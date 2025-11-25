World
US Army Secretary Driscoll meets Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi over Ukraine peace deal
U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi on Monday, a U.S. official told Reuters — marking the latest diplomatic effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
The meeting followed recent discussions between U.S. and Ukrainian officials aimed at narrowing divisions over Washington’s latest peace proposal, after Kyiv and several European allies criticized earlier drafts as overly favorable to Moscow.
According to the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Driscoll’s discussions in Abu Dhabi will continue into Tuesday. It remains unclear who is representing Russia in the talks. Driscoll is also expected to meet Ukrainian officials during his visit.
The White House has not yet commented on the meeting.
U.S. policy on the Ukraine conflict has shifted repeatedly in recent months. Trump’s improvised summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August triggered concern among Western allies that Washington might bend to Moscow’s demands — though it ultimately led to increased U.S. pressure on Russia.
Tensions rose again when a new 28-point U.S. peace proposal surfaced, catching officials in Washington, Kyiv, and Europe off guard. Critics feared the plan could push Ukraine toward accepting terms long deemed unacceptable, including ceding additional territory, limiting its military capabilities, and permanently abandoning any path to NATO membership — conditions Kyiv has described as equivalent to capitulation.
The diplomatic maneuvering comes at a precarious moment for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is facing political vulnerability at home following a corruption scandal that led to the dismissal of two ministers, and as Russian forces make gains on the battlefield.
Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol dies at 89
Dharmendra Deol, who became one of India’s most prominent actors and a Bollywood action hero, died in Mumbai on Monday, local media said. He was 89.
Dharmendra, who is survived by two wives and six children, had been ill for the past month and died at home, media reported, according to Reuters.
There was no official statement from the actor’s family, but several of his contemporaries, including actor Amitabh Bachchan, gathered at a crematorium in the Mumbai suburb of Juhu for his funeral.
“A massive mega star, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema,” producer and director Karan Johar, who cast Dharmendra in his 2023 film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” (Rocky and Rani’s Love Story), wrote in an Instagram post.
Known to his legion of fans by his first name, Dharmendra acted in more than 300 films in a career spanning more than six decades.
Born in Punjab province in 1935, Dharmendra won a talent show organised by a film magazine, moving to Mumbai and acting in his first film in 1960.
In the years that followed, he appeared in everything from arthouse films to soft romances, action films and goofy comedies, making him the top actor of his generation.
Notable films included Bollywood cult classic “Sholay” (Embers), in which he played one half of a team of small-time thugs tasked with catching a bandit. The film, which was released in 1975, has become part of Indian popular culture and Dharmendra’s dialogue from the film has influenced movies ever since. In recent years, it has become a meme.
Dharmendra married his first wife, Prakash Kaur, before he found fame. After starring alongside Hema Malini in several films, he married her in 1980, without divorcing Prakash.
He was a lawmaker in the Indian parliament from 2004 to 2009.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu and several others also sent their condolences on the actor’s death.
“He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played,” Modi said in a post on X.
US, Ukraine say they have an ‘updated and refined’ peace framework, but questions remain
The United States and Ukraine said they had created an “updated and refined peace framework” to end the war with Russiathat apparently modified an earlier plan drafted by the Trump administration which Kyiv and its allies saw as too sympathetic to Moscow, Reuters reported.
In a joint statement released after talks in Geneva between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations, the two sides said their discussion was “highly productive” and said they would continue in coming days. They did not provide specifics about a host of issues that must be resolved, including how to guarantee Kyiv’s security from the threat posed by Russia.
In a separate statement, the White House said the new version included strengthened security guarantees, and that the Ukrainian delegation had said it “reflects their national interests.” Ukrainian officials did not provide a separate statement of their own and were not immediately available for comment.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the talks, told reporters in Geneva that work remained to be done on questions including the role of NATO, but that his team had narrowed down unresolved issues in a 28-point peace plan for Ukraine championed by President Donald Trump.
Earlier, Trump said Ukraine had not been grateful for American efforts over the war, prompting Ukrainian officials to stress their gratitude to the U.S. president for his support.
European officials joined the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations for talks after crafting a modified version of the U.S. plan that pushes back on proposed limits to Kyiv’s armed forces and mooted territorial concessions.
The European plan proposes that Ukraine be granted a larger military than under the U.S. plan and that talks on land swaps should start from the front line rather than a pre-determined view of which areas should be considered Russian.
Trump has said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has until Thursday to approve the plan, which calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits on its military and renounce ambitions to join NATO, read the report.
For many Ukrainians, including soldiers fighting on the front lines, such terms would amount to capitulation after nearly four years of fighting in Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War Two. Trump has said his proposal is not a final offer.
Rubio said the United States still needed time to address the pending issues. He hoped a deal could be reached by Thursday but suggested that it could also take longer.
