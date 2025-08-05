Latest News
Turkmenistan to launch development of key trade port in Afghanistan’s Herat province
Turkmenistan is set to begin the development of the Torghundi port in Afghanistan’s Herat province, marking a significant step toward boosting regional trade and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries.
The announcement was made Tuesday by the press office of Herat Governor Maulana Noor Ahmad Islam Jar following a high-level meeting with Qurbanov Sardar, an official from Turkmenistan’s Demirýollary (Turkmen Railways).
According to the statement, Turkmenistan will soon commence construction of new warehouses at the Torghundi port. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for local Afghan citizens, although no specific timeline for completion was disclosed.
Governor Islam Jar welcomed the initiative and assured the visiting Turkmen delegation of full cooperation from Herat’s local administration throughout the implementation phase.
“The development of Torghundi port is a strategic priority for the province and the country. We are ready to support the project at every level,” the governor said.
Located in the Kushk Rabat Sangi district of Herat, Torghundi port serves as a vital trade gateway between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan. It plays a key role in the movement of goods, especially fuel, construction materials, and agricultural products, facilitating both exports and imports in the region.
The planned upgrades are expected to improve port efficiency, reduce bottlenecks, and enhance storage and customs capacity—paving the way for expanded trade links not only with Turkmenistan but also with other Central Asian nations.
The move reflects growing economic cooperation between Afghanistan and its northern neighbour, despite the absence of formal international recognition of the current Afghan government. Turkmenistan has continued engagement with Kabul, focusing on transport, energy, and infrastructure collaboration.
Officials say the Torghundi port development could also complement future railway and transit projects aimed at integrating Afghanistan more closely into regional trade corridors.
Latest News
Baradar meets Tatarstan delegation in Kabul, discusses economic cooperation
Baradar added that IEA seeks to expand economic and trade relations with all republics of the Russian Federation, and noted that useful discussions were also held during the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met Tuesday with Oleg Vladimirovich Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, to discuss the expansion of economic cooperation and joint trade between Kabul and Kazan.
According to a statement issued by the deputy prime minister’s office, Baradar began the meeting by thanking the Russian Federation for recognizing the Islamic Emirate, stating that this step has opened a new chapter in diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Baradar added that the IEA seeks to expand economic and trade relations with all republics of the Russian Federation, and noted that useful discussions were also held during the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum.
He emphasized that IEA has created a suitable environment for investment in various sectors for both domestic and foreign investors in Afghanistan, and assured full cooperation and support from its side.
According to him, the Republic of Tatarstan can take advantage of this opportunity by investing in sectors such as road and tunnel construction, water supply networks, dams and housing, the chemical industry, as well as the project to transfer water from the Panjshir River to Kabul.
He also stressed the need to boost trade between Kabul and Kazan by increasing Afghanistan’s exports to Tatarstan, as well as the import of quality food products, medicines, and technical equipment from that country. He also emphasized the importance of joint cooperation between the relevant ministries and institutions of both sides.
In this meeting, the deputy PM’s office quoted Korobchenko as saying that with the recognition of IEA by the Russian Federation, extensive opportunities have been created for engagement between Tatarstan and Afghanistan.
Korobchenko added that they are ready to invest in the water transfer project from Panjshir to Kabul, as well as in other sectors.
He added that during this trip, representatives of Tatarstan’s industrial companies accompanied him and are interested in starting cooperation with Afghanistan in various fields.
Latest News
WHO welcomes EU’s funding pledge to boost Afghanistan’s health response
WHO and the EU say the reinforced collaboration reflects their long-term commitment to ensuring that essential health services remain accessible and resilient, especially in times of crisis.
The World Health Organization (WHO) in Afghanistan has welcomed an additional €7 million ($7.6 million) contribution from the European Union (EU) aimed at expanding and strengthening the country’s emergency health response systems and nutrition services.
The new funding is part of the ongoing EU-WHO partnership and will support Afghanistan’s efforts to improve preparedness, disease surveillance, outbreak response, and care for malnourished children. It comes at a time of mounting health and humanitarian challenges across the country.
“This support from the EU couldn’t have come at a more important time,” said Dr Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, speaking at a ceremony held at the Provincial Public Health Laboratory in Matoon city, Khost province.
“Too many families still struggle to get basic care, especially during emergencies. With this new contribution, we can sustain our ongoing support to the population, reach more people, respond faster to outbreaks, and back the health workers saving lives every day.”
The funding will enable WHO to continue supporting 28 public laboratories across the country, enhance disease surveillance and early warning systems, and improve case management of infectious diseases across six regional integrated hospitals.
It will also help expand infection prevention and control protocols and scale up inpatient treatment in 43 therapeutic feeding units for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition with complications.
So far, the EU-WHO partnership has allowed approximately 240,000 outpatients—54% of them women—to receive medical consultations. More than 20,000 individuals, including a similar percentage of women, accessed inpatient care, and over 2,380 critical patients received intensive care at five regional infectious disease hospitals supported by WHO.
