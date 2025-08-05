Afghanistan urges Tatarstan to invest in Panjshir-Kabul water conduit project

Acting Minister of Water and Energy Abdul Latif Mansour and Oleg Vladimirovich Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, held talks on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation, particularly in the implementation of water and energy development projects in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Water and Energy, Mansour proposed investment in the project to transfer water from Panjshir River to Kabul as a starting point for cooperation.

He also called for technical meetings between expert teams from both sides to exchange information regarding this project and other energy initiatives.

Mansour stated that following this phase, a memorandum of cooperation would be signed between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan expressed his country’s willingness to cooperate with Afghanistan on the implementation of water and energy projects.

Korobchenko also extended an official invitation to Mansour to participate in the “Kazan International Energy Forum,” which includes business programs and industrial exhibitions. This forum is scheduled to be held in April 2026 in Tatarstan.