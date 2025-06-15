Latest News
Over 400 health centers shut down in Afghanistan following US aid suspension
The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partner organization, the Global Health Cluster, have reported the closure of 422 health centers across Afghanistan, following the suspension of US humanitarian aid to the country.
As a result, more than three million people in 30 provinces have lost access to essential healthcare services.
In a recent report, WHO and the Global Health Cluster — a network of international health organizations — warned that the US government’s decision to halt all foreign assistance has had a widespread and detrimental impact, particularly on vulnerable populations who depend on life-saving health services.
The funding suspension follows an executive order issued in January by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who stated that U.S. foreign aid no longer aligned with America’s interests due to bureaucratic inefficiencies. The decision has since drawn criticism from international health bodies for its immediate and far-reaching consequences on public health in Afghanistan.
According to the WHO, Afghanistan’s healthcare system — already weakened by decades of conflict — now faces a severe crisis. The lack of funding has disrupted operations at hundreds of facilities and threatens to further deteriorate the fragile system.
Earlier in May, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) also announced that due to budget shortfalls, approximately 6.3 million people — mostly women and girls — would lose access to basic and critical healthcare services in the country.
Additionally, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has issued a stark warning: if current funding trends continue, more than 1,900 health facilities across Afghanistan could be forced to shut down by the end of 2025.
The situation raises serious concerns about the future of healthcare delivery in Afghanistan and underscores the urgent need for sustainable international support to preserve critical services for millions of at-risk Afghans.
Latest News
Withdrawal restrictions relaxed for bank account holders in Afghanistan
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) has announced that withdrawal limits from bank accounts have been reduced, allowing citizens to withdraw larger amounts from their accounts than before.
According to this new decision holders of Afghani accounts can withdraw up to 350,000 Afghanis per week and up to 1 million Afghanis once per month.
Holders of dollar accounts can withdraw up to $5,000 per week and up to $15,000 once per month.
For individual accounts with balances up to 2 million Afghanis or $30,000, there are no withdrawal limits.
Similarly, for corporate accounts with balances less than 3.5 million Afghanis or $50,000, no withdrawal limits apply.
After the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the country’s banking sector faced severe challenges.
Da Afghanistan Bank imposed strict withdrawal limits on both individual and corporate bank accounts.
Latest News
Israel issues urgent warning to Iranians to evacuate areas not military sites
The warning, delivered through diplomatic channels and public statements, comes amid fears of an expanded Israeli military campaign targeting strategic sites across Iran.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel has issued a stark and urgent warning to Iranian civilians: evacuate areas near military and nuclear facilities immediately.
The warning, delivered through diplomatic channels and public statements, comes amid fears of an expanded Israeli military campaign targeting strategic sites across Iran.
Israeli defense officials said the move is aimed at minimizing civilian casualties as military operations intensify. “We are urging Iranian civilians to leave areas close to military compounds, missile bases, and nuclear infrastructure. These locations are not safe,” an Israeli government spokesperson said.
“We do not seek harm to innocent people, but we will not hesitate to act against threats to our national security.”
The warning follows reports that Israel has already conducted precision strikes on several Iranian military targets, with further action expected. The Fordo uranium enrichment facility, long considered a hardened and heavily protected site, is believed to be among the potential future targets.
While Iran has not formally responded to the evacuation warning, state media accused Israel of “psychological warfare” and denied that any evacuations are necessary. However, unconfirmed reports on social media suggested increased movement of families and vehicles from areas near known military installations.
The international community has expressed concern about the potential for a broader regional conflict. The United States, though declining to join Israel’s military operations, has urged both sides to avoid actions that could lead to full-scale war. “We support de-escalation and diplomacy, but we recognize Israel’s right to defend itself,” a senior U.S. official said.
Israel’s unprecedented warning to Iranian civilians signals that further strikes may be imminent—and potentially larger in scale. Experts say this level of public notice is rare and underscores the seriousness of the situation.
As the region braces for what may come next, the Israeli government has reiterated that its fight is not with the Iranian people but with what it calls the “aggressive and clandestine actions” of the Iranian regime.
“We are targeting weapons, not civilians,” an Israeli military source emphasized. “But we strongly advise the people of Iran: if you are near a military facility, leave now.”
Latest News
Israel urged US to join strikes on Iran, but Washington declined
A US official confirmed Israel’s request but said that Washington is not currently considering joining the conflict.
Israel has requested US support in its ongoing military campaign against Iran, but Washington has rejected the proposal for now, according to a report by Axios, citing both Israeli and American officials.
Over the past 48 hours, Israeli officials reportedly asked the Trump administration to take part in strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure.
Two Israeli sources told Axios that Israel is seeking American assistance, particularly in targeting Iran’s underground Fordo uranium enrichment facility—believed to be beyond the reach of Israel’s military capabilities alone.
A US official confirmed Israel’s request but said that Washington is not currently considering joining the conflict.
A senior White House official told Axios that while Israel’s military operations are unlikely to be stopped, the US is still pushing for diplomacy. “Whatever happens with Israel’s strikes on Iran cannot be prevented… but we have the ability to negotiate a peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to achieve peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program,” the official said.
The report also noted that former President Donald Trump had previously told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. might consider a strike on the Fordo site if it became necessary to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. However, the White House has denied that any such military action is currently under consideration, reiterating that “now is not the time” for a U.S.-led attack.
