russia.
