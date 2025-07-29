World
Trump sets new deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia to act on Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Trump’s “particularly significant” statement as timely in trying to move forward to a peace settlement.
U.S. President Donald Trump set a new deadline on Monday of 10 or 12 days for Russia to make progress toward ending the war in Ukraine or face consequences, underscoring frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the 3-1/2-year-old conflict, Reuters reported.
Trump has threatened sanctions on both Russia and buyers of its exports unless progress is made. The fresh deadline suggests the U.S. president is prepared to move forward on those threats after previous hesitation to do so.
Speaking in Scotland, where he was holding meetings with European leaders and playing golf, Trump said he was disappointed in Putin and shortening a 50-day deadline he had set on the issue earlier this month.
“I’m going to make a new deadline of about … 10 or 12 days from today,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “There’s no reason in waiting… We just don’t see any progress being made.”
There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin, read the report.
In a post on X, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Putin, said Trump was playing “a game of ultimatums” that could lead to a war involving the U.S.
Medvedev wrote: “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump’s) own country.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Trump’s “particularly significant” statement as timely in trying to move forward to a peace settlement.
“Clear stance and expressed determination by @POTUS – right on time, when a lot can change through strength for real peace,” Zelenskiy wrote on X.
“I thank President Trump for his focus on saving lives and stopping this horrible war,” Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine, he said later in his nightly video address, favoured tougher sanctions as a “key element” in ending the war.
“Russia pays attention to sanctions, pays attention to such losses,” he said
Trump, who has expressed annoyance also with Zelenskiy, has not always followed tough talk about Putin with action, citing what he deems a good relationship that the two men have had previously.
On Monday, Trump indicated he was not interested in more talks with Putin. He said sanctions and tariffs would be used as penalties for Moscow if it did not meet Trump’s demands, Reuters reported.
“There’s no reason to wait. If you know what the answer is going to be, why wait? And it would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs,” Trump said. “I don’t want to do that to Russia. I love the Russian people.”
Ukraine had proposed a summit between Putin and Zelenskiy before the end of August, but the Kremlin has said that timeline was unlikely and that a meeting could only happen as a final step to clinch peace.
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that if the West wanted real peace with Ukraine, it would stop supplying Kyiv with weapons.
Trump has repeatedly voiced exasperation with Putin for pursuing attacks on Ukraine despite U.S. efforts to end the war. Trump has played up successes in other parts of the world where the United States has helped to broker peace agreements and has been flattered by some leaders who suggest he should be given the Nobel Peace Prize.
“I’m disappointed in President Putin,” Trump said on Monday. “I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer what’s going to happen.”
Trump, who is also struggling to achieve a peace deal in Gaza, has touted his role in ending conflicts between India and Pakistan as well as Rwanda and Congo. Before returning to the White House in January, Trump campaigned on a promise to end Russia’s conflict with Ukraine in a day, read the report.
“We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever,” Trump said. “And I say that’s not the way to do it.”
World
Thai, Cambodian leaders agree to ceasefire after five days of battle
The leaders of Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire on Monday effective midnight, in a bid to bring an end to their deadliest conflict in more than a decade after five days of fierce fighting.
Amid an international effort to quell the conflict, the Thai and Cambodian leaders held talks in Malaysia hosted by its Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the current chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, where both sides agreed to halt hostilities and resume direct communications, Reuters reported.
Anwar said when opening a press conference alongside the Thai and Cambodian leaders that there would be “an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from midnight tonight. This is final.”
The Southeast Asian neighbours accuse each other of starting the fighting last week, before escalating it with heavy artillery bombardment and Thai air strikes along their 817-km (508-mile) land border.
Anwar had proposed ceasefire talks soon after a long-running border dispute erupted into conflict on Thursday, and China and the United States also offered to assist in negotiations.
U.S. President Donald Trump called both leaders at the weekend urging them to settle their differences, warning he would not conclude trade deals with them unless they ended the fighting.
The tension between Thailand and Cambodia has intensified since the killing of a Cambodian soldier during a brief skirmish late in May.
Both sides reinforced border troops amid a full-blown diplomatic crisis that brought Thailand’s fragile coalition government to the brink of collapse.
“Today we have a very good meeting and very good results… that hope to stop immediately the fighting that has caused many lives lost, injuries and also caused displacement of people,” Hun Manet said, expressing appreciation to Trump and to China for its efforts in participating in the process.
“We hope that the solutions that Prime Minister Anwar just announced will set a condition for moving forward for our bilateral discussion to return to normalcy of the relationship, and as a foundation for future de-escalation of forces.”
Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who had earlier expressed doubts about Cambodia’s sincerity ahead of the negotiations in Malaysia, said Thailand had agreed to ceasefire that would “be carried out successfully in good faith by both sides”.
