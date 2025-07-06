U.S. President Donald Trump has described the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan as “the most shameful moment in the history of the United States.”

His remarks came during a speech at the White House on Friday following the signing of what he called a “big, beautiful” tax bill into law.

Trump characterized the past four years as a “terrible and humiliating” chapter for the country — a period that he said “felt much longer than it actually was.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized the manner in which the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan, specifically highlighting the abandonment of Bagram Air Base, which he has called “tragic.”

He reiterated claims that the facility is now under Chinese control.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has categorically rejected assertions by Trump that Bagram Air Base is controlled by China.,

In March, IEA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid publicly dismissed claims by Trump that Bagram Air Base is controlled by China.

At the time he said the claims were “based on unsubstantiated information”.

Mujahid emphasized that “Bagram is controlled by the Islamic Emirate, not China. Chinese troops are not present here, nor do we have any such pact with any country”.

“They should refrain from making emotional statements based on unsubstantiated information,” Mujahid said.

Bagram Air Base, once the logistical epicenter of U.S. operations, was handed over to Afghan forces in July 2021 shortly before the IEA returned to power.

