Withdrawal restrictions relaxed for bank account holders in Afghanistan

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) has announced that withdrawal limits from bank accounts have been reduced, allowing citizens to withdraw larger amounts from their accounts than before.

According to this new decision holders of Afghani accounts can withdraw up to 350,000 Afghanis per week and up to 1 million Afghanis once per month.

Holders of dollar accounts can withdraw up to $5,000 per week and up to $15,000 once per month.

For individual accounts with balances up to 2 million Afghanis or $30,000, there are no withdrawal limits.

Similarly, for corporate accounts with balances less than 3.5 million Afghanis or $50,000, no withdrawal limits apply.

After the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the country’s banking sector faced severe challenges.

Da Afghanistan Bank imposed strict withdrawal limits on both individual and corporate bank accounts.