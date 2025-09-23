World
Dozens of states recognize Palestine at UN, defying US and Israel
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking by video link after being denied a U.S. visa, welcomed the diplomatic momentum.
A growing number of world leaders used the UN stage on Monday to formally recognize Palestinian statehood, marking a significant diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war and putting them at odds with Israel and its closest ally, the United States.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced France’s recognition of Palestine during a high-level meeting he convened with Saudi Arabia, calling the move a step toward salvaging the possibility of a two-state solution. “We must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security,” Macron told delegates, drawing sustained applause.
Britain, Canada and Australia followed suit on Sunday, joining Spain, which recognized Palestine in 2024, and several smaller European nations including Luxembourg, Malta, Belgium and Monaco.
Altogether, more than three-quarters of the UN’s 193 members now recognize a Palestinian state.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaking by video link after being denied a U.S. visa, welcomed the diplomatic momentum.
He urged nations that have not yet acted to follow, while calling for Palestine to become a full UN member. The Palestinian Authority currently holds only observer status.
The recognitions come as Israel wages a grinding ground campaign in Gaza, launched after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack that killed some 1,200 Israelis.
Local health authorities say more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, with no ceasefire in sight. Israel’s government—the most right-wing in its history—has repeatedly ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Israel and the United States boycotted Monday’s session. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would decide on a response after consultations in Washington next week with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Israeli officials have warned that possible retaliatory steps could include annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank or bilateral measures against France.
The United States has criticized the recognition drive as premature and destabilizing, insisting Palestinian statehood must be the outcome of direct negotiations. Washington has also warned of consequences for countries taking measures against Israel.
Divisions remain within Europe.
Germany, citing its historical responsibility for the Holocaust, has said Palestinian statehood should only come at the end of a political process. Italy has called recognition “counterproductive.”
Still, advocates argue that recognition has become urgent, pointing to escalating violence in Gaza and the West Bank and warning that the window for a two-state solution is rapidly closing.
The two-state framework, first enshrined in the 1993 Oslo Accords, has been moribund for more than a decade, with no serious peace talks since 2014.
For many Palestinians, the surge in recognitions represents symbolic support at a moment of profound loss and isolation, even if full UN membership remains blocked by the U.S. veto at the Security Council.
World
Four major Western nations recognise Palestinian state, to fury of Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move.
Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday in a move borne out of frustration over the Gaza war and intended to promote a two-state solution, prompting a furious response from Israel, Reuters reported.
The decision by four nations from the West, which has traditionally allied with Israel, aligned them with more than 140 other countries also backing Palestinians’ aspiration to forge an independent homeland from the occupied territories.
Britain’s decision carried particular symbolism given its major role in Israel’s creation as a modern nation in the aftermath of World War Two.
“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
“The man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government’s relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable.”
Other nations, including France, are expected to follow suit this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move.
“I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism,” he said, referring to Palestinian militant group Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the nearly two-year war in Gaza.
“And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”
The Hamas-led attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel’s ensuing campaign in Gaza has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to local health authorities, spread famine, demolished most buildings and displaced most of the population – often multiple times.
“It is a human duty of every respectful and free human being in the world to support Palestinians during the ordeal they are going through and Britain’s role now comes within this,” said Sharaf Al Tarda, a Palestinian resident of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Hamas welcomed the move but said it must be accompanied by “practical measures” to end the war in Gaza and prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank, read the report.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said recognition would help pave the way for the “State of Palestine to live side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace, and good neighbourliness”.
Starmer wrote to Abbas to confirm Britain’s decision, noting that London had backed a Jewish homeland in 1917 while also pledging to protect the rights of non-Jewish communities.
Western governments have been under pressure from many in their parties and populations angry at the ever-rising death toll in Gaza, images of starving children and their states’ inability to rein in Israel, even continuing to provide arms.
Londoners voiced mixed reactions on Sunday.
“A whole lot needs to happen and peace needs to come to that region,” said 56-year-old charity director Michael Angus. “This is the first step in actually acknowledging that those people have a right to have somewhere to call home.”
Announcing his country’s decision, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said it would empower those seeking peaceful co-existence and the end of Hamas. “This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it,” he added.
Portugal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel said this recognition was a “fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy”. Speaking to reporters at the headquarters of Portugal’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, he said: “Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace…a ceasefire is urgent.”
The United States, Israel’s closest ally, did not comment immediately on the decision by three of its allies to recognise a Palestinian state, but President Donald Trump has previously made clear he opposes such a move.
Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would propose that the cabinet apply sovereignty in another Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory, the West Bank. That would represent de facto annexation of land seized in a 1967 war.
British troops captured Jerusalem from the Ottoman Empire in 1917, and in 1922 the League of Nations awarded Britain an international mandate to administer Palestine during the post-war deal-making that redrew the map of the Middle East.
Mandy Damari, the British mother of released British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari, told Reuters on Sunday that Starmer was “under a two-state delusion” given that the Gaza Strip’s government was still Hamas whose mission was to destroy Israel.
“He is rewarding Hamas for the 7th October barbaric and savage attack on Israel when the hostages are still not back, the war is not over and Hamas are still in power in Gaza.”
Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, watched on his phone as Starmer announced Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian state.
At the London headquarters of the mission, which may now be upgraded to an embassy, there were smiles and embraces, Reuters reported.
“Today is a moment when the UK Prime Minister and the British government, on behalf of their people, stand and say: ‘We must correct history, we must right the wrongs’,” Zomlot said.
World
UK fighter jets launch NATO air defence mission over Poland
Two Typhoons departed from a base in eastern England on Friday night, flew the sortie over Poland, and returned early Saturday morning, according to the Ministry of Defence.
British Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon jets have carried out their first NATO air defence patrol over Poland, part of an alliance mission to bolster security after a recent Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace, the UK government said.
Two Typhoons departed from a base in eastern England on Friday night, flew the sortie over Poland, and returned early Saturday morning, according to the Ministry of Defence.
Defence Minister John Healey said the deployment was announced last week in response to “the most significant violation of NATO airspace by President [Vladimir] Putin since the start of his illegal full-scale war in Ukraine.” He added the flights sent “a clear signal: NATO airspace will be defended.”
RAF Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, said the jets operated alongside allies along NATO’s eastern flank. “We remain agile, integrated, and ready to project airpower at range,” he said.
The UK move comes as NATO-member Estonia accused Russia on Friday of sending three military aircraft into its airspace for 12 minutes in what it called an “unprecedentedly brazen” incursion. Healey condemned the action, calling it Russia’s third violation of NATO territory in recent days.
Britain has also pledged to raise defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by April 2027, a step seen as a signal to Washington that it intends to strengthen Europe’s collective security.
World
US National Counterterrorism Center warns of threat from al Qaeda
The U.S. National Counterterrorism Center said on Friday that recent calls by al Qaeda for attacks against the United States showed the group’s enduring threat to the country.
Al Qaeda and its Yemen-based affiliate, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) “are likely seeking to leverage their media publications and global conflicts, particularly where there is U.S. support or military involvement, to inspire potential attackers,” it said in a memo to law enforcement, Reuters reported.
The memo urged government officials to avoid surveillance, to not post or publicly share details about travel plans, schedules and locations, and to remove badges and other forms of identification outside of work.
It also warned of potential threats to targets that draw large crowds including sport and music events and urged law enforcement presence at those events along with organizing pre-event briefings on security measures.
The United States designates al Qaeda as a “foreign terrorist organization.” The September 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington by al Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people.
A report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued late last year that evaluated different types of threats, opens new tab to the United States, said al Qaeda was committed to striking the U.S. and had “reinvigorated its outreach” to Western audiences.
The NCTC, under the control of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, was created in 2004. It said information it was sharing with law enforcement will give them tools to combat targeting attempts by al Qaeda.
IEA officials highlight importance of journalism in Afghan society
Tehran governor says 1.4 million Afghans deported in six months
Dozens of states recognize Palestine at UN, defying US and Israel
Explosions kill at least 24 in northwestern Pakistan, most victims civilians
Tahawol: International recognition of Palestine discussed
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets
Tahawol: International recognition of Palestine discussed
Saar: Discussion on uncertain fate of Ukraine war
Saar: Pakistan-Saudi defense pact’s impact on Afghanistan
Tahawol: IEA’s response to Trump’s Bagram remarks
Tahawol: Discussion on US effort to retake Bagram Air Base
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Trump says US seeking return of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Gaza hit by telecoms blackout as Israeli tanks and infantry advance
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump’s dream of retaking Bagram might end up looking like an Afghan re-invasion – Reuters
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNHCR deploys international female staff in Kabul amid restrictions on Afghan women workers
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan exit Asia Cup after six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka
-
Business4 days ago
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan thrashes Maldives 10–1 in Futsal Asian Cup
-
Sport3 days ago
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads