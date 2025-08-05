Latest News
Afghanistan urges Tatarstan to invest in Panjshir-Kabul water conduit project
Acting Minister of Water and Energy Abdul Latif Mansour and Oleg Vladimirovich Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, held talks on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation, particularly in the implementation of water and energy development projects in Afghanistan.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Water and Energy, Mansour proposed investment in the project to transfer water from Panjshir River to Kabul as a starting point for cooperation.
He also called for technical meetings between expert teams from both sides to exchange information regarding this project and other energy initiatives.
Mansour stated that following this phase, a memorandum of cooperation would be signed between the two countries.
During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan expressed his country’s willingness to cooperate with Afghanistan on the implementation of water and energy projects.
Korobchenko also extended an official invitation to Mansour to participate in the “Kazan International Energy Forum,” which includes business programs and industrial exhibitions. This forum is scheduled to be held in April 2026 in Tatarstan.
Turkmenistan to launch development of key trade port in Afghanistan’s Herat province
Turkmenistan is set to begin the development of the Torghundi port in Afghanistan’s Herat province, marking a significant step toward boosting regional trade and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries.
The announcement was made Tuesday by the press office of Herat Governor Maulana Noor Ahmad Islam Jar following a high-level meeting with Qurbanov Sardar, an official from Turkmenistan’s Demirýollary (Turkmen Railways).
According to the statement, Turkmenistan will soon commence construction of new warehouses at the Torghundi port. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for local Afghan citizens, although no specific timeline for completion was disclosed.
Governor Islam Jar welcomed the initiative and assured the visiting Turkmen delegation of full cooperation from Herat’s local administration throughout the implementation phase.
“The development of Torghundi port is a strategic priority for the province and the country. We are ready to support the project at every level,” the governor said.
Located in the Kushk Rabat Sangi district of Herat, Torghundi port serves as a vital trade gateway between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan. It plays a key role in the movement of goods, especially fuel, construction materials, and agricultural products, facilitating both exports and imports in the region.
The planned upgrades are expected to improve port efficiency, reduce bottlenecks, and enhance storage and customs capacity—paving the way for expanded trade links not only with Turkmenistan but also with other Central Asian nations.
The move reflects growing economic cooperation between Afghanistan and its northern neighbour, despite the absence of formal international recognition of the current Afghan government. Turkmenistan has continued engagement with Kabul, focusing on transport, energy, and infrastructure collaboration.
Officials say the Torghundi port development could also complement future railway and transit projects aimed at integrating Afghanistan more closely into regional trade corridors.
Baradar meets Tatarstan delegation in Kabul, discusses economic cooperation
Baradar added that IEA seeks to expand economic and trade relations with all republics of the Russian Federation, and noted that useful discussions were also held during the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met Tuesday with Oleg Vladimirovich Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, to discuss the expansion of economic cooperation and joint trade between Kabul and Kazan.
According to a statement issued by the deputy prime minister’s office, Baradar began the meeting by thanking the Russian Federation for recognizing the Islamic Emirate, stating that this step has opened a new chapter in diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Baradar added that the IEA seeks to expand economic and trade relations with all republics of the Russian Federation, and noted that useful discussions were also held during the 16th Kazan International Economic Forum.
He emphasized that IEA has created a suitable environment for investment in various sectors for both domestic and foreign investors in Afghanistan, and assured full cooperation and support from its side.
According to him, the Republic of Tatarstan can take advantage of this opportunity by investing in sectors such as road and tunnel construction, water supply networks, dams and housing, the chemical industry, as well as the project to transfer water from the Panjshir River to Kabul.
He also stressed the need to boost trade between Kabul and Kazan by increasing Afghanistan’s exports to Tatarstan, as well as the import of quality food products, medicines, and technical equipment from that country. He also emphasized the importance of joint cooperation between the relevant ministries and institutions of both sides.
In this meeting, the deputy PM’s office quoted Korobchenko as saying that with the recognition of IEA by the Russian Federation, extensive opportunities have been created for engagement between Tatarstan and Afghanistan.
Korobchenko added that they are ready to invest in the water transfer project from Panjshir to Kabul, as well as in other sectors.
He added that during this trip, representatives of Tatarstan’s industrial companies accompanied him and are interested in starting cooperation with Afghanistan in various fields.
WHO welcomes EU’s funding pledge to boost Afghanistan’s health response
WHO and the EU say the reinforced collaboration reflects their long-term commitment to ensuring that essential health services remain accessible and resilient, especially in times of crisis.
The World Health Organization (WHO) in Afghanistan has welcomed an additional €7 million ($7.6 million) contribution from the European Union (EU) aimed at expanding and strengthening the country’s emergency health response systems and nutrition services.
The new funding is part of the ongoing EU-WHO partnership and will support Afghanistan’s efforts to improve preparedness, disease surveillance, outbreak response, and care for malnourished children. It comes at a time of mounting health and humanitarian challenges across the country.
“This support from the EU couldn’t have come at a more important time,” said Dr Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, speaking at a ceremony held at the Provincial Public Health Laboratory in Matoon city, Khost province.
“Too many families still struggle to get basic care, especially during emergencies. With this new contribution, we can sustain our ongoing support to the population, reach more people, respond faster to outbreaks, and back the health workers saving lives every day.”
The funding will enable WHO to continue supporting 28 public laboratories across the country, enhance disease surveillance and early warning systems, and improve case management of infectious diseases across six regional integrated hospitals.
It will also help expand infection prevention and control protocols and scale up inpatient treatment in 43 therapeutic feeding units for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition with complications.
So far, the EU-WHO partnership has allowed approximately 240,000 outpatients—54% of them women—to receive medical consultations. More than 20,000 individuals, including a similar percentage of women, accessed inpatient care, and over 2,380 critical patients received intensive care at five regional infectious disease hospitals supported by WHO.
Additionally, more than 28,000 children under the age of five were treated for severe acute malnutrition at 40 specialized pediatric inpatient units.
Veronika Boskovic Pohar, Chargé d’Affaires of the EU Delegation to Afghanistan, underscored the broader regional importance of the initiative: “Through this partnership with WHO, we aim at strengthening Afghanistan’s capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to outbreaks and health emergencies. With an ongoing surge of migratory movements and the undeniable reality that viruses respect no borders, a stronger and more effective health security system in Afghanistan is a crucial investment in mitigating cross-border risks and safeguarding the health of populations.”
The additional funding is also expected to support the gradual integration of infectious disease hospitals and diagnostic labs into Afghanistan’s national health security framework. This includes building local health workforce capacity, embedding essential services into the public health system, and reducing reliance on international support over time.
WHO and the EU say the reinforced collaboration reflects their long-term commitment to ensuring that essential health services remain accessible and resilient, especially in times of crisis. The goal is not only to improve immediate response capacity, but also to build a more sustainable, community-centered healthcare system for the Afghan people.
