World
Four major Western nations recognise Palestinian state, to fury of Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move.
Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday in a move borne out of frustration over the Gaza war and intended to promote a two-state solution, prompting a furious response from Israel, Reuters reported.
The decision by four nations from the West, which has traditionally allied with Israel, aligned them with more than 140 other countries also backing Palestinians’ aspiration to forge an independent homeland from the occupied territories.
Britain’s decision carried particular symbolism given its major role in Israel’s creation as a modern nation in the aftermath of World War Two.
“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
“The man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government’s relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable.”
Other nations, including France, are expected to follow suit this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
“I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism,” he said, referring to Palestinian militant group Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the nearly two-year war in Gaza.
“And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”
The Hamas-led attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel’s ensuing campaign in Gaza has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to local health authorities, spread famine, demolished most buildings and displaced most of the population – often multiple times.
“It is a human duty of every respectful and free human being in the world to support Palestinians during the ordeal they are going through and Britain’s role now comes within this,” said Sharaf Al Tarda, a Palestinian resident of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Hamas welcomed the move but said it must be accompanied by “practical measures” to end the war in Gaza and prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank, read the report.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said recognition would help pave the way for the “State of Palestine to live side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace, and good neighbourliness”.
Starmer wrote to Abbas to confirm Britain’s decision, noting that London had backed a Jewish homeland in 1917 while also pledging to protect the rights of non-Jewish communities.
Western governments have been under pressure from many in their parties and populations angry at the ever-rising death toll in Gaza, images of starving children and their states’ inability to rein in Israel, even continuing to provide arms.
Londoners voiced mixed reactions on Sunday.
“A whole lot needs to happen and peace needs to come to that region,” said 56-year-old charity director Michael Angus. “This is the first step in actually acknowledging that those people have a right to have somewhere to call home.”
Announcing his country’s decision, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said it would empower those seeking peaceful co-existence and the end of Hamas. “This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it,” he added.
Portugal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel said this recognition was a “fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy”. Speaking to reporters at the headquarters of Portugal’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, he said: “Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace…a ceasefire is urgent.”
The United States, Israel’s closest ally, did not comment immediately on the decision by three of its allies to recognise a Palestinian state, but President Donald Trump has previously made clear he opposes such a move.
Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would propose that the cabinet apply sovereignty in another Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory, the West Bank. That would represent de facto annexation of land seized in a 1967 war.
British troops captured Jerusalem from the Ottoman Empire in 1917, and in 1922 the League of Nations awarded Britain an international mandate to administer Palestine during the post-war deal-making that redrew the map of the Middle East.
Mandy Damari, the British mother of released British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari, told Reuters on Sunday that Starmer was “under a two-state delusion” given that the Gaza Strip’s government was still Hamas whose mission was to destroy Israel.
“He is rewarding Hamas for the 7th October barbaric and savage attack on Israel when the hostages are still not back, the war is not over and Hamas are still in power in Gaza.”
Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, watched on his phone as Starmer announced Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian state.
At the London headquarters of the mission, which may now be upgraded to an embassy, there were smiles and embraces, Reuters reported.
“Today is a moment when the UK Prime Minister and the British government, on behalf of their people, stand and say: ‘We must correct history, we must right the wrongs’,” Zomlot said.
World
UK fighter jets launch NATO air defence mission over Poland
Two Typhoons departed from a base in eastern England on Friday night, flew the sortie over Poland, and returned early Saturday morning, according to the Ministry of Defence.
British Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon jets have carried out their first NATO air defence patrol over Poland, part of an alliance mission to bolster security after a recent Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace, the UK government said.
Two Typhoons departed from a base in eastern England on Friday night, flew the sortie over Poland, and returned early Saturday morning, according to the Ministry of Defence.
Defence Minister John Healey said the deployment was announced last week in response to “the most significant violation of NATO airspace by President [Vladimir] Putin since the start of his illegal full-scale war in Ukraine.” He added the flights sent “a clear signal: NATO airspace will be defended.”
RAF Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, said the jets operated alongside allies along NATO’s eastern flank. “We remain agile, integrated, and ready to project airpower at range,” he said.
The UK move comes as NATO-member Estonia accused Russia on Friday of sending three military aircraft into its airspace for 12 minutes in what it called an “unprecedentedly brazen” incursion. Healey condemned the action, calling it Russia’s third violation of NATO territory in recent days.
Britain has also pledged to raise defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by April 2027, a step seen as a signal to Washington that it intends to strengthen Europe’s collective security.
World
US National Counterterrorism Center warns of threat from al Qaeda
The U.S. National Counterterrorism Center said on Friday that recent calls by al Qaeda for attacks against the United States showed the group’s enduring threat to the country.
Al Qaeda and its Yemen-based affiliate, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) “are likely seeking to leverage their media publications and global conflicts, particularly where there is U.S. support or military involvement, to inspire potential attackers,” it said in a memo to law enforcement, Reuters reported.
The memo urged government officials to avoid surveillance, to not post or publicly share details about travel plans, schedules and locations, and to remove badges and other forms of identification outside of work.
