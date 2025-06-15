Israel urged US to join strikes on Iran, but Washington declined

Israel has requested US support in its ongoing military campaign against Iran, but Washington has rejected the proposal for now, according to a report by Axios, citing both Israeli and American officials.

Over the past 48 hours, Israeli officials reportedly asked the Trump administration to take part in strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure.

Two Israeli sources told Axios that Israel is seeking American assistance, particularly in targeting Iran’s underground Fordo uranium enrichment facility—believed to be beyond the reach of Israel’s military capabilities alone.

A US official confirmed Israel’s request but said that Washington is not currently considering joining the conflict.

A senior White House official told Axios that while Israel’s military operations are unlikely to be stopped, the US is still pushing for diplomacy. “Whatever happens with Israel’s strikes on Iran cannot be prevented… but we have the ability to negotiate a peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to achieve peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program,” the official said.

The report also noted that former President Donald Trump had previously told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. might consider a strike on the Fordo site if it became necessary to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. However, the White House has denied that any such military action is currently under consideration, reiterating that “now is not the time” for a U.S.-led attack.