Latest News
Efforts ongoing to export Afghanistan’s fresh fruits to new markets: Ministry
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says in addition to existing markets, Afghanistan’s fresh fruits will also be exported this year to new markets in regional countries.
Officials from the ministry added that fresh fruits will be exported to new regional markets including Russia, Central Asian countries, and the Gulf states.
They emphasized their efforts to increase the volume of exports this year compared to the previous year.
Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, stated: “We anticipate exporting our fresh fruits and agricultural products to Russia, Central Asian countries, Arab countries, as well as to India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other nations. We are prepared for this.”
Meanwhile, members of the private sector consider South Asian countries to be the most suitable markets for Afghanistan’s dried and fresh fruits.
However, they stress that due to certain challenges, the government must take steps to find new markets for national exports.
“Good opportunities have been created through customs tariffs. For example, Uzbekistan has reduced customs duties on Afghan exports by 80 percent. Our traders can take advantage of this opportunity to establish a trade corridor between Kazakhstan and Russia,” said Mirwais Hajizada, deputy head of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
This comes as, due to the lack of suitable foreign markets, Afghan farmers are often forced to sell their produce such as watermelon, melon, apples, apricots, grapes, and other fruits at very low prices in local markets every year.
Latest News
Afghan interpreter for US army detained by ICE in San Diego
An Afghan man who formerly served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following his arrest on Thursday at a federal courthouse in downtown San Diego.
The man, who is seeking asylum in the United States, was taken into custody shortly after his initial immigration hearing. His detention is part of a recent wave of courthouse arrests by federal immigration authorities in San Diego and across the country.
According to FOX 5/KUSI, cellphone video obtained shows federal agents approaching the man moments after his hearing. In the footage, agents can be heard repeatedly asking for his name. The man, accompanied by his attorney, declined to respond. Agents then handcuffed him in the courthouse hallway before presenting a warrant.
According to the man, he worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan and possesses documentation to support his claim.
His attorney, Brian McGoldrick, confirmed that his client served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army for three years prior to the Taliban’s takeover in 2021.
“He and his brothers also operated a logistics company in Afghanistan, supplying significant amounts of material to U.S. and allied forces,” McGoldrick said.
ICE has not publicly commented on the case. The man’s legal team is now working to secure his release and protect his claim for asylum.
Latest News
Afghan embassy in Turkey resumes passport issuance after 4 years
Latest News
Iranian man arrested over murder of Afghan migrant girl
Iranian media have reported the arrest of a 32-year-old Iranian man accused of murdering an Afghan migrant girl named Kubra Rezai.
According to the news website Entekhab, Kubra disappeared around 50 days ago under mysterious circumstances. After several weeks, her dismembered body was discovered inside a residential home.
Reports state that the suspect had attempted to dissolve the body using acid.
The man, who worked as a security guard at a factory in Pakdasht, Tehran, is married. He has confessed to the crime, stating that he became violently angry upon learning of Kubra’s engagement and committed the murder in a fit of rage.
Afghan interpreter for US army detained by ICE in San Diego
Efforts ongoing to export Afghanistan’s fresh fruits to new markets: Ministry
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
Afghan embassy in Turkey resumes passport issuance after 4 years
Iranian man arrested over murder of Afghan migrant girl
India allows entry of 160 Afghan trucks via Pakistan border
World Bank clarifies role in payments for Afghanistan projects
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Afghanistan, Turkey to boost carpet industry ties and expand exports to Europe
From underdogs to global contenders: Afghanistan’s futsal rise
Saar: Kabul delegation’s participation in Tashkent Int’l Forum discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s current security status reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
President of Afghanistan’s powerlifting federation passes away
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump says Iran is involved in Gaza hostage negotiations
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Victories for Panjshir and Noorzad in Matchday 7 and 8
-
Sport4 days ago
Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium tightens security ahead of FIFA Club World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
30,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan successfully complete Hajj
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s current security status reviewed
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN seeks $650m to combat hunger crisis in Afghanistan
-
Sport3 days ago
Summer 2025 transfer window closes for 5 days due to FIFA Club World Cup