It also warned of potential threats to targets that draw large crowds including sport and music events and urged law enforcement presence at those events along with organizing pre-event briefings on security measures.
The United States designates al Qaeda as a “foreign terrorist organization.” The September 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington by al Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people.
A report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued late last year that evaluated different types of threats, opens new tab to the United States, said al Qaeda was committed to striking the U.S. and had “reinvigorated its outreach” to Western audiences.
The NCTC, under the control of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, was created in 2004. It said information it was sharing with law enforcement will give them tools to combat targeting attempts by al Qaeda.
World
Russian jets enter Estonia’s airspace in latest test for NATO
Three Russian military jets violated NATO member Estonia’s airspace for 12 minutes on Friday in an “unprecedentedly brazen” incursion, its government said, the latest in a series of recent military actions by Russia that have rattled the alliance.
Russia’s Defence Ministry denied its jets violated Estonian airspace, saying they flew over neutral waters, Reuters reported.
With tensions already high because of the war in Ukraine, the incursion came just over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10. That prompted NATO jets to down some of them and Western officials to say Russia was testing the alliance’s readiness and resolve.
It also occurred three days after Russia and Belarus ended their “Zapad-2025” joint military exercises, which included the rehearsal of the launch of Russian nuclear weapons.
Tallinn said the three MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission and stayed for a total of 12 minutes before they were forced to withdraw, during which time the high-speed aircraft could have traversed broad swaths of the country.
“Russia has violated Estonian airspace four times already this year, which is unacceptable in itself, but today’s violation, during which three fighter jets entered our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen,” Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.
Russian jets routinely fly over the Baltic Sea between mainland Russia and its exclave of Kaliningrad.
In a statement issued early on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said its jets flew over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea in proceeding from northwest Russia to Kaliningrad.
“The flight was carried out in strict conformity with international rules governing airspace with no violation of the borders of other states as is confirmed by independent checks,” the ministry said of the three MiG-31 fighters in a post on Telegram.
“During the flight, the Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed flight path and did not violate Estonian airspace.”
Separately, Poland said on Friday two Russian fighter jets violated the safety zone of the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea.
EYES ON TRUMP
U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Friday afternoon he had not been briefed on the incident but expected he would be later.
“I don’t love it. I don’t like when that happens,” Trump told reporters when asked if he saw the incursion by Russian jets as a threat to NATO. “Could be big trouble. I’ll let you know later.”
Trump’s administration, opens new tab is being closely watched for a response.
Washington had little to say about the drone incursion into Poland and did not participate directly in fending it off, triggering anxiety among NATO members, opens new tab, who have questioned Trump’s commitment to their defence in case of a Russian attack.
NATO said Russia was reckless.
“Earlier today, Russian jets violated Estonian airspace. NATO responded immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft. This is yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO’s ability to respond,” a NATO spokesperson said on X.
‘NO ACCIDENT’
Europeans quickly responded to the Russian jet incident on Friday. “This was no accident,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas – a former Estonian prime minister – said in comments relayed by a spokesperson.
Estonia said it had summoned the top Russian diplomat in the country to lodge a protest and deliver a note.
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said his country had decided to ask NATO to open consultations under Article 4 of the alliance’s treaty, and that the Russian jets flew around 5 nautical miles (9 km) into NATO airspace before Italian F-35s, currently stationed at a base in Estonia, pushed them out.
NATO polices the airspace of Estonia and other Baltic nations in its “Baltic Sentry” mission.
Tsahkna suggested that Estonia would be asking allies for more air defences. “It was a very clear provocation. It was definitely meant like this. And that’s why we are calling the Article 4 political consultations,” he told Reuters.
Article 4 states that members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territory, political independence or security of any of them is threatened.
Ukraine called the incursion an unacceptable new destabilisation measure by Russia and said it stands with Estonia. “Strong action is needed, both jointly and from individual countries,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.
Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovile Sakaliene said NATO should urgently move air defence capabilities to frontline states.
“We are being tested, our citizens are being threatened almost every day now. This means that we need to have capabilities collected from our allies (to be placed) by our borders, because that’s the border of NATO,” she told Reuters.
NO FLIGHT PLANS, TRANSPONDERS OFF
Estonia said the airspace violation occurred on Friday morning in the area of Vaindloo Island, around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the capital Tallinn.
The aircraft did not have flight plans, their transponders were not switched on and they were not in contact with air traffic control, Estonia said.
While incursions over Vaindloo Island by Russian aircraft are fairly common, they do not usually last as long as Friday’s incident. “It’s tough to see how this wasn’t intentional,” a U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
Jakub M. Godzimirski, a research professor in Russian security policy at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, said the incident could be a test, but could also be purely coincidental.
“Still, this happens in a given context, having in mind what happened with the drone incursion in Poland a few days ago,” Godzimirski said.
A staunch supporter of Ukraine, Tallinn said in May that Moscow had briefly sent a fighter jet into NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea during an attempt to stop a Russian-bound oil tanker thought to be part of a “shadow fleet” defying Western sanctions on Moscow.