World
Russia accuses Kyiv and the West of rejecting diplomacy to solve conflict in Ukraine
“Our preferred route is through political and diplomatic means,” Peskov said, according to TASS state news agency.
Russia prefers political and diplomatic means to resolve conflict in Ukraine, but Kyiv and the West rejected that path, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
“Our preferred route is through political and diplomatic means,” Peskov said, according to TASS state news agency.
Peskov added, without providing evidence, that Moscow continues its military operation in Ukraine because “all proposals for dialogue were rejected, both by Ukraine and by Western countries.”
World
Israel resumes airdrop aid to Gaza, military says
The Israeli military stressed that despite the humanitarian steps, “combat operations have not ceased” in the Gaza Strip.
Israel said it resumed aid airdrops to Gaza on Saturday and was taking several other steps to ease the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, amid mounting international pressure and warnings from relief agencies of starvation spreading there, Reuters reported.
The Israeli military said “humanitarian corridors” would be established for safe movement of United Nations convoys delivering aid to Gazans and that “humanitarian pauses” would be implemented in densely populated areas.
The announcement came after indirect ceasefire talks in Doha between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas were broken off with no deal in sight.
The Israeli military said in a statement that the airdrops would be conducted in coordination with international aid organizations and would include seven pallets of aid containing flour, sugar, and canned food.
Palestinian sources confirmed that aid has begun dropping in northern Gaza, read the report.
Israel’s foreign ministry said the military would “apply a ‘humanitarian pause’ in civilian centers and in humanitarian corridors” on Sunday morning. It provided no further details.
International aid organisations say mass hunger has now arrived among Gaza’s 2.2 million people, with stocks running out after Israel cut off all supplies to the territory in March, then reopened it in May but with new restrictions.
Israel says it has let enough food into Gaza and accuses the United Nations of failing to distribute it. The United Nations says it is operating as effectively as possible under Israeli restrictions.
“The IDF emphasizes that there is no starvation in the Gaza Strip; this is a false campaign promoted by Hamas,” the Israeli military said in its Saturday statement.
“Responsibility for food distribution to the population in Gaza lies with the UN and international aid organizations. Therefore, the UN and international organizations are expected to improve the effectiveness of aid distribution and to ensure that the aid does not reach Hamas.”
The Israeli military stressed that despite the humanitarian steps, “combat operations have not ceased” in the Gaza Strip.
Separately, international activists aboard an aid ship that set sail from Italy en route to Gaza said in a post on X that the vessel had been intercepted.
The Israeli foreign ministry said on X that naval forces “stopped the vessel from illegally entering the maritime zone of the coast of Gaza,” that it was being taken to Israeli shores and all passengers were safe.
The UN said Thursday that humanitarian pauses in Gaza would allow “the scale up of humanitarian assistance” and said Israel hadn’t provided ample route alternatives for its convoys which has hindered aid access.
Dozens of Gazans have died of malnutrition in the past few weeks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry while 127 people have died due to malnutrition, including 85 children, since the start of the war, which began nearly two years ago.
On Wednesday, more than 100 aid agencies warned that mass starvation was spreading across the enclave, Reuters reported.
The military also said Saturday that it had connected a power line to a desalination plant, expected to supply daily water needs for about 900,000 Gazans.
Israel launched its assault on Gaza after Hamas-led fighters stormed Israeli towns near the border, killing some 1,200 people and capturing 251 hostages on October 7, 2023. Since then, Israeli forces have killed nearly 60,000 people in Gaza, health officials there say, and reduced much of the enclave to ruins.
UN launches $23 million project to support returnees, displaced families in northern Afghanistan
WHO warns Afghanistan remains a hotspot for polio
Afghan family caught using fake visas to enter Malaysia
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Trump sets new deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia to act on Ukraine
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
AFPL: Noorzad wins 7–2, Perozi and Sadaqat tie
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Saar: Climate change’s impact on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistani, Chinese officials’ discussion on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Disruption in Iran’s construction sector discussed
Saar: Public Works Ministry achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Qatar’s call on resolving challenges in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
World Bank declines to resume incomplete projects with Afghanistan’s Rural Development Ministry
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
-
World5 days ago
Blast in Syria’s Idlib kills two, injures dozens amid ongoing instability
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
-
Latest News3 days ago
Over 96,000 overflights crossed Afghanistan’s airspace in past year
-
Latest News3 days ago
Departure of Afghan workers disrupts Iran’s construction industry
-
World4 days ago
Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery fire as fighting rages for second day
-
Latest News4 days ago
There must be a solution to Durand Line, says Khalilzad