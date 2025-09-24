World
Trump blasts UN for not helping U.S.-led peace efforts, but backs it 100%
After his speech, Trump met with U.N. Secretary-General Guterres for the first time since returning to office in January.
U.S. President Donald Trump slammed the United Nations on Tuesday for failing to support American-led peace efforts, but then reassured U.N. chief Antonio Guterres that the United States “100%” backs the world body, Reuters reported.
“I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help,” Trump told the 193-member General Assembly, repeating disputed claims about his role as a global peacemaker. “The United Nations wasn’t there for us.”
Trump’s remarks reflect his long-standing wariness of multilateral institutions, particularly the United Nations. He has repeatedly questioned the effectiveness, cost and accountability of international bodies, arguing they often fail to serve U.S. interests.
“What is the purpose of the United Nations? The U.N. has such tremendous potential … but it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential,” Trump said in a nearly hour-long speech to the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.
“All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war. The only thing that solves war and wars is action,” he said.
After his speech, Trump met with U.N. Secretary-General Guterres for the first time since returning to office in January.
“Our country is behind the United Nations 100%,” Trump told Guterres. “I may disagree with it sometimes, but I am so behind it, because I think the potential for peace with this institution is so great.”
Guterres told him the U.N. was “entirely at your disposal to be able to work together for a just peace.”
Guterres last week defended the U.N. as having “very strong efforts in peace mediation … but we have no carrots and no sticks.”
The U.N. Security Council is the only U.N. body that can impose sanctions, but it has been deadlocked on the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine because the U.S. and Russia are veto powers.
“The United States has carrots and sticks. So in some situations, if you are able to combine the two, I think we can have a very effective way to make sure that some peace process at least can lead to a successful result,” Guterres told reporters.
Trump wants to slash U.S. funding for the U.N., has stopped U.S. engagement with the U.N. Human Rights Council, extended a halt to funding for the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and quit the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO. He has also announced plans to quit the Paris climate deal and the World Health Organization.
Guterres is seeking ways to as the world body turns 80 this year amid a cash crisis. Washington is the U.N.’s largest contributor – followed by China – accounting for 22% of the core U.N. budget and 27% of the peacekeeping budget. The U.N. has said the U.S. currently owes a total of $2.8 billion, of which $1.5 billion is for the regular budget. These payments are not voluntary.
In a moment of levity, Trump jokingly complained that a U.N. escalator had abruptly stopped as he and First Lady Melania Trump were halfway up and then the teleprompter in the General Assembly did not work, Reuters reported.
“I can only say that whoever’s operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” he said. “These are the two things I got from the United Nations — a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.”
However, a U.N. official said the White House had operated its own teleprompter. After Trump finished speaking, U.N. General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock said: “The U.N. teleprompters are working perfectly.”
Dozens of states recognize Palestine at UN, defying US and Israel
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking by video link after being denied a U.S. visa, welcomed the diplomatic momentum.
A growing number of world leaders used the UN stage on Monday to formally recognize Palestinian statehood, marking a significant diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war and putting them at odds with Israel and its closest ally, the United States.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced France’s recognition of Palestine during a high-level meeting he convened with Saudi Arabia, calling the move a step toward salvaging the possibility of a two-state solution. “We must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security,” Macron told delegates, drawing sustained applause.
Britain, Canada and Australia followed suit on Sunday, joining Spain, which recognized Palestine in 2024, and several smaller European nations including Luxembourg, Malta, Belgium and Monaco.
Altogether, more than three-quarters of the UN’s 193 members now recognize a Palestinian state.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking by video link after being denied a U.S. visa, welcomed the diplomatic momentum.
He urged nations that have not yet acted to follow, while calling for Palestine to become a full UN member. The Palestinian Authority currently holds only observer status.
The recognitions come as Israel wages a grinding ground campaign in Gaza, launched after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack that killed some 1,200 Israelis.
Local health authorities say more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, with no ceasefire in sight. Israel’s government—the most right-wing in its history—has repeatedly ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Israel and the United States boycotted Monday’s session. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would decide on a response after consultations in Washington next week with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Israeli officials have warned that possible retaliatory steps could include annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank or bilateral measures against France.
The United States has criticized the recognition drive as premature and destabilizing, insisting Palestinian statehood must be the outcome of direct negotiations. Washington has also warned of consequences for countries taking measures against Israel.
Divisions remain within Europe.
Germany, citing its historical responsibility for the Holocaust, has said Palestinian statehood should only come at the end of a political process. Italy has called recognition “counterproductive.”
Still, advocates argue that recognition has become urgent, pointing to escalating violence in Gaza and the West Bank and warning that the window for a two-state solution is rapidly closing.
