Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had agreed to reduce tariffs on China to 47% in exchange for Beijing resuming U.S. soybean purchases, keeping rare earths exports flowing and cracking down on the illicit trade of fentanyl.
His remarks after face-to-face talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the South Korean city of Busan, their first since 2019, marked the finale of Trump’s whirlwind Asia trip on which he also touted trade breakthroughs with South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asian nations, Reuters reported.
“I thought it was an amazing meeting,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One shortly after he departed Busan, adding that tariffs imposed on Chinese imports would be cut to 47% from 57%.
Trading in global stocks was choppy as Trump revealed details of the deal, with major Asian indexes and European futures swinging between gains and losses. China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped from a 10-year high, while U.S. soybean futures were weaker.
World stock markets from Wall Street to Tokyo had hit record highs leading up to the meeting on hopes of a breakthrough in a trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has upended supply chains and rocked global business confidence.
The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, lasted nearly two hours. Trump shook hands and escorted Xi to his car before the U.S. president was given a red carpet send-off at the airport.
Trump repeatedly talked up the prospect of reaching agreement with Xi since U.S. negotiators on Sunday said they had agreed a framework with China that will avoid 100% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and achieve a deferral of China’s export curbs on rare earths, a sector it dominates.
But with both countries increasingly willing to play hardball over areas of economic and geopolitical competition, many questions remain about how long any trade detente may last.
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes western Turkey, damages buildings
Emergency teams have been deployed to inspect damaged structures and assist affected residents as aftershocks continue to rattle the region.
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck western Turkey late Monday, shaking several provinces and causing a number of previously damaged buildings to collapse. Authorities have so far reported no fatalities.
According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake’s epicenter was near the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province. It hit at 10:48 pm local time at a shallow depth of 5.99 kilometers and was followed by multiple aftershocks.
Tremors were felt across Istanbul, Bursa, Manisa, and Izmir, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in panic. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that at least three unoccupied buildings and a two-story shop collapsed in Sindirgi. All had sustained damage from a previous earthquake.
Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said 22 people were injured, mostly due to panic-related falls. “So far, we have not identified any loss of life, but assessment teams are continuing their inspections,” Sindirgi district administrator Dogukan Koyuncu told Anadolu Agency.
Emergency teams have been deployed to inspect damaged structures and assist affected residents as aftershocks continue to rattle the region.
Netanyahu says Israel to decide which international forces in Gaza acceptable
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel would determine which foreign forces it would allow as part of a planned international force in Gaza to help secure an end to its war under U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan.
It remains unclear whether Arab and other states will be ready to commit troops while Israel has expressed concerns about the make-up of the force. While the Trump administration has ruled out sending U.S. soldiers into Gaza, the force could draw on troops from Egypt, Indonesia and Gulf Arab countries, Reuters reported.
“We are in control of our security, and we have also made it clear regarding international forces that Israel will determine which forces are unacceptable to us, and this is how we operate and will continue to operate,” Netanyahu told a session of his cabinet.
“This is, of course, acceptable to the United States as well, as its most senior representatives have expressed in recent days.”
Israel, which besieged Gaza for two years to back up its air and ground war in the enclave against Hamas after the Palestinian militant group’s cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, continues to control all access to the territory.
ISRAEL OPPOSED TO TURKISH ROLE IN GAZA FORCE
Last week Netanyahu hinted that he would be opposed to any role for Turkish security forces in the Gaza Strip. Once warm Turkish-Israeli relations hit new lows during the Gaza war, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lambasting Israel’s devastating air and ground war in the small Palestinian enclave.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a visit to Israel aimed at shoring up the fragile ceasefire, said on Friday the international force would have to be made up of “countries that Israel’s comfortable with”, but declined to comment specifically on Turkish involvement.
Rubio added that Gaza’s future governance still needs to be worked out among Israel and partner nations but could not include Hamas.
Rubio later said U.S. officials were getting input on a possible U.N. resolution or international agreement to authorise the multinational force in Gaza and would discuss the issue in Qatar on Sunday.
The Trump administration wants Arab states to contribute funds and troops.
A major challenge is that Hamas has not committed to disarming and, since a ceasefire took hold two weeks ago as the first stage of Trump’s 20-point plan, has embarked on a violent crackdown against groups that have tested its grip on power.
Netanyahu also said on Sunday Israel was an independent country and rejected the notion that “the American administration controls me and dictates Israel’s security policy.” Israel and the U.S., he said, are a “partnership.”
Bus collision blaze kills 20 in southern India
A fire sparked by a fuel leak following the collision of a private bus and a motorcycle on the route between India’s southern tech cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad killed at least 20 people, domestic media said on Friday, citing officials.
Though India is the world’s third-largest car market, it has some of the deadliest roads, with road accidents last year killing about 180,000 nationwide, authorities said in January, Reuters reported.
“Of the 41 passengers, 21 have been rescued,” A Siri, a district revenue official, told news agency ANI. “Among the remaining, the bodies of 11 have been identified so far.”
A similar accident last month killed 19 people in the western desert state of Rajasthan when a private bus caught fire.
