UAE accepts credentials of IEA’s envoy as consul general of Afghanistan in Dubai
Al Maktoum expressed satisfaction with the ongoing political, economic, trade, and investment relations between the UAE and Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates has officially accepted the credentials of Abdul Rahman Fida as the Consul General of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Dubai.
According to an official statement, Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the UAE Foreign Ministry’s Office in Dubai, received Fida’s letter of credence during a formal ceremony and welcomed him to the post.
The statement noted that Al Maktoum expressed satisfaction with the ongoing political, economic, trade, and investment relations between the UAE and Afghanistan.
Baradar inaugurates 4th National and International Industry Week Exhibition
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, officially inaugurated the 4th National and International Industry Week Exhibition in Kabul, the deputy PM’s office said in a statement.
The exhibition was launched on Tuesday at the Afghanistan International Exhibition Center in Kabul.
Baradar described industry as the foundation of every nation’s development.
“Today, we witness countries which, through industrial revolutions, have strengthened their infrastructure, eliminated unemployment, and created strong markets for their products,” he stated.
Baradar said: “Industry Week is not merely a symbolic title; rather, it represents a movement, a transformation, and a strong will, through which we must shift from an import-based economy to a productive, export-oriented, and self-sustaining economy.”
He added that since the return of the Islamic Emirate, the industrial sector has witnessed notable growth.
According to him, so far, around 1,500 new factories have been established, providing permanent employment for nearly 70,000 citizens. Afghanistan has now achieved self-sufficiency in 138 industrial and production sectors.
He stated that this development is considered not only a key step in reducing unemployment but also a fundamental factor in ensuring economic stability and resilience.
He further noted that the IEA has prioritized the establishment of industrial parks in various provinces across the country. In the near future, he said, we will witness the
distribution of land ownership documents to industrialists within these industrial zones.
These parks will not only create a conducive environment for production but will also provide employment opportunities for tens of thousands of citizens,” he said.
He also stated that to support the private sector, the Islamic Emirate has increased customs tariffs on imported items that have domestic alternatives and meet the needs of the people. In addition, all government entities have been instructed to prioritize local products in their procurement processes, even if their quality is slightly lower than that of imported goods.
The Deputy PM noted that since the IEA came to power, favorable conditions for investment have been established across the country.
Currently, both domestic and foreign investors are actively investing in sectors such as electricity, mining, agriculture, industry, transport, infrastructure, telecommunications, health, and many others. A wide range of facilitations have been provided in these areas to encourage investment.
He also recognized industrialists as a core force behind the country’s economic development and praised their initiatives and efforts in the industrial sector.
He stated: “If you guarantee quality, price, and quantity in your products, I promise you from this platform that we will increase import tariffs on similar foreign goods to the level of national self-sufficiency, in support of domestic production.”
The 4th National and International Industry Week Exhibition has been organized to showcase the capacities, capabilities, and achievements of Afghanistan’s national industry.
Hundreds of local companies have displayed their industrial products and agricultural outputs in areas including food products, pharmaceuticals, dairy, construction materials, handicrafts, rugs, plastics, battery production, metal melting, and many other sectors. This exhibition will continue for one week.
Haqqani outlines efforts being made to strengthen governance
Acting Minister of Interior, Sirajuddin Haqqani, says “serious and continuous efforts” are underway by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate in the areas of reform, facilitating affairs, standardizing public services, and developing a legal framework.
Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, quoted Haqqani in a statement published on Tuesday, saying during the closing ceremony of a seminar on reform and capacity building for directors of ministry offices: “Amir al-Mu’minin (IEA Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada) is working around the clock to strengthen the Islamic system, implement reforms, expand services to the people, and establish principled legislation.”
During the seminar, Haqqani urged officials to treat people with kindness.
“You are the implementers of government decisions. People come to your doors. The connection between the nation and the government is established through you. You must respond to the people’s problems in a timely manner, with honesty, sincerity, and commitment, and represent both them and the system faithfully,” he said.
He also emphasized the importance of enhancing the capacity of administrative staff, stating: “Administrative training is not a flaw, but a source of pride. One must always seek
learning and professional growth. Experience sharing, cooperation, and continuous progress are the keys to delivering quality services.
