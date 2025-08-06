UN conference on landlocked developing countries opens in Turkmenistan

The United Nations has launched a four-day international conference in Awaza, Turkmenistan, focusing on the challenges faced by Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized that these countries, including Afghanistan, which collectively represent 7% of the world’s population, are disproportionately impacted by climate change and an unequal global economic system.

Several participants at the conference underlined the importance of regional integration and the acceleration of development projects. Among them was Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who expressed support for the rapid implementation of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project.

This is the third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, which began on August 5 and will continue for four days.

The event brings together leaders and experts from 32 nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America that are geographically cut off from direct access to seaports.

“These 32 landlocked developing countries face a unique set of challenges—severe trade barriers, high transportation costs, and limited access to global markets,” said Guterres.

“Although these nations account for 7% of the global population, they command just over 1% of international trade and economic activity. Geography too often limits their development and entrenches inequality.”

Afghanistan is one of the 32 landlocked countries and, as highlighted at the event, initiatives such as railway and transport corridors are vital for its economic connectivity.

President Mirziyoyev reiterated Uzbekistan’s commitment to regional cooperation, particularly through infrastructure development.

“We must coordinate efforts to expedite the development of international transport corridors,” he said. “Uzbekistan supports the accelerated construction and implementation of the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan railway. This corridor’s connection to the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, which is currently under construction, could create a new economic and trade space with sustainable transport infrastructure across the region.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has also emphasized its goal of transforming the country into a regional transit hub. Officials in Kabul have stated that expanding the national railway network is a top priority and that Afghanistan is ready to collaborate with neighboring countries on major connectivity projects.

The United Nations said the conference aims to explore meaningful partnerships to unlock the full potential of landlocked developing countries.

According to UN data, these countries face, on average, 30% higher trade costs than coastal nations.