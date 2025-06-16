Latest News
Trump administration weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban, memo says
Other reasons for concern were the nationals of the country were involved in acts of terrorism in the United States, or antisemitic and anti-American activity.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is considering significantly expanding its travel restrictions by potentially banning citizens of 36 additional countries from entering the United States, according to an internal State Department cable seen by Reuters.
Earlier this month, the Republican president signed a proclamation that banned the entry of citizens from 12 countries, saying the move was needed to protect the United States against “foreign terrorists” and other national security threats.
The directive was part of an immigration crackdown Trump launched this year at the start of his second term, which has included the deportation to El Salvador of hundreds of Venezuelans suspected of being gang members, as well as efforts to deny enrollments of some foreign students from U.S. universities and deport others.
In an internal diplomatic cable signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department outlined a dozen concerns about the countries in question and sought corrective action, read the report.
“The Department has identified 36 countries of concern that might be recommended for full or partial suspension of entry if they do not meet established benchmarks and requirements within 60 days,” the cable sent out over the weekend said.
The cable was first reported by the Washington Post.
Among the concerns the State Department raised was the lack of a competent or cooperative government by some of the countries mentioned to produce reliable identity documents, the cable said. Another was “questionable security” of that country’s passport.
Some countries, the cable said, were not cooperative in facilitating the removal of its nationals from the United States who were ordered to be removed. Some countries were overstaying the U.S. visas their citizens were being granted, Reuters reported.
Other reasons for concern were the nationals of the country were involved in acts of terrorism in the United States, or antisemitic and anti-American activity.
The cable noted that not all of these concerns pertained to every country listed.
“We are constantly reevaluating policies to ensure the safety of Americans and that foreign nationals follow our laws,” a senior State Department official said, declining to comment on specific internal deliberations and communications.
“The Department of State is committed to protecting our nation and its citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process,” the official said.
The countries that could face a full or a partial ban if they do not address these concerns within the next 60 days are: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
That would be a significant expansion of the ban that came into effect earlier this month. The countries affected were Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, read the report.
The entry of people from seven other countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela – has also been partially restricted.
During his first in office, Trump announced a ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.
Latest News
Over 400 health centers shut down in Afghanistan following US aid suspension
The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partner organization, the Global Health Cluster, have reported the closure of 422 health centers across Afghanistan, following the suspension of US humanitarian aid to the country.
As a result, more than three million people in 30 provinces have lost access to essential healthcare services.
In a recent report, WHO and the Global Health Cluster — a network of international health organizations — warned that the US government’s decision to halt all foreign assistance has had a widespread and detrimental impact, particularly on vulnerable populations who depend on life-saving health services.
The funding suspension follows an executive order issued in January by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who stated that U.S. foreign aid no longer aligned with America’s interests due to bureaucratic inefficiencies. The decision has since drawn criticism from international health bodies for its immediate and far-reaching consequences on public health in Afghanistan.
According to the WHO, Afghanistan’s healthcare system — already weakened by decades of conflict — now faces a severe crisis. The lack of funding has disrupted operations at hundreds of facilities and threatens to further deteriorate the fragile system.
Earlier in May, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) also announced that due to budget shortfalls, approximately 6.3 million people — mostly women and girls — would lose access to basic and critical healthcare services in the country.
Additionally, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has issued a stark warning: if current funding trends continue, more than 1,900 health facilities across Afghanistan could be forced to shut down by the end of 2025.
The situation raises serious concerns about the future of healthcare delivery in Afghanistan and underscores the urgent need for sustainable international support to preserve critical services for millions of at-risk Afghans.
Latest News
Withdrawal restrictions relaxed for bank account holders in Afghanistan
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) has announced that withdrawal limits from bank accounts have been reduced, allowing citizens to withdraw larger amounts from their accounts than before.
According to this new decision holders of Afghani accounts can withdraw up to 350,000 Afghanis per week and up to 1 million Afghanis once per month.
Holders of dollar accounts can withdraw up to $5,000 per week and up to $15,000 once per month.
For individual accounts with balances up to 2 million Afghanis or $30,000, there are no withdrawal limits.
Similarly, for corporate accounts with balances less than 3.5 million Afghanis or $50,000, no withdrawal limits apply.
After the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the country’s banking sector faced severe challenges.
Da Afghanistan Bank imposed strict withdrawal limits on both individual and corporate bank accounts.
Latest News
Israel issues urgent warning to Iranians to evacuate areas near military sites
The warning, delivered through diplomatic channels and public statements, comes amid fears of an expanded Israeli military campaign targeting strategic sites across Iran.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel has issued a stark and urgent warning to Iranian civilians: evacuate areas near military and nuclear facilities immediately.
The warning, delivered through diplomatic channels and public statements, comes amid fears of an expanded Israeli military campaign targeting strategic sites across Iran.
Israeli defense officials said the move is aimed at minimizing civilian casualties as military operations intensify. “We are urging Iranian civilians to leave areas close to military compounds, missile bases, and nuclear infrastructure. These locations are not safe,” an Israeli government spokesperson said.
“We do not seek harm to innocent people, but we will not hesitate to act against threats to our national security.”
The warning follows reports that Israel has already conducted precision strikes on several Iranian military targets, with further action expected. The Fordo uranium enrichment facility, long considered a hardened and heavily protected site, is believed to be among the potential future targets.
While Iran has not formally responded to the evacuation warning, state media accused Israel of “psychological warfare” and denied that any evacuations are necessary. However, unconfirmed reports on social media suggested increased movement of families and vehicles from areas near known military installations.
The international community has expressed concern about the potential for a broader regional conflict. The United States, though declining to join Israel’s military operations, has urged both sides to avoid actions that could lead to full-scale war. “We support de-escalation and diplomacy, but we recognize Israel’s right to defend itself,” a senior U.S. official said.
Israel’s unprecedented warning to Iranian civilians signals that further strikes may be imminent—and potentially larger in scale. Experts say this level of public notice is rare and underscores the seriousness of the situation.
As the region braces for what may come next, the Israeli government has reiterated that its fight is not with the Iranian people but with what it calls the “aggressive and clandestine actions” of the Iranian regime.
“We are targeting weapons, not civilians,” an Israeli military source emphasized. “But we strongly advise the people of Iran: if you are near a military facility, leave now.”
Pakistan grants temporary relief on certificate of origin for Afghan imports
Britain appoints first female head of MI6 spy agency
Trump administration weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban, memo says
Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran’s supreme leader, US officials say
AFPL: Etihad shines in 4–2 win as Arya Forj, Jawanan Maihan settle for draw
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
From underdogs to global contenders: Afghanistan’s futsal rise
Saar: Kabul delegation’s participation in Tashkent Int’l Forum discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s current security status reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Summer 2025 transfer window closes for 5 days due to FIFA Club World Cup
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan records significant surge in domestic tourism over Eid al-Adha
-
Regional4 days ago
Air India plane crashes after takeoff in Ahmedabad
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
-
Latest News4 days ago
Countdown: Just 3 days until FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in United States
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian, Norwegian foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan at Oslo Forum
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL matches 11 & 12: Sadaqat thrashes Zaher Asad, Arya Forj clinches solid win
-
Regional4 days ago
US to pull some personnel from the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran