UNHCR calls on Pakistan to halt forced returns of Afghan PoR cardholders
Currently, around 1.4 million Afghan PoR cardholders remain in Pakistan, OCHA reported.
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday called on Pakistan to cease forced repatriations of Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, with its spokesperson Babar Baloch warning that the move contradicts international legal obligations and could destabilize the region.
Speaking in Geneva, Baloch expressed deep concern over reports of arrests, detentions, and coercive returns of PoR cardholders under Pakistan’s “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan,” announced on July 31. Since then, UNHCR has documented arrests targeting both registered refugees and undocumented migrants across Pakistan.
“We acknowledge and appreciate Pakistan’s generosity in hosting refugees for over 40 years amid its own challenges,” Baloch said, stressing that PoR cardholders have been officially recognized as refugees for decades.
“Their forced return is contrary to Pakistan’s long-standing humanitarian approach to this group and would constitute a violation of the principle of non‑refoulement.”
The issue comes amid one of history’s largest refugee returns. According to UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as of 26 July, an estimated 1,668 million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan in 2025, including 1,2 million from Iran and 389,000 from Pakistan.
Between 1 and 26 July alone, approximately 539,000 individuals returned from Iran, accounting for almost one-third of the overall number of people that have returned from Iran so far this year.
During OCHA’s reporting period (20-26 July), daily arrivals from Iran averaged around 11,000.
In contrast, returnees from Pakistan during the same period averaged 1,100 per day.
However, returns from Pakistan are expected to rise in the coming months following the signing of a Statutory Regulatory Order on the Repatriation of Afghans by the Government of Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on 31 July which confirmed that the validity of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards expired on 30 June 2025 and rendered the continued stay of PoR cardholders as unlawful.
The cumulative effect of mass return is compounding a dire humanitarian crisis.
According to OCHA, food security, healthcare, housing, and livelihoods systems in Afghanistan are all overstretched—raising the specter of renewed displacement, regional instability, and heightened protection needs.
Local refugee leaders and international human rights groups have echoed UNHCR’s warnings, describing the recent enforcement campaigns as opaque, coercive, and lacking legal safeguards. Many deportees have returned to destroyed homes, broken communities, and little to no economic opportunity.
Despite mounting pressure, Pakistan maintains that actions taken are in line with domestic law and part of a broader anti-illegal immigration initiative that includes Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders and undocumented migrants.
UN conference on landlocked developing countries opens in Turkmenistan
This is the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, which began on August 5 and will continue for four days.
The United Nations has launched a four-day international conference in Awaza, Turkmenistan, focusing on the challenges faced by Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).
In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized that these countries, including Afghanistan, which collectively represent 7% of the world’s population, are disproportionately impacted by climate change and an unequal global economic system.
Several participants at the conference underlined the importance of regional integration and the acceleration of development projects. Among them was Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who expressed support for the rapid implementation of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project.
This is the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, which began on August 5 and will continue for four days.
The event brings together leaders and experts from 32 nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America that are geographically cut off from direct access to seaports.
“These 32 landlocked developing countries face a unique set of challenges—severe trade barriers, high transportation costs, and limited access to global markets,” said Guterres.
“Although these nations account for 7% of the global population, they command just over 1% of international trade and economic activity. Geography too often limits their development and entrenches inequality.”
Afghanistan is one of the 32 landlocked countries and, as highlighted at the event, initiatives such as railway and transport corridors are vital for its economic connectivity.
President Mirziyoyev reiterated Uzbekistan’s commitment to regional cooperation, particularly through infrastructure development.
“We must coordinate efforts to expedite the development of international transport corridors,” he said. “Uzbekistan supports the accelerated construction and implementation of the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan railway. This corridor’s connection to the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, which is currently under construction, could create a new economic and trade space with sustainable transport infrastructure across the region.”
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has also emphasized its goal of transforming the country into a regional transit hub. Officials in Kabul have stated that expanding the national railway network is a top priority and that Afghanistan is ready to collaborate with neighboring countries on major connectivity projects.
The United Nations said the conference aims to explore meaningful partnerships to unlock the full potential of landlocked developing countries.
According to UN data, these countries face, on average, 30% higher trade costs than coastal nations.
Rashid Khan shines as Invincibles cruise to victory in The Hundred opener
The Afghan leg-spinner picked up three wickets for just 11 runs in a clinical 20-ball spell, earning him the Player of the Match award
Rashid Khan delivered a dazzling performance for Oval Invincibles as they opened their 2025 Hundred Men’s campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over London Spirit at Lord’s on Tuesday night.
The Afghan leg-spinner picked up three wickets for just 11 runs in a clinical 20-ball spell, earning him the Player of the Match award. His display dismantled London Spirit’s middle order and underlined his reputation as one of the most dangerous bowlers in world cricket.
“Really happy with the performance today,” Rashid said after the match. “I have had a long break from cricket but I am really happy with how today went.”
