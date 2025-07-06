Latest News
Trump calls US withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘most shameful moment’ in American history
Trump characterized the past four years as a “terrible and humiliating” chapter for the country — a period that he said “felt much longer than it actually was.”
U.S. President Donald Trump has described the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan as “the most shameful moment in the history of the United States.”
His remarks came during a speech at the White House on Friday following the signing of what he called a “big, beautiful” tax bill into law.
Trump characterized the past four years as a “terrible and humiliating” chapter for the country — a period that he said “felt much longer than it actually was.”
Trump has repeatedly criticized the manner in which the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan, specifically highlighting the abandonment of Bagram Air Base, which he has called “tragic.”
He reiterated claims that the facility is now under Chinese control.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has categorically rejected assertions by Trump that Bagram Air Base is controlled by China.,
In March, IEA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid publicly dismissed claims by Trump that Bagram Air Base is controlled by China.
At the time he said the claims were “based on unsubstantiated information”.
Mujahid emphasized that “Bagram is controlled by the Islamic Emirate, not China. Chinese troops are not present here, nor do we have any such pact with any country”.
“They should refrain from making emotional statements based on unsubstantiated information,” Mujahid said.
Bagram Air Base, once the logistical epicenter of U.S. operations, was handed over to Afghan forces in July 2021 shortly before the IEA returned to power.
Deputy PM Baradar visits Baku International Sea Port in Azerbaijan
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, visited the Baku International Sea Port in Azerbaijan and called on Azerbaijani officials to facilitate the export of Afghan goods through this route, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement on Saturday.
The statement added that the visit was conducted in the presence of officials from the Baku International Sea Port and the railway line.
During the visit, Azerbaijani officials announced that they are ready to export Afghanistan’s industrial goods, agricultural products, and minerals to Turkey and Europe via this port, which is located along the Lapis Lazuli Corridor.
Azerbaijani officials also conveyed their willingness to facilitate the transport of Afghan commercial goods to Russia through Iran by rail.
According to the statement, both sides agreed to establish joint technical committees to assess the available facilities and transport routes, with the aim of enhancing bilateral trade and transit through the port and facilitating Afghanistan’s exports.
Currently, the Baku International Sea Port has an annual capacity of 15 million tons of cargo, which is expected to increase to 25 million tons in the future.
Khalilzad links surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan to growth of insurgency
Former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has raised concerns over a reported increase in poppy cultivation in Pakistan, warning that it could be fueling insurgency, terrorism, and lawlessness, particularly in regions like Balochistan.
In a post on social media platform X, Khalilzad said, “Earlier, I noted the discovery that poppy production has increased in Pakistan. As elsewhere, it likely is linked to the growth of insurgency, terrorism, and ungoverned spaces in the country, especially in Baluchistan.”
He stressed that addressing the issue of poppy cultivation is critical to tackling broader security and governance challenges. “Otherwise, they can reinforce each other and become much bigger,” he warned.
Khalilzad, who played a key role in U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region during the Afghanistan peace process, has continued to comment on developments in South and Central Asia since leaving office.
Ghazni’s Sultan Dam maintenance project inaugurated
The Ministry of Water and Energy announced on Saturday the launch of a maintenance and preservation project for the Sultan Dam in Ghazni province, with a budget exceeding 109 million Afghanis.
According to the ministry, the project was inaugurated in the presence of Abdul Latif Mansoor, Acting Minister of Water and Energy, the Governor of Ghazni, and other officials.
Mansoor described the Sultan Dam as vital for water management and agricultural development.
The statement added that once implemented, the project will increase the height of the Sultan Dam from 35 meters to 37.5 meters and expand its storage capacity from 9 million to 13 million cubic meters of water. This enhancement will enable the irrigation of approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land in the province.