Additionally, more than 28,000 children under the age of five were treated for severe acute malnutrition at 40 specialized pediatric inpatient units.
Veronika Boskovic Pohar, Chargé d’Affaires of the EU Delegation to Afghanistan, underscored the broader regional importance of the initiative: “Through this partnership with WHO, we aim at strengthening Afghanistan’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to outbreaks and health emergencies. With an ongoing surge of migratory movements and the undeniable reality that viruses respect no borders, a stronger and more effective health security system in Afghanistan is a crucial investment in mitigating cross-border risks and safeguarding the health of populations.”
The additional funding is also expected to support the gradual integration of infectious disease hospitals and diagnostic labs into Afghanistan’s national health security framework. This includes building local health workforce capacity, embedding essential services into the public health system, and reducing reliance on international support over time.
WHO and the EU say the reinforced collaboration reflects their long-term commitment to ensuring that essential health services remain accessible and resilient, especially in times of crisis. The goal is not only to improve immediate response capacity, but also to build a more sustainable, community-centered healthcare system for the Afghan people.
Latest News
FAO and UK launch £10 million project to boost Afghanistan’s rural resilience
Agriculture continues to form the backbone of Afghanistan’s economy and food system.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the government of the United Kingdom (UK), has launched a £10 million ($12.9 million) initiative aimed at strengthening food security, boosting rural livelihoods, and increasing the resilience of Afghan communities facing climate and economic challenges.
The new programme, known as the Resilient Agriculture Livelihoods (ReAL) project, is set to reach more than 151,000 people—representing over 21,500 households—across 15 provinces in Afghanistan over the next 10 months.
The project is part of the UK-funded “Promoting Resilient and Equitable Recovery of Agriculture and Livelihoods in Afghan Communities” (PREVALE) initiative.
According to FAO, the project will prioritize smallholder farmers, herders, and landless laborers, with a special focus on widows and women-headed households.
Key interventions will include improving wheat and dairy production, restoring community irrigation systems, distributing quality seeds, and delivering livestock vaccinations and health services.
Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan, emphasized the importance of the UK’s support in strengthening local resilience. “Afghanistan’s farmers are extraordinarily resilient, but repeated climate and economic shocks are eroding this strength,” he said.
“This project lays down critical pathways to help rebuild that resilience—leading to better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and ultimately, a better life. In a country where agriculture sustains most lives, this is a short-term investment with long-term impact.”
Women are expected to play a central role in the ReAL project. FAO will provide targeted support for female-headed households through poultry starter kits, livestock training, and access to dairy markets, aiming to improve both nutrition and income generation for women and children.
Agriculture continues to form the backbone of Afghanistan’s economy and food system.
Between 2022 and 2024, FAO supported more than 30 million Afghans through a combination of emergency and resilience-building interventions. These efforts have significantly reduced the number of people facing acute food insecurity across the country.
The ReAL project builds on this progress by fostering climate-resilient farming, promoting sustainable land use, and helping communities reduce their dependence on emergency aid. It also aims to expand market access, encourage income-generating activities, and improve disaster risk management.
The initiative will run in parallel with a complementary PREVALE-funded project implemented by the Afghanistan Resilience Consortium (ARC), led by Afghanaid. Together, FAO and ARC aim to support climate-vulnerable communities, share best practices, and promote sustainable agricultural methods across Afghanistan.
FAO and its partners underscore that agriculture remains one of the most cost-effective means of addressing chronic food insecurity and malnutrition at scale. As Afghanistan continues to face overlapping environmental and economic pressures, long-term investment in rural livelihoods is seen as essential to safeguarding progress and enabling recovery.
The project reflects a growing shift toward building durable, community-led solutions that reduce humanitarian needs over time while restoring food sovereignty and economic stability in Afghanistan’s rural heartlands.
Saar: Iran’s stance on recognition of IEA discussed
Turkmenistan to launch development of key trade port in Afghanistan’s Herat province
Baradar meets Tatarstan delegation in Kabul, discusses economic cooperation
WHO welcomes EU’s funding pledge to boost Afghanistan’s health response
FAO and UK launch £10 million project to boost Afghanistan’s rural resilience
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Bangladesh’s Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan
Saar: Iran’s stance on recognition of IEA discussed
Tahawol: UN chief’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Muttaqi’s upcoming visit to Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Muttaqi’s upcoming visit to Pakistan
Saar: Pakistan’s eviction of Afghan refugees discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Final Week of AFPL: Victories for Zahir Asad and Perozi Panjshir
-
Sport4 days ago
Sadaqat FC crowned champions of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan announces dates for T20I Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and UAE
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistani cabinet approves tariff concessions in trade with Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistan orders repatriation of registered Afghan refugees, sparking widespread panic
-
Science & Technology2 days ago
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
-
World3 days ago
Trump orders nuclear submarines moved after Russian ‘provocative statements’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan organizes cross-border rally through Afghanistan to promote regional tourism