“The credibility of the Islamic system must be more valuable to us than our personal interests, desires, and positions. We must carry out our duties in accordance with decrees, laws, and regulations. If there is any complexity in a matter, clarification should be sought from senior figures and the leadership; however, the affairs of the people should not be unnecessarily and unjustifiably delayed under the pretext of review and assurance,” Haqqani stressed.
IPL 2025: Is RCB-LSG rivalry here to stay?
Who will emerge victorious in this latest chapter? Fans can only wait and watch as the drama unfolds.
The IPL rivalry between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may not have been on many people’s radar initially, but thanks to a few fiery moments, it’s become one of the most compelling storylines in recent seasons.
It all began during the 2023 season, with a chain of events that ignited a rivalry that is still burning hot in 2025.
Fast forward to the final group stage game of IPL 2025, where RCB faces LSG today, Tuesday May 27, in a match that could decide the fate of the top 4 teams.
For RCB, the equation is simple: win, and they will secure a place in the top 2 of the points table. Lose, and they risk a daunting Eliminator against Mumbai Indians.
While LSG might not be in play-off contention this year, the heat of this rivalry ensures that even with little on the line for them, the match will be as intense as ever.
The real story of this growing feud dates back to a dramatic game in 2023, a game that set the stage for what is now a fierce contest between two teams — and two big personalities: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
It all kicked off on April 10, 2023, when LSG and RCB met in a thrilling encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The game reached a climax with LSG needing just 1 run off the final ball, with bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan at the crease. With the team on the brink of defeat at 9 wickets down, a wicket on the last ball would have forced a Super Over.
RCB’s Harshal Patel attempted a run-out at the non-striker’s end, but the effort went hilariously wrong. The real drama, however, came on the final ball. Harshal’s delivery went through to the keeper, but Bishnoi was already halfway down the pitch, with Avesh following close behind.
RCB failed to execute the run-out, and LSG secured an unlikely victory.
Avesh Khan, in the heat of the moment, celebrated by flinging his helmet to the ground in dramatic fashion. Though Avesh later expressed regret for his actions and was fined, the incident only stoked the flames.
Adding fuel to the fire, Gautam Gambhir, then the mentor of LSG, shushed the RCB supporters, sending a clear message of dominance.
Virat Kohli, who had a past of fiery interactions with Gambhir from their time as teammates for Delhi and India, was quick to take note. This set the stage for an even more charged return encounter later that year.
The second match between the two teams took place in Lucknow and was another edge-of-the-seat thriller. RCB managed to defend a modest total of 126, with LSG only mustering 109 in response.
However, it wasn’t just the match that caught the attention — it was Kohli’s fiery celebrations after the win. He celebrated passionately, pumping his fists and taunting the LSG players while urging the crowd to make noise, which they did in full force.
This display led to a tense confrontation between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during and after the game. As tensions boiled over, Gambhir stepped in, leading to a heated altercation with Kohli.
The incident culminated in both players being fined 100% of their match fees by the IPL, but even that didn’t cool the rivalry.
Remarkably, both players later put aside their differences and went on to work together when Gambhir became the head coach of India.
As many fans expected the rivalry to fade after Gambhir left LSG for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, Kohli reignited the drama in their next encounter. In a symbolic gesture of retaliation, Kohli mimicked Avesh
Khan’s famous helmet throw after scoring a century in their 2024 match.
The fiery celebrations returned, and it was clear that the rivalry between RCB and LSG was far from over.
The 2025 Clash
As IPL 2025 heads into its final group stage game, the rivalry between RCB and LSG is still alive and kicking. With Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at the center of the drama, fans are expecting nothing short of fireworks.
Even though LSG’s playoff hopes have long been dashed, the personal stakes for both players are at an all-time high.
Whether the rivalry continues to intensify or simmers down, one thing is certain: the RCB-LSG rivalry, born from fiery emotions, on-field clashes, and unforgettable celebrations, is here to stay.
And if 2025 is anything like the seasons before, the rivalry will only grow stronger.
Who will emerge victorious in this latest chapter? Fans can only wait and watch as the drama unfolds.
The match will start at 6.30pm and will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
