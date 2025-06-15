Israel issues urgent warning to Iranians to evacuate areas not military sites

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel has issued a stark and urgent warning to Iranian civilians: evacuate areas near military and nuclear facilities immediately.

The warning, delivered through diplomatic channels and public statements, comes amid fears of an expanded Israeli military campaign targeting strategic sites across Iran.

Israeli defense officials said the move is aimed at minimizing civilian casualties as military operations intensify. “We are urging Iranian civilians to leave areas close to military compounds, missile bases, and nuclear infrastructure. These locations are not safe,” an Israeli government spokesperson said.

“We do not seek harm to innocent people, but we will not hesitate to act against threats to our national security.”

The warning follows reports that Israel has already conducted precision strikes on several Iranian military targets, with further action expected. The Fordo uranium enrichment facility, long considered a hardened and heavily protected site, is believed to be among the potential future targets.

While Iran has not formally responded to the evacuation warning, state media accused Israel of “psychological warfare” and denied that any evacuations are necessary. However, unconfirmed reports on social media suggested increased movement of families and vehicles from areas near known military installations.

The international community has expressed concern about the potential for a broader regional conflict. The United States, though declining to join Israel’s military operations, has urged both sides to avoid actions that could lead to full-scale war. “We support de-escalation and diplomacy, but we recognize Israel’s right to defend itself,” a senior U.S. official said.

Israel’s unprecedented warning to Iranian civilians signals that further strikes may be imminent—and potentially larger in scale. Experts say this level of public notice is rare and underscores the seriousness of the situation.

As the region braces for what may come next, the Israeli government has reiterated that its fight is not with the Iranian people but with what it calls the “aggressive and clandestine actions” of the Iranian regime.

“We are targeting weapons, not civilians,” an Israeli military source emphasized. “But we strongly advise the people of Iran: if you are near a military facility, leave now.”