UAE president honours judge who helped Afghan family after hearing boy is named after Sheikh Zayed

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured a judge who assisted an Afghan family by reducing a large overstay fine and personally paying the remainder — after learning that their young son was named in tribute to the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The compassionate act, which took place in 2019, recently resurfaced and captured national attention. The Afghan father had appeared in a court in Umm Al Quwain, burdened by a Dh60,000 fine for overstaying his family’s residency visas. Accompanying him was his young son, named Zayed in honour of Sheikh Zayed, a gesture that deeply moved the presiding judge.

Recognizing the symbolic meaning behind the child’s name, the judge stepped down from the bench and presented the boy with a scarf bearing the UAE flag and the name “Zayed.” He then announced a reduced fine and paid the remaining balance himself, closing the case entirely.

“Zayed should not pay the fine — Zayed must be honoured,” the judge reportedly said at the time. He later explained that the gesture was meant to mark the UAE’s 48th National Day and to reflect the spirit of generosity and unity associated with the country’s founding father.

The story, initially shared by Gulf News, spread quietly over the years until it reached President Sheikh Mohamed, who was deeply touched by the judge’s gesture. During a recent gathering, the President personally honoured the judge and praised him for embodying the UAE’s core values of compassion, justice, and human dignity.

The judge’s action has since been widely praised across the UAE as a shining example of how legal authority can be exercised with empathy, and how national identity and shared values continue to shape the country’s approach to governance and community.