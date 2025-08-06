Rashid Khan shines as Invincibles cruise to victory in The Hundred opener

Rashid Khan delivered a dazzling performance for Oval Invincibles as they opened their 2025 Hundred Men’s campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over London Spirit at Lord’s on Tuesday night.

The Afghan leg-spinner picked up three wickets for just 11 runs in a clinical 20-ball spell, earning him the Player of the Match award. His display dismantled London Spirit’s middle order and underlined his reputation as one of the most dangerous bowlers in world cricket.

“Really happy with the performance today,” Rashid said after the match. “I have had a long break from cricket but I am really happy with how today went.”

He added: “It is always important to bring fresh skills. You have to hit the right area consistently and that was always in my mind. It is an honour to play for this team. They are the reigning champions two years in a row. I am looking forward to this whole experience and making it three in a row.”

The Spirit, featuring marquee names like David Warner and Kane Williamson, never settled into their innings. After losing the toss and being put in to bat, they were bowled out for just 80 in 94 balls—the second-lowest total in the men’s competition’s history.

Rashid’s spin was too much for the batters, as was the variation from Sam Curran, who also took three wickets, conceding just 18 runs. Tom Curran and Adam Zampa offered tight support, ensuring London Spirit never found momentum.

Former England fast bowler Steven Finn, speaking on BBC Two, described Rashid as a nightmare for batters: “What makes Rashid Khan challenging to face is the pace that he bowls at. He is always on you much quicker than you think. The ball is so flat and quick out of his hand, and many batters struggled to pick him up.”

Chasing a modest target, Oval Invincibles coasted to 84 for 4 in 13.4 overs. Openers Will Jacks (24) and Tawanda Muyeye (18) gave a steady start before Sam Billings (20 not out) and Donovan Ferreira saw them comfortably across the line with 31 balls to spare.

Sam Curran praised the team’s all-round effort. “We got off to a great start. Losing the toss, we were going to bat first as well. The guys bowled well. Having Rashid Khan on our side is special, he is the best in the world.”

Curran, who experimented with his variations on a slow Lord’s surface, added: “There are guys I target, and guys I definitely won’t be targeting! Being in an environment where you can experiment is fun and so important.”

With this convincing win, Oval Invincibles Men’s team — who lifted the title in 2023 and 2024—have made a strong early statement about their ambitions to secure a third crown. London Spirit, meanwhile, will need to regroup quickly after a disappointing showing in front of a home crowd.

The Invincibles next face Trent Rockets later this week as The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 continues across England and Wales.

Coming Up Next:

Wednesday, August 6, will see Manchester Originals take on Southern Brave and the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester from 9.30pm Kabul time.

Cricket fans across Afghanistan can once again tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match live.