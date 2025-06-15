Latest News
Nearly one-third of Afghanistan’s population lacks access to safe drinking water
More than 10 million people in Afghanistan continue to rely on unsafe and unprotected water sources
The United Nations has raised alarm over the ongoing water crisis in Afghanistan, revealing that nearly one-third of the country’s population does not have access to safe drinking water.
According to UN data, more than 10 million people in Afghanistan continue to rely on unsafe and unprotected water sources.
Despite some progress in recent years, the crisis remains a major burden—particularly for rural communities, with women and children bearing the brunt of its impact.
In response to this pressing challenge, the United Nations has reaffirmed its commitment to rehabilitating and restoring water supply infrastructure damaged by years of conflict and drought; expanding and improving health and sanitation services to reach more than 5 million Afghans by 2026; and strengthening the capacity of local communities to sustainably manage water resources.
The UN emphasizes that ensuring equitable access to clean water is not only vital for public health, but also essential for community resilience and long-term development in Afghanistan.
Israel issues urgent warning to Iranians to evacuate areas not military sites
The warning, delivered through diplomatic channels and public statements, comes amid fears of an expanded Israeli military campaign targeting strategic sites across Iran.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel has issued a stark and urgent warning to Iranian civilians: evacuate areas near military and nuclear facilities immediately.
The warning, delivered through diplomatic channels and public statements, comes amid fears of an expanded Israeli military campaign targeting strategic sites across Iran.
Israeli defense officials said the move is aimed at minimizing civilian casualties as military operations intensify. “We are urging Iranian civilians to leave areas close to military compounds, missile bases, and nuclear infrastructure. These locations are not safe,” an Israeli government spokesperson said.
“We do not seek harm to innocent people, but we will not hesitate to act against threats to our national security.”
The warning follows reports that Israel has already conducted precision strikes on several Iranian military targets, with further action expected. The Fordo uranium enrichment facility, long considered a hardened and heavily protected site, is believed to be among the potential future targets.
While Iran has not formally responded to the evacuation warning, state media accused Israel of “psychological warfare” and denied that any evacuations are necessary. However, unconfirmed reports on social media suggested increased movement of families and vehicles from areas near known military installations.
The international community has expressed concern about the potential for a broader regional conflict. The United States, though declining to join Israel’s military operations, has urged both sides to avoid actions that could lead to full-scale war. “We support de-escalation and diplomacy, but we recognize Israel’s right to defend itself,” a senior U.S. official said.
Israel’s unprecedented warning to Iranian civilians signals that further strikes may be imminent—and potentially larger in scale. Experts say this level of public notice is rare and underscores the seriousness of the situation.
As the region braces for what may come next, the Israeli government has reiterated that its fight is not with the Iranian people but with what it calls the “aggressive and clandestine actions” of the Iranian regime.
“We are targeting weapons, not civilians,” an Israeli military source emphasized. “But we strongly advise the people of Iran: if you are near a military facility, leave now.”
Israel urged US to join strikes on Iran, but Washington declined
A US official confirmed Israel’s request but said that Washington is not currently considering joining the conflict.
Israel has requested US support in its ongoing military campaign against Iran, but Washington has rejected the proposal for now, according to a report by Axios, citing both Israeli and American officials.
Over the past 48 hours, Israeli officials reportedly asked the Trump administration to take part in strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure.
Two Israeli sources told Axios that Israel is seeking American assistance, particularly in targeting Iran’s underground Fordo uranium enrichment facility—believed to be beyond the reach of Israel’s military capabilities alone.
A US official confirmed Israel’s request but said that Washington is not currently considering joining the conflict.
A senior White House official told Axios that while Israel’s military operations are unlikely to be stopped, the US is still pushing for diplomacy. “Whatever happens with Israel’s strikes on Iran cannot be prevented… but we have the ability to negotiate a peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to achieve peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program,” the official said.
The report also noted that former President Donald Trump had previously told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. might consider a strike on the Fordo site if it became necessary to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. However, the White House has denied that any such military action is currently under consideration, reiterating that “now is not the time” for a U.S.-led attack.
Afghan interpreter for US army detained by ICE in San Diego
An Afghan man who formerly served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following his arrest on Thursday at a federal courthouse in downtown San Diego.
The man, who is seeking asylum in the United States, was taken into custody shortly after his initial immigration hearing. His detention is part of a recent wave of courthouse arrests by federal immigration authorities in San Diego and across the country.
According to FOX 5/KUSI, cellphone video obtained shows federal agents approaching the man moments after his hearing. In the footage, agents can be heard repeatedly asking for his name. The man, accompanied by his attorney, declined to respond. Agents then handcuffed him in the courthouse hallway before presenting a warrant.
According to the man, he worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan and possesses documentation to support his claim.
His attorney, Brian McGoldrick, confirmed that his client served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army for three years prior to the Taliban’s takeover in 2021.
“He and his brothers also operated a logistics company in Afghanistan, supplying significant amounts of material to U.S. and allied forces,” McGoldrick said.
ICE has not publicly commented on the case. The man’s legal team is now working to secure his release and protect his claim for asylum.
