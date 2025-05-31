Latest News
UAE president honours judge who helped Afghan family after hearing boy is named after Sheikh Zayed
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured a judge who assisted an Afghan family by reducing a large overstay fine and personally paying the remainder — after learning that their young son was named in tribute to the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The compassionate act, which took place in 2019, recently resurfaced and captured national attention. The Afghan father had appeared in a court in Umm Al Quwain, burdened by a Dh60,000 fine for overstaying his family’s residency visas. Accompanying him was his young son, named Zayed in honour of Sheikh Zayed, a gesture that deeply moved the presiding judge.
Recognizing the symbolic meaning behind the child’s name, the judge stepped down from the bench and presented the boy with a scarf bearing the UAE flag and the name “Zayed.” He then announced a reduced fine and paid the remaining balance himself, closing the case entirely.
“Zayed should not pay the fine — Zayed must be honoured,” the judge reportedly said at the time. He later explained that the gesture was meant to mark the UAE’s 48th National Day and to reflect the spirit of generosity and unity associated with the country’s founding father.
The story, initially shared by Gulf News, spread quietly over the years until it reached President Sheikh Mohamed, who was deeply touched by the judge’s gesture. During a recent gathering, the President personally honoured the judge and praised him for embodying the UAE’s core values of compassion, justice, and human dignity.
The judge’s action has since been widely praised across the UAE as a shining example of how legal authority can be exercised with empathy, and how national identity and shared values continue to shape the country’s approach to governance and community.
Latest News
Trump calls U.S. military equipment loss in Afghanistan ‘most embarrassing moment’
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday described the abandoning of military equipment during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as “the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country.”
“We had the embarrassment in Afghanistan, where we gave up billions and billions of dollars of military equipment — the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country, I believe,” Trump said during a press conference with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.
Trump has frequently raised the issue of military equipment in past appearances, using it to highlight what he views as poor logistical and strategic planning during the exit.
Latest News
Tajikistan deports nearly 50 Afghan migrants
Tajikistan has deported 49 Afghan migrants, according to a statement released Saturday by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.
The deportations took place over two days, with the migrants returning to Afghanistan via the Sher Khan border crossing in Kunduz province on Wednesday and Thursday.
Among those deported, 36 individuals held Tajik residence permits, while 12 were in the country on visas, the ministry reported.
Latest News
IEA welcomes Pakistan’s move to upgrade diplomatic ties with Afghanistan, vows to reciprocate
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has welcomed the decision of Pakistan to upgrade the level of its diplomatic mission in Kabul to that of an ambassador.
In reciprocity, the IEA will elevate the status of its mission in Islamabad from charge d’affaires to ambassador, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“This elevation in diplomatic representation between Afghanistan & Pakistan paves the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation in multiple domains,” the statement said.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday it will upgrade the level of its charge d’affaires in Kabul to that of an ambassador.
Dar said bilateral relations had been on a positive trajectory since he visited Kabul with a Pakistani delegation last month.
“I am confident this step would further contribute towards enhanced engagement,” he said on X.
Pakistan becomes the fourth country after China, UAE and Uzbekistan to designate an ambassador to Kabul.