U.S. and Ukrainian officials were discussing the possibility of Zelenskiy travelling to the United States, maybe as early as this week, to discuss the U.S. peace plan with Trump, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The main idea is that they would discuss the most sensitive issues in the peace plan, such as the matter of territory, one of the sources said. There is no confirmed date for now, the source added.
The main talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials got under way in a stiff atmosphere at the U.S. mission, soon after Trump complained in a Truth Social post that Ukraine’s leadership had shown “zero gratitude” to the U.S. for its efforts and Europe continued to buy Russian oil.
Rubio interrupted the meeting to speak to reporters, saying the talks had been probably the best the U.S. had held with Ukraine since Trump returned to power.
“Obviously this will ultimately have to be signed off with our presidents, although I feel very comfortable about that happening given the progress we’ve made,” said Rubio.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian delegation, was at pains to thank Trump for his commitment to Kyiv during the brief interlude. Minutes later, Zelenskiy also thanked Trump.
Yermak did not reappear with Rubio when the talks ended.
Rubio has departed Geneva en route back to Washington, a senior State Department official said.
Since the U.S. plan was announced, there has been confusion about who was involved in drawing it up. European allies said they had not been consulted.
Before heading to Geneva, Rubio insisted on X that Washington had authored the plan after remarks from some U.S. senators suggesting otherwise.
Senator Angus King said Rubio had told senators the plan was not the administration’s position, but “essentially the wish-list of the Russians.”
The talks come at a perilous moment for Kyiv.
Russia has been slowly making gains on parts of the front, though Western and Ukrainian officials say they have been extremely costly in terms of lives lost.
The transportation hub of Pokrovsk has been partially taken by Russian forces and Ukrainian commanders say they do not have enough soldiers to prevent small, persistent incursions.
Ukraine’s power and gas facilities have been pummelled by drone and missile attacks, meaning millions of people are without water, heating and power for hours each day, Reuters reported.
Zelenskiy himself has been under pressure domestically after a major corruption scandal broke, ensnaring some of his ministers and people in his close entourage.
He has warned that Ukraine risked losing its dignity and freedom – or Washington’s backing – over the U.S. plan.
Kyiv had taken heart in recent weeks after the United States tightened sanctions on Russia’s oil sector, the main source of funding for the war, while its own long-range drone and missile strikes have caused considerable damage to the industry.
But the draft peace plan appears to hand the diplomatic advantage back to Moscow. Ukraine relies heavily on U.S. intelligence and weapons to sustain its war against Russia.
Secret Miami meeting with Russian envoy raises questions over Ukraine peace plan
Two people familiar with the meeting said Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, was also in Miami early this week to discuss the plan with Witkoff.
U.S. officials and lawmakers are increasingly concerned about a meeting last month in which representatives of the Trump administration met with Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian envoy who is under U.S. sanctions, to draft a plan to end the war in Ukraine, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported.
The meeting took place in Miami at the end of October and included special envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Dmitriev, who leads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, one of Russia’s largest sovereign wealth funds.
A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitriev has taken a leading role in talks with the U.S. about the war and has met with Witkoff several times this year. The Trump administration issued a special waiver to allow his entry, a senior U.S. official told Reuters.
Dmitriev and his fund were blacklisted by the U.S. government in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions effectively bar American citizens and companies from dealing with them.
The meeting resulted in a 28-point plan for ending the war, two people familiar with the situation said. The plan, which was made public this week by Axios, came as a surprise to U.S. officials in various corners of the administration and has stirred confusion at embassies throughout Washington and in European capitals.
It has also prompted criticism from the Ukrainians and their allies for appearing heavily tilted toward Russian interests, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowing on Friday that he would not betray Ukraine’s interests.
The document, which calls for major concessions from Ukraine, appears to run counter to the tougher stance the Trump administration has lately taken toward Moscow, including with sanctions on its energy sector.
It is unclear whether Dmitriev came to the meeting in Miami with certain Russian demands and whether those were incorporated into the peace plan, read the report.
One source familiar with the situation said Witkoff told Umerov about the plan during that visit and that the United States gave the plan to Ukraine via the Turkish government on Wednesday, before directly presenting it in Kyiv on Thursday.
Umerov has described his role as “technical” and denied that he discussed the plan in substance with U.S. officials. He did not respond to a request for comment.
Witkoff, Kushner, Dmitriev and the Ukrainian embassy in Washington also did not respond to requests for comment.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that any peace plan “must offer security guarantees and deterrence for Ukraine, Europe and Russia” and offer economic incentives to both Ukraine and Russia.
“This plan was crafted to reflect the realities of the situation, and to find the best win-win scenario, where both parties gain more than they must give,” she said.
Trump said on Friday that he expected Zelenskiy to sign onto the plan by Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. has warned Ukraine it could curb military assistance if it does not sign, Reuters has reported.
In an address on Friday night, Zelenskiy announced talks with Ukraine’s partners on steps to end the war.
“Our representatives know how to protect Ukraine’s national interests and what exactly is needed to prevent Russia from carrying out a third invasion, another blow to Ukraine,” he said.
