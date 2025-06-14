Afghan interpreter for US army detained by ICE in San Diego

An Afghan man who formerly served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following his arrest on Thursday at a federal courthouse in downtown San Diego.

The man, who is seeking asylum in the United States, was taken into custody shortly after his initial immigration hearing. His detention is part of a recent wave of courthouse arrests by federal immigration authorities in San Diego and across the country.

According to FOX 5/KUSI, cellphone video obtained shows federal agents approaching the man moments after his hearing. In the footage, agents can be heard repeatedly asking for his name. The man, accompanied by his attorney, declined to respond. Agents then handcuffed him in the courthouse hallway before presenting a warrant.

According to the man, he worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan and possesses documentation to support his claim.

His attorney, Brian McGoldrick, confirmed that his client served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army for three years prior to the Taliban’s takeover in 2021.

“He and his brothers also operated a logistics company in Afghanistan, supplying significant amounts of material to U.S. and allied forces,” McGoldrick said.

ICE has not publicly commented on the case. The man’s legal team is now working to secure his release and protect his claim for asylum.