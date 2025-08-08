Latest News
U.S. continues processing SIVs for Afghans, says State Department
The U.S. government has reiterated that the processing of Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for Afghan nationals is ongoing, with officials confirming that hundreds of visas are currently in various stages of approval.
At a press briefing on Thursday, State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott addressed questions surrounding the SIV program but declined to respond to unverified reports or speculation.
“We see a continual processing of SIVs. That processing has continued. That has continued for many, many years,” he said.
He further noted that the SIV program remains a priority, with initiatives dating back to the Trump administration contributing to its continuity.
“We’re seeing many hundreds of those visas being processed as we go forward here. So nothing further beyond that, but the processing for SIVs for Afghans does continue,” he said.
The SIV program is designed to provide resettlement opportunities in the United States for Afghans who worked alongside U.S. forces and diplomatic missions. Despite longstanding bipartisan support, the program has faced challenges including backlogs, logistical hurdles, and security concerns.
IOM warns of broader humanitarian crisis as over 4 million Afghans return home
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has issued an urgent appeal for international funding and support as Afghanistan grapples with one of the largest return movements in recent history.
Since September 2023, more than 4 million Afghans have returned from neighboring Iran and Pakistan, including over 1.5 million in the first eight months of 2025 alone. The trend is expected to continue, with an additional 1 million Afghans likely to return from Pakistan following Islamabad’s decision not to extend the stay of Afghan nationals—even those with legal documentation such as Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.
The IOM warns that the sheer scale of returns is placing immense strain on border infrastructure and communities already struggling with limited resources. Without immediate funding, existing support systems risk collapsing, endangering millions of lives.
“I spoke with families arriving at the border with Iran who were completely exhausted, many with small children and nowhere to go,” said Mohammed Abdiker, IOM’s Chief of Staff, who was visiting Afghanistan this week. “As lead of the Border Consortium, IOM is doing everything it can, but right now we can only assist one in ten people who need help. That is a situation no one should face. Afghanistan must not be forgotten.”
The situation has worsened significantly since April 2025, when Pakistan set a deadline for undocumented Afghans to leave or face deportation. Meanwhile, a parallel wave of returns from Iran began and continues. IOM reports that most of the returnees are undocumented, making reintegration into Afghan society even more difficult due to lack of access to identification, services, and formal assistance.
Abdiker also highlighted the mounting pressure on host communities inside Afghanistan.
“Many of these areas already lack basic services and economic opportunities. Without investment, returnees will struggle to reintegrate, and this often leads to further movement. Breaking this vicious cycle requires sustained support,” he said.
Afghanistan is already facing a host of overlapping crises—including the aftermath of four years of drought and ongoing climate shocks—that have driven internal displacement and deepened humanitarian needs, especially with winter approaching.
The IOM reiterated its call for returns to be safe, voluntary, and dignified, warning that without coordinated regional and international action, the current situation could spiral into a broader humanitarian disaster with far-reaching consequences.
IEA’s Supreme Leader: If scholars and rulers become corrupt, society will follow
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has emphasized the vital role of religious scholars and officials in guiding society, stating that if these two ranks are reformed, the society will also be reformed, and if they become corrupt, the people will follow in corruption.
He made these remarks during a gathering of scholars and preachers from 15 districts of Kandahar city, held at the provincial governor’s office, according to an official statement released Thursday.
Highlighting the elevated status of Islamic scholars, Akhundzada said, “Scholars are the most honored servants of Allah on earth, and their responsibility is great. They must fulfill this duty properly.”
He urged scholars to raise public awareness about the increasing dangers of traffic accidents so that people do not endanger their own lives or the lives of others through carelessness.
Referring to the past, he said previous regimes promoted corruption and immorality, distancing the public from Islamic teachings — to the extent that today, some perceive Sharia rulings as unfamiliar.
Akhundzada reiterated that all laws and rulings under the Islamic Emirate are based on Sharia and are reviewed thoroughly by religious scholars and experts. He called for collective efforts to serve religion, educate the public, and reform society through unity and revival of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.
He added that it is the duty of scholars to invite people to follow the Sunnah and to align their appearance and lifestyle with Sharia — including maintaining a beard and wearing traditional attire such as the turban.
German Interior Minister: Afghanistan deportation flights to continue beyond September
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has announced that border controls and deportation flights to Afghanistan and Syria will continue beyond September.
Former German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had extended the measure until September 15.
Speaking on the Table.Today podcast released Thursday, Dobrindt said: “We will continue border controls.”
Since taking office in May, Dobrindt has ordered stricter checks at the borders and the rejection of asylum seekers at entry points. He also confirmed that the government is working to expand deportations, particularly to Afghanistan and Syria.
“We managed to organise a flight to Afghanistan in which offenders convicted of serious crimes were deported. This cannot remain a one-time measure”, he stated.
In July, Germany carried out its second deportation flight to Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate took power, involving 81 individuals convicted of serious crimes. The first such flight occurred in August 2024.
