Turkmenistan to launch development of key trade port in Afghanistan’s Herat province

Turkmenistan is set to begin the development of the Torghundi port in Afghanistan’s Herat province, marking a significant step toward boosting regional trade and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries.

The announcement was made Tuesday by the press office of Herat Governor Maulana Noor Ahmad Islam Jar following a high-level meeting with Qurbanov Sardar, an official from Turkmenistan’s Demirýollary (Turkmen Railways).

According to the statement, Turkmenistan will soon commence construction of new warehouses at the Torghundi port. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for local Afghan citizens, although no specific timeline for completion was disclosed.

Governor Islam Jar welcomed the initiative and assured the visiting Turkmen delegation of full cooperation from Herat’s local administration throughout the implementation phase.

“The development of Torghundi port is a strategic priority for the province and the country. We are ready to support the project at every level,” the governor said.

Located in the Kushk Rabat Sangi district of Herat, Torghundi port serves as a vital trade gateway between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan. It plays a key role in the movement of goods, especially fuel, construction materials, and agricultural products, facilitating both exports and imports in the region.

The planned upgrades are expected to improve port efficiency, reduce bottlenecks, and enhance storage and customs capacity—paving the way for expanded trade links not only with Turkmenistan but also with other Central Asian nations.

The move reflects growing economic cooperation between Afghanistan and its northern neighbour, despite the absence of formal international recognition of the current Afghan government. Turkmenistan has continued engagement with Kabul, focusing on transport, energy, and infrastructure collaboration.

Officials say the Torghundi port development could also complement future railway and transit projects aimed at integrating Afghanistan more closely into regional trade corridors.