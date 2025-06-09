As climate change continues to fuel environmental crises across the globe, experts are warning of another growing consequence: its deepening toll on human mental health.

Afghanistan, which is ranked among the six most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, remains ill-equipped to combat the escalating impacts of environmental degradation.

Environmental specialists say that the rising frequency of floods, droughts, and erratic weather patterns is not only damaging livelihoods and infrastructure but also placing immense emotional and psychological stress on communities.

The effects are particularly severe in rural and impoverished regions, where people are already struggling with economic uncertainty and social instability.

“Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue—it’s a human health crisis, especially for countries like Afghanistan that are on the frontlines,” said one environmental health expert.

“The constant exposure to climate-related disasters, coupled with displacement and poverty, is leading to increased cases of anxiety, depression, and trauma.”

Afghanistan’s limited healthcare system—already under strain due to years of conflict and underinvestment—lacks the capacity to address the growing mental health needs brought on by environmental distress. Youth and marginalized populations, in particular, are bearing the brunt of this silent crisis.

Officials from the Islamic Emirate have acknowledged the escalating challenges and are urging the international community to depoliticize climate assistance.

They argue that Afghanistan needs renewed global support to resume stalled climate adaptation and development projects that were suspended after the 2021 political transition.

“Afghanistan did not create this crisis, yet we face its harshest consequences,” said a government spokesperson.

“The world must separate climate action from politics and help us build resilience—both environmentally and psychologically.”

Despite ongoing efforts to revive global climate initiatives in Afghanistan, political hurdles remain a major barrier.

Experts warn that unless urgent steps are taken, the mental health fallout of climate change could deepen the country’s humanitarian crisis, pushing already vulnerable communities further into distress.