The two-state framework, first enshrined in the 1993 Oslo Accords, has been moribund for more than a decade, with no serious peace talks since 2014.
For many Palestinians, the surge in recognitions represents symbolic support at a moment of profound loss and isolation, even if full UN membership remains blocked by the U.S. veto at the Security Council.
Four major Western nations recognise Palestinian state, to fury of Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move.
Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday in a move borne out of frustration over the Gaza war and intended to promote a two-state solution, prompting a furious response from Israel, Reuters reported.
The decision by four nations from the West, which has traditionally allied with Israel, aligned them with more than 140 other countries also backing Palestinians’ aspiration to forge an independent homeland from the occupied territories.
Britain’s decision carried particular symbolism given its major role in Israel’s creation as a modern nation in the aftermath of World War Two.
“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
“The man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government’s relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable.”
Other nations, including France, are expected to follow suit this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move.
“I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism,” he said, referring to Palestinian militant group Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the nearly two-year war in Gaza.
“And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”
The Hamas-led attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel’s ensuing campaign in Gaza has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to local health authorities, spread famine, demolished most buildings and displaced most of the population – often multiple times.
“It is a human duty of every respectful and free human being in the world to support Palestinians during the ordeal they are going through and Britain’s role now comes within this,” said Sharaf Al Tarda, a Palestinian resident of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Hamas welcomed the move but said it must be accompanied by “practical measures” to end the war in Gaza and prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank, read the report.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said recognition would help pave the way for the “State of Palestine to live side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace, and good neighbourliness”.
Starmer wrote to Abbas to confirm Britain’s decision, noting that London had backed a Jewish homeland in 1917 while also pledging to protect the rights of non-Jewish communities.
Western governments have been under pressure from many in their parties and populations angry at the ever-rising death toll in Gaza, images of starving children and their states’ inability to rein in Israel, even continuing to provide arms.
Londoners voiced mixed reactions on Sunday.
“A whole lot needs to happen and peace needs to come to that region,” said 56-year-old charity director Michael Angus. “This is the first step in actually acknowledging that those people have a right to have somewhere to call home.”
Announcing his country’s decision, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said it would empower those seeking peaceful co-existence and the end of Hamas. “This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it,” he added.
Portugal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel said this recognition was a “fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy”. Speaking to reporters at the headquarters of Portugal’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, he said: “Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace…a ceasefire is urgent.”
The United States, Israel’s closest ally, did not comment immediately on the decision by three of its allies to recognise a Palestinian state, but President Donald Trump has previously made clear he opposes such a move.
Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would propose that the cabinet apply sovereignty in another Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory, the West Bank. That would represent de facto annexation of land seized in a 1967 war.
British troops captured Jerusalem from the Ottoman Empire in 1917, and in 1922 the League of Nations awarded Britain an international mandate to administer Palestine during the post-war deal-making that redrew the map of the Middle East.
Mandy Damari, the British mother of released British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari, told Reuters on Sunday that Starmer was “under a two-state delusion” given that the Gaza Strip’s government was still Hamas whose mission was to destroy Israel.
“He is rewarding Hamas for the 7th October barbaric and savage attack on Israel when the hostages are still not back, the war is not over and Hamas are still in power in Gaza.”
Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, watched on his phone as Starmer announced Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian state.
At the London headquarters of the mission, which may now be upgraded to an embassy, there were smiles and embraces, Reuters reported.
“Today is a moment when the UK Prime Minister and the British government, on behalf of their people, stand and say: ‘We must correct history, we must right the wrongs’,” Zomlot said.
UK fighter jets launch NATO air defence mission over Poland
Two Typhoons departed from a base in eastern England on Friday night, flew the sortie over Poland, and returned early Saturday morning, according to the Ministry of Defence.
British Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon jets have carried out their first NATO air defence patrol over Poland, part of an alliance mission to bolster security after a recent Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace, the UK government said.
Two Typhoons departed from a base in eastern England on Friday night, flew the sortie over Poland, and returned early Saturday morning, according to the Ministry of Defence.
Defence Minister John Healey said the deployment was announced last week in response to “the most significant violation of NATO airspace by President [Vladimir] Putin since the start of his illegal full-scale war in Ukraine.” He added the flights sent “a clear signal: NATO airspace will be defended.”
RAF Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, said the jets operated alongside allies along NATO’s eastern flank. “We remain agile, integrated, and ready to project airpower at range,” he said.
The UK move comes as NATO-member Estonia accused Russia on Friday of sending three military aircraft into its airspace for 12 minutes in what it called an “unprecedentedly brazen” incursion. Healey condemned the action, calling it Russia’s third violation of NATO territory in recent days.
Britain has also pledged to raise defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by April 2027, a step seen as a signal to Washington that it intends to strengthen Europe’s collective security.
