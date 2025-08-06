Latest News
Pakistan to begin deportation of Afghan PoR card holders from September 1
Human rights observers and refugee advocates have raised concerns regarding the legality and humanitarian impact of the campaign.
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has formally initiated the next phase of its Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), announcing that Afghan nationals with expired Proof of Registration (PoR) cards need to leave the country starting September 1.
According to Pakistani media, the decision was finalized during a high-level government meeting on Tuesday. A ministry notification confirmed that all registered PoR cardholders—whose documentation expired on June 30, 2025—must now prepare for repatriation starting next month.
Since the deportation program began in November 2023, Pakistani authorities have forcibly returned more than 1.1 million individuals, including both undocumented migrants and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders.
Since April 2025 alone, over 216,000 individuals have been deported.
PoR cardholders—formally registered refugees documented by UNHCR—have until now remained exempt. As of June 30, 2025, UNHCR reported 1.3 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the majority holding PoR cards, alongside approximately 800,000 ACC holders, many of whom also face forcible return starting next month.
Afghan refugees have been residing in Pakistan for decades—many since the Soviet invasion of the 1980s and Islamic Emirate takeover periods. While UNHCR counts a refugee population around 2.8 million, Pakistan’s own figures have fluctuated, with estimates reaching 4 million including undocumented residents.
Human rights observers and refugee advocates have raised concerns regarding the legality and humanitarian impact of the campaign.
Amnesty International described the IFRP as “opaque” and criticized mass relocations from cities like Islamabad and Rawalpindi, highlighting forced evictions that uproot communities established over decades. UN agencies have also flagged the risk of non‑refoulement violations due to hasty deportations.
The Afghan embassy in Islamabad, as well as the Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation in Kabul, have issued strong protests. Over 184,000 deportations have already occurred from Pakistan in 2025, part of nearly 1.8 million returns from Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey this year alone, an unprecedented scale that has alarmed relief agencies.
In April, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi personally urged Pakistani authorities to uphold the rights of returning Afghans and allow them to repatriate proceeds from property or businesses left behind in Pakistan.
Despite these challenges, Pakistan maintains that the repatriations comply with domestic law and international principles. The Foreign Office has emphasized that its actions apply to all undocumented foreigners, not solely Afghans, and reaffirmed its longstanding role in hosting refugees while urging greater international support for solutions.
Critics argue, however, that the government’s approach risks destabilizing the region. The scale and speed of returns could exacerbate poverty and social unrest within Afghanistan. Yet authorities continue to assert the process is being carried out with dignity, including providing food, healthcare, and housing assistance during returns.
The newest phase—starting September 1—will target PoR cardholders who previously believed their status would be protected. Their sudden loss of legal residency has generated widespread anxiety across Afghan refugee communities.
UNHCR and human rights groups meanwhile continue to call on Pakistan to allow a voluntary, phased return process that safeguards vulnerable groups and upholds Afghanistan’s fragile stability.
Latest News
Rashid Khan shines as Invincibles cruise to victory in The Hundred opener
The Afghan leg-spinner picked up three wickets for just 11 runs in a clinical 20-ball spell, earning him the Player of the Match award
Rashid Khan delivered a dazzling performance for Oval Invincibles as they opened their 2025 Hundred Men’s campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over London Spirit at Lord’s on Tuesday night.
The Afghan leg-spinner picked up three wickets for just 11 runs in a clinical 20-ball spell, earning him the Player of the Match award. His display dismantled London Spirit’s middle order and underlined his reputation as one of the most dangerous bowlers in world cricket.
“Really happy with the performance today,” Rashid said after the match. “I have had a long break from cricket but I am really happy with how today went.”
He added: “It is always important to bring fresh skills. You have to hit the right area consistently and that was always in my mind. It is an honour to play for this team. They are the reigning champions two years in a row. I am looking forward to this whole experience and making it three in a row.”
The Spirit, featuring marquee names like David Warner and Kane Williamson, never settled into their innings. After losing the toss and being put in to bat, they were bowled out for just 80 in 94 balls—the second-lowest total in the men’s competition’s history.
Rashid’s spin was too much for the batters, as was the variation from Sam Curran, who also took three wickets, conceding just 18 runs. Tom Curran and Adam Zampa offered tight support, ensuring London Spirit never found momentum.
Former England fast bowler Steven Finn, speaking on BBC Two, described Rashid as a nightmare for batters: “What makes Rashid Khan challenging to face is the pace that he bowls at. He is always on you much quicker than you think. The ball is so flat and quick out of his hand, and many batters struggled to pick him up.”
