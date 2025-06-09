Latest News
Trump’s travel ban on 12 countries goes into effect early Monday
The countries affected by the latest travel ban are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s order banning citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States goes into effect at 12:01 am ET (0401 GMT) on Monday, a move the president promulgated to protect the country from “foreign terrorists.”, Reuters reported.
The entry of people from seven other countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela – will be partially restricted.
Trump, a Republican, said the countries subject to the most severe restrictions were determined to harbor a “large-scale presence of terrorists,” fail to cooperate on visa security, have an inability to verify travelers’ identities, as well as inadequate record-keeping of criminal histories and high rates of visa overstays in the United States.
He cited last Sunday’s incident in Boulder, Colorado, in which an Egyptian national tossed a gasoline bomb into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators as an example of why the new curbs are needed. But Egypt is not part of the travel ban, read the report.
The travel ban forms part of Trump’s policy to restrict immigration into the United States and is reminiscent of a similar move in his first term when he barred travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
Officials and residents in countries whose citizens will soon be banned expressed dismay and disbelief.
Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said he had instructed his government to stop granting visas to U.S. citizens in response to Trump’s action.
“Chad has neither planes to offer nor billions of dollars to give, but Chad has its dignity and its pride,” he said in a Facebook post, referring to countries such as Qatar, which gifted the U.S. a luxury airplane for Trump’s use and promised to invest billions of dollars in the U.S.
Afghans who worked for the U.S. or U.S.-funded projects and were hoping to resettle in the U.S. expressed fear that the travel ban would force them to return to their country, where they could face reprisal from the Islamic Emirate, Reuters reported.
Democratic U.S. lawmakers also voiced concern about the policies.
“Trump’s travel ban on citizens from over 12 countries is draconian and unconstitutional,” said U.S. Representative Ro Khanna on social media late on Thursday. “People have a right to seek asylum.”
IEA calls for foreign assistance as Afghanistan grapples with impact of climate change
As climate change continues to fuel environmental crises across the globe, experts are warning of another growing consequence: its deepening toll on human mental health.
Afghanistan, which is ranked among the six most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, remains ill-equipped to combat the escalating impacts of environmental degradation.
Environmental specialists say that the rising frequency of floods, droughts, and erratic weather patterns is not only damaging livelihoods and infrastructure but also placing immense emotional and psychological stress on communities.
The effects are particularly severe in rural and impoverished regions, where people are already struggling with economic uncertainty and social instability.
“Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue—it’s a human health crisis, especially for countries like Afghanistan that are on the frontlines,” said one environmental health expert.
“The constant exposure to climate-related disasters, coupled with displacement and poverty, is leading to increased cases of anxiety, depression, and trauma.”
Afghanistan’s limited healthcare system—already under strain due to years of conflict and underinvestment—lacks the capacity to address the growing mental health needs brought on by environmental distress. Youth and marginalized populations, in particular, are bearing the brunt of this silent crisis.
Officials from the Islamic Emirate have acknowledged the escalating challenges and are urging the international community to depoliticize climate assistance.
They argue that Afghanistan needs renewed global support to resume stalled climate adaptation and development projects that were suspended after the 2021 political transition.
“Afghanistan did not create this crisis, yet we face its harshest consequences,” said a government spokesperson.
“The world must separate climate action from politics and help us build resilience—both environmentally and psychologically.”
Despite ongoing efforts to revive global climate initiatives in Afghanistan, political hurdles remain a major barrier.
Experts warn that unless urgent steps are taken, the mental health fallout of climate change could deepen the country’s humanitarian crisis, pushing already vulnerable communities further into distress.
Efforts underway to export Afghan carpets via Turkey: Ministry
Officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce say they are working to facilitate the export of Afghan carpets to European markets through Turkey.
The ministry officials stated that discussions have been held with Turkish authorities to find new markets for Afghan carpets.
According to them, if progress is made in these talks, Afghan carpets will be exported via Iran to Turkey, and from there to Europe.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry spokesman Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada said: “We want to have an alternative route for exporting our carpets. In the past, our carpets were exported through Pakistan. Our people are aware that from time to time, Pakistan created obstacles for our carpet exports. Now we are looking for more alternative routes, particularly through the United Arab Emirates and Turkey,”
“In our meeting with Turkish carpet officials, we reached an understanding that they would reduce the tax on Afghan carpets so that we can increase exports of our carpets to Turkey itself and to European countries through Turkey,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said in order to find new markets for the country’s carpets, trade relations between Afghanistan and Turkey must expand so that opportunities for carpet exports can also be created.
Afghanistan produces up to one million square meters of carpet annually, with hundreds of thousands of people employed in the sector.
The ministry stated that it is working to provide more support to carpet producers, including designated spaces, so that the industry can grow further in the future.
IEA urges lifting of sanctions on Afghanistan
The Ministry of Economy has called on the international community to lift sanctions imposed on Afghanistan.
Officials from the ministry said that the continuation of these sanctions has had a negative impact on trade, investment, and the rise of poverty and unemployment in the country.
They also urged the international community not to politicize humanitarian issues.
Abdul Rahman Habib, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, stated the ongoing economic sanctions have affected key indicators such as domestic and foreign trade, investment, and job opportunities.
Habib further appealed to the international community not to politicize humanitarian concerns and to continue humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, experts have said that the political and economic sanctions imposed by the international community are not in Afghanistan’s interest.
The private sector also views dialogue and negotiation as the only way out of the country’s current challenges.
Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Afghanistan Industrialists Association, said: “Humanitarian aid is very important, and alongside that, the sanctions must be lifted.”
Recently, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that more than 22 million people in Afghanistan will be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2025.
The sanctions were largely imposed following the IEA’s return to power in August 2021.
These include the freezing of Afghan central bank assets—estimated at over $9 billion—and the suspension of international banking access, severely limiting the country’s financial system and public sector operations.
While some humanitarian exemptions have been granted, much of the formal economy remains paralyzed.
Trump's travel ban on 12 countries goes into effect early Monday