Trump said on Saturday the proposal was not his final offer, signaling potential room for adjustments as Ukraine and its European allies stressed that the plan could serve as a foundation for negotiations but required significant changes.
Many senior officials inside the State Department and on the National Security Council were not briefed, the two people familiar with the plan said. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, who had been working with the Ukrainians on negotiating an end to the war and plans to step down in January, was also cut out of the talks led by Witkoff and Dmitriev, they said.
One senior U.S. official said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was read in on the 28-point plan, but did not clarify when he was briefed.
“Secretary Rubio has been closely involved throughout the entire process of developing a plan to end the war in Ukraine. Any insinuation otherwise is completely false,” State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement. “That includes speaking with both sides of this conflict – many times – to facilitate the … exchange of ideas to establish a durable peace.”
Some U.S. officials and others consulted by Reuters disputed that characterization, with one official saying the plan contains material that the secretary of state has previously rejected.
The situation has sparked worries inside the administration and on Capitol Hill that Witkoff and Kushner skirted the interagency process and that the discussions with Dmitriev have resulted in a plan that favors Russian interests.
It includes demands that Russia has previously made – that Ukraine give up some of its territory in the eastern part of the country that it still controls, recognize Crimea as Russian and pledge not to join NATO.
“This so-called ‘peace plan’ has real problems, and I am highly skeptical it will achieve peace,” said Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Ukraine should not be forced to give up its lands to one of the world’s most flagrant war criminals in Vladimir Putin.”
Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican, told reporters at a conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday that Rubio had called him and other senators and suggested that the plan was delivered by Russia to the U.S. and sent to Ukraine. “It is not our recommendation, it is not our plan,” Rounds said.
But Rubio later posted on social media that the proposal was authored by Washington. “It is based on input from the Russian side,” Rubio wrote on X. “But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine.”
The administration’s discussions with Dmitriev have also worried some inside the intelligence community, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said.
Dmitriev has previously used his role at RDIF, the sovereign wealth fund, to make inroads with various Western governments and businesses, even amid American sanctions.
The CIA declined to comment about concerns within the intelligence community about Dmitriev.
During the first Trump administration, Dmitriev established contacts with the president’s team to reset relations between Washington and Moscow.
In a 2017 meeting with Erik Prince, the former CEO of Blackwater and a Trump ally, Dmitriev discussed U.S.-Russia relations, according to a Department of Justice report published by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in 2019. Mueller’s team was investigating ties between the Trump team and Russia, Reuters reported.
The meeting, which took place in the Seychelles, was one of the initial points of contact between Russia and the U.S. after Trump took office.
Prince did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a separate meeting with a friend of Kushner’s, Dmitriev drafted a reconciliation plan to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Russia, the report says.
The Mueller team said in its report that it did not establish that the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russians to influence the 2016 election.
Dmitriev also worked directly with Kushner during the first administration. During the pandemic, Dmitriev coordinated with Kushner on the delivery of ventilators to the U.S. The ventilators were provided by RDIF and caused concern among officials at the Treasury Department that the U.S. might be violating its own sanctions, according to a senior U.S. official.
In recent years, Dmitriev has appeared on various American television stations and at events such as the World Economic Forum in Davos to promote the strengthening of trade ties between the U.S. and Russia.
He pushed a similar message at the meeting in Miami, according to public readouts of the meeting.
His visit also included a sit-down with U.S. Representative Anna Luna, a Florida Republican. In the meeting, Dmitriev and Luna spoke about increasing trade ties between the U.S. and Russia. Luna’s office did not respond to requests for comment.
The meeting between the two was set earlier in the month amid statements by Luna that she had received Russia’s files on assassinated U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
In a video by RIA, one of Russia’s state news agencies, Luna is seen accepting a box of chocolates with Putin’s face inscribed on the front.
The images appear to show Luna and Dmitriev in a conference room at the Faena Hotel in Miami.
The Faena Hotel is owned by Access Industries, a company run by Len Blavatnik, according to the company’s website. Blavatnik, who was born in Ukraine and is a dual U.S.-British national, initially earned his money partnering with Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian billionaire sanctioned by the U.S. for his ties to Putin, read the report.
Blavatnik fully divested from all Russian assets following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, according to his spokesperson.
Witkoff’s company, the Witkoff Group, does business with Blavatnik, including in Miami.
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah and Herat Sarrafan defeat their opponents
Qatar’s ambassador to Kabul submits his credentials to FM Muttaqi
Afghanistan’s DABS outlines causes of power outages and unveils long-term energy strategy
Afghan commerce minister visits Turkey for ECO summit and investment talks
Afghanistan condemns Pakistani airstrikes as ‘clear violation’ of sovereignty
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad dispute mediation efforts
Saar: Indian defense minister’s Sindh return remarks
Tahawol: China-Tajikistan discussion on Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns over Afghan soil discussed