He added: “It is always important to bring fresh skills. You have to hit the right area consistently and that was always in my mind. It is an honour to play for this team. They are the reigning champions two years in a row. I am looking forward to this whole experience and making it three in a row.”
The Spirit, featuring marquee names like David Warner and Kane Williamson, never settled into their innings. After losing the toss and being put in to bat, they were bowled out for just 80 in 94 balls—the second-lowest total in the men’s competition’s history.
Rashid’s spin was too much for the batters, as was the variation from Sam Curran, who also took three wickets, conceding just 18 runs. Tom Curran and Adam Zampa offered tight support, ensuring London Spirit never found momentum.
Former England fast bowler Steven Finn, speaking on BBC Two, described Rashid as a nightmare for batters: “What makes Rashid Khan challenging to face is the pace that he bowls at. He is always on you much quicker than you think. The ball is so flat and quick out of his hand, and many batters struggled to pick him up.”
Chasing a modest target, Oval Invincibles coasted to 84 for 4 in 13.4 overs. Openers Will Jacks (24) and Tawanda Muyeye (18) gave a steady start before Sam Billings (20 not out) and Donovan Ferreira saw them comfortably across the line with 31 balls to spare.
Sam Curran praised the team’s all-round effort. “We got off to a great start. Losing the toss, we were going to bat first as well. The guys bowled well. Having Rashid Khan on our side is special, he is the best in the world.”
Curran, who experimented with his variations on a slow Lord’s surface, added: “There are guys I target, and guys I definitely won’t be targeting! Being in an environment where you can experiment is fun and so important.”
With this convincing win, Oval Invincibles Men’s team — who lifted the title in 2023 and 2024—have made a strong early statement about their ambitions to secure a third crown. London Spirit, meanwhile, will need to regroup quickly after a disappointing showing in front of a home crowd.
The Invincibles next face Trent Rockets later this week as The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 continues across England and Wales.
Wednesday, August 6, will see Manchester Originals take on Southern Brave and the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester from 9.30pm Kabul time.
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can once again tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match live.
Pakistan to begin deportation of Afghan PoR card holders from September 1
Human rights observers and refugee advocates have raised concerns regarding the legality and humanitarian impact of the campaign.
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has formally initiated the next phase of its Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP), announcing that Afghan nationals with expired Proof of Registration (PoR) cards need to leave the country starting September 1.
According to Pakistani media, the decision was finalized during a high-level government meeting on Tuesday. A ministry notification confirmed that all registered PoR cardholders—whose documentation expired on June 30, 2025—must now prepare for repatriation starting next month.
Since the deportation program began in November 2023, Pakistani authorities have forcibly returned more than 1.1 million individuals, including both undocumented migrants and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders.
Since April 2025 alone, over 216,000 individuals have been deported.
PoR cardholders—formally registered refugees documented by UNHCR—have until now remained exempt. As of June 30, 2025, UNHCR reported 1.3 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the majority holding PoR cards, alongside approximately 800,000 ACC holders, many of whom also face forcible return starting next month.
Afghan refugees have been residing in Pakistan for decades—many since the Soviet invasion of the 1980s and Islamic Emirate takeover periods. While UNHCR counts a refugee population around 2.8 million, Pakistan’s own figures have fluctuated, with estimates reaching 4 million including undocumented residents.
Human rights observers and refugee advocates have raised concerns regarding the legality and humanitarian impact of the campaign.
Amnesty International described the IFRP as “opaque” and criticized mass relocations from cities like Islamabad and Rawalpindi, highlighting forced evictions that uproot communities established over decades. UN agencies have also flagged the risk of non‑refoulement violations due to hasty deportations.
The Afghan embassy in Islamabad, as well as the Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation in Kabul, have issued strong protests. Over 184,000 deportations have already occurred from Pakistan in 2025, part of nearly 1.8 million returns from Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey this year alone, an unprecedented scale that has alarmed relief agencies.
In April, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi personally urged Pakistani authorities to uphold the rights of returning Afghans and allow them to repatriate proceeds from property or businesses left behind in Pakistan.
Despite these challenges, Pakistan maintains that the repatriations comply with domestic law and international principles. The Foreign Office has emphasized that its actions apply to all undocumented foreigners, not solely Afghans, and reaffirmed its longstanding role in hosting refugees while urging greater international support for solutions.
Critics argue, however, that the government’s approach risks destabilizing the region. The scale and speed of returns could exacerbate poverty and social unrest within Afghanistan. Yet authorities continue to assert the process is being carried out with dignity, including providing food, healthcare, and housing assistance during returns.
The newest phase—starting September 1—will target PoR cardholders who previously believed their status would be protected. Their sudden loss of legal residency has generated widespread anxiety across Afghan refugee communities.
UNHCR and human rights groups meanwhile continue to call on Pakistan to allow a voluntary, phased return process that safeguards vulnerable groups and upholds Afghanistan’s fragile stability.