Chasing a modest target, Oval Invincibles coasted to 84 for 4 in 13.4 overs. Openers Will Jacks (24) and Tawanda Muyeye (18) gave a steady start before Sam Billings (20 not out) and Donovan Ferreira saw them comfortably across the line with 31 balls to spare.
Sam Curran praised the team’s all-round effort. “We got off to a great start. Losing the toss, we were going to bat first as well. The guys bowled well. Having Rashid Khan on our side is special, he is the best in the world.”
Curran, who experimented with his variations on a slow Lord’s surface, added: “There are guys I target, and guys I definitely won’t be targeting! Being in an environment where you can experiment is fun and so important.”
With this convincing win, Oval Invincibles Men’s team — who lifted the title in 2023 and 2024—have made a strong early statement about their ambitions to secure a third crown. London Spirit, meanwhile, will need to regroup quickly after a disappointing showing in front of a home crowd.
The Invincibles next face Trent Rockets later this week as The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 continues across England and Wales.
Coming Up Next:
Wednesday, August 6, will see Manchester Originals take on Southern Brave and the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester from 9.30pm Kabul time.
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can once again tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match live.
Latest News
Afghanistan urges Tatarstan to invest in Panjshir-Kabul water conduit project
Acting Minister of Water and Energy Abdul Latif Mansour and Oleg Vladimirovich Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, held talks on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation, particularly in the implementation of water and energy development projects in Afghanistan.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Water and Energy, Mansour proposed investment in the project to transfer water from Panjshir River to Kabul as a starting point for cooperation.
He also called for technical meetings between expert teams from both sides to exchange information regarding this project and other energy initiatives.
Mansour stated that following this phase, a memorandum of cooperation would be signed between the two countries.
During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan expressed his country’s willingness to cooperate with Afghanistan on the implementation of water and energy projects.
Korobchenko also extended an official invitation to Mansour to participate in the “Kazan International Energy Forum,” which includes business programs and industrial exhibitions. This forum is scheduled to be held in April 2026 in Tatarstan.
Latest News
Turkmenistan to launch development of key trade port in Afghanistan’s Herat province
Turkmenistan is set to begin the development of the Torghundi port in Afghanistan’s Herat province, marking a significant step toward boosting regional trade and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries.
The announcement was made Tuesday by the press office of Herat Governor Maulana Noor Ahmad Islam Jar following a high-level meeting with Qurbanov Sardar, an official from Turkmenistan’s Demirýollary (Turkmen Railways).
According to the statement, Turkmenistan will soon commence construction of new warehouses at the Torghundi port. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for local Afghan citizens, although no specific timeline for completion was disclosed.
Governor Islam Jar welcomed the initiative and assured the visiting Turkmen delegation of full cooperation from Herat’s local administration throughout the implementation phase.
“The development of Torghundi port is a strategic priority for the province and the country. We are ready to support the project at every level,” the governor said.
Located in the Kushk Rabat Sangi district of Herat, Torghundi port serves as a vital trade gateway between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan. It plays a key role in the movement of goods, especially fuel, construction materials, and agricultural products, facilitating both exports and imports in the region.
The planned upgrades are expected to improve port efficiency, reduce bottlenecks, and enhance storage and customs capacity—paving the way for expanded trade links not only with Turkmenistan but also with other Central Asian nations.
The move reflects growing economic cooperation between Afghanistan and its northern neighbour, despite the absence of formal international recognition of the current Afghan government. Turkmenistan has continued engagement with Kabul, focusing on transport, energy, and infrastructure collaboration.
Officials say the Torghundi port development could also complement future railway and transit projects aimed at integrating Afghanistan more closely into regional trade corridors.
Rashid Khan shines as Invincibles cruise to victory in The Hundred opener
Pakistan to begin deportation of Afghan PoR card holders from September 1
Scorching heat in Iran forces closure of public buildings, banks
Witkoff to meet with Russian leadership in Moscow on Wednesday, source says
Tahawol: Resumption of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Bangladesh’s Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals to begin exporting medicines to Afghanistan
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
Tahawol: Resumption of Afghan deportations from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s stance on recognition of IEA discussed
Tahawol: UN chief’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Muttaqi’s upcoming visit to Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Muttaqi’s upcoming visit to Pakistan
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Sadaqat FC crowned champions of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan orders repatriation of registered Afghan refugees, sparking widespread panic
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
-
World4 days ago
Trump orders nuclear submarines moved after Russian ‘provocative statements’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan organizes cross-border rally through Afghanistan to promote regional tourism
-
Business3 days ago
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
SpaceX launches joint astronaut crew to ISS in NASA’s Crew-11 mission
-
Latest News4 days ago
Guterres to visit Kazakhstan for UN SDG center covering Central Asia, Afghanistan