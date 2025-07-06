Almost half a million Afghans return home from Iran in past 100 days
Nearly 490,000 undocumented Afghan nationals have voluntarily left Iran through the Dogharoun/Islam Qala border crossing in the past 100 days, according to Amirollah Shamghadari, deputy governor of Khorasan Razavi Province, which borders western Afghanistan.
In a statement this weekend, Shamghadari emphasized that the process has been conducted “with full respect and human dignity,” in line with Iran’s official policy of supporting voluntary, humane, and lawful departures.
“Sixty-seven percent of all Afghan exits have taken place via Dogharoun,” he noted, highlighting the crossing as the busiest point of return for Afghan nationals.
According to Iranian authorities, 26,000 Afghans crossed the border on Friday alone, many bypassing refugee camps entirely and proceeding directly into Afghanistan. Shamghadari said priority was being given to families who had voluntarily introduced themselves to authorities, rather than those apprehended during routine checks.
The official also underscored Iran’s rejection of xenophobia and anti-Afghan sentiment, pointing to the historic and cultural ties between the two neighboring countries. He said Afghan returnees had expressed satisfaction with services at the Safid Sang and Hasanabad camps, which are providing short-term humanitarian assistance.
Allegations of espionage dismissed
Responding to recent speculation that the exodus may be tied to espionage or infiltration concerns—including unverified claims of Afghan involvement in Israeli intelligence activities—Shamghadari dismissed such assertions as part of a “psychological operation” orchestrated by hostile actors.
“These are baseless rumors spread by the enemies of Iran. Our goal is to organize the current situation, not to politicize it,” he stated.
He added that Iran is exploring legal pathways for future re-entry by Afghan nationals under a regulated framework once identity, security, and documentation processes are streamlined.
The large-scale return of Afghan nationals, many of whom had been living in Iran without legal status for years, presents significant humanitarian and logistical challenges on both sides of the border.
According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), hundreds of thousands of Afghans have returned from Iran this year, with June alone seeing more than 137,000 arrivals via Islam Qala and Dogharoun.
Iran, long a host to millions of Afghan migrants and refugees, maintains that it will continue to coordinate with Afghan authorities and humanitarian agencies to ensure an orderly and respectful process.
Trump calls US withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘most shameful moment’ in American history
Trump characterized the past four years as a “terrible and humiliating” chapter for the country — a period that he said “felt much longer than it actually was.”
U.S. President Donald Trump has described the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan as “the most shameful moment in the history of the United States.”
His remarks came during a speech at the White House on Friday following the signing of what he called a “big, beautiful” tax bill into law.
Trump characterized the past four years as a “terrible and humiliating” chapter for the country — a period that he said “felt much longer than it actually was.”
Trump has repeatedly criticized the manner in which the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan, specifically highlighting the abandonment of Bagram Air Base, which he has called “tragic.”
He reiterated claims that the facility is now under Chinese control.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has categorically rejected assertions by Trump that Bagram Air Base is controlled by China.,
In March, IEA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid publicly dismissed claims by Trump that Bagram Air Base is controlled by China.
At the time he said the claims were “based on unsubstantiated information”.
Mujahid emphasized that “Bagram is controlled by the Islamic Emirate, not China. Chinese troops are not present here, nor do we have any such pact with any country”.
“They should refrain from making emotional statements based on unsubstantiated information,” Mujahid said.
Bagram Air Base, once the logistical epicenter of U.S. operations, was handed over to Afghan forces in July 2021 shortly before the IEA returned to power.
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Communities across Central Texas now face a long road to recovery as the state responds to one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent history.
A powerful flash flooding event ripped through central Texas over the Independence Day weekend, claiming at least 51 lives, including 15 children, and leaving scores of people missing, authorities confirmed.
More than 300 mm of rain fell in just a few hours late on July 4, fueled by remnants of Tropical Storm Barry and a stalled weather system over the Hill Country. The Guadalupe River surged approximately 7.6 to 8.8 meters, submerging cabins and sweeping away vehicles, trees, and mobile homes in communities such as Kerrville and Comfort.
Camp Mystic, a historic girls’ camp along the river, was particularly hard hit. Up to 27 campers remain missing, with at least 15 children among the confirmed fatalities.
More than 850 people were rescued—many clinging to trees or rooftops—by ground crews, air support, and the Texas National Guard. Response teams conducted over 160 air rescues, working in dangerous conditions as floodwaters surged through residential areas and rural terrain.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency overnight Thursday, triggering mobile alerts. However, the intensity and timing of the floods—striking in the early hours—left many residents with little time to react. State officials are reviewing whether forecast gaps or emergency response staffing issues hindered more timely warnings.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster for affected counties and deployed more than 1,300 personnel and 900 operational assets, including federal support coordinated with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “We will find every single person who’s been a victim,” Abbott said.
With more than 50 counties under emergency declaration, officials warn of continued danger as further rain is forecast through the weekend.
Recovery operations continue across the region, with rescuers searching for the missing and efforts underway to restore communications, shelter the displaced, and assess infrastructure damage.
Communities across Central Texas now face a long road to recovery as the state responds to one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent history.
Emergency crews, volunteers, and federal teams remain on high alert amid rising concerns over public safety, resource strain, and long-term rebuilding.
Iran’s Khamenei attends public event after weeks of war with Israel
For apparent security reasons, Khamenei had issued pre-taped messages during the war which started on June 13, and avoided public appearances.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a religious event on Saturday, according to a video carried by state television, after reports that he was in a “secure location” since the start of a 12-day air war with Israel in which top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists were killed, Reuters reported.
The video carried by state media showed dozens attending a ceremony to mark Ashura, the holiest day of the Shi’ite Muslim calendar, standing chanting as Khamenei entered a hall where many government functions are held.
For apparent security reasons, Khamenei had issued pre-taped messages during the war which started on June 13, and avoided public appearances.
On June 26, in pre-recorded remarks aired on state television, Khamenei promised that Iran would not surrender despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls, read the report.
