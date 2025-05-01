Latest News
UN aid chief says current assistance to Afghanistan ‘a drop in the ocean’
Tom Fletcher, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA), has said that the current level of assistance to Afghanistan is like “a drop in the ocean.”
Fletcher told CNN from Kabul that $3 billion was needed to meet the needs in Afghanistan.
He stressed that the reduction in aid had had a negative impact on the situation in Afghanistan.
Fletcher recalled that some pregnant women have lost their babies on bumpy roads to hospitals.
“These cutbacks are already hitting the humanitarian effort massively and there is worse to come,” he said.
The United Nations says 23 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian aid and that it has received only 15 percent of the funding it needs.
Fletcher also visited Kandahar during his trip to Afghanistan. He said there were four to five people in one bed in the provincial hospital and the hospital was facing a shortage of medicines.
Latest News
Thousands of refugees crossing into Afghanistan from Iran daily
Many returnees say the situation for Afghan migrants inside Iran has deteriorated significantly over the past month. According to their accounts, hundreds are being detained and deported every day.
The number of Afghan refugees returning from Iran has doubled in recent weeks, with as many as 4,000 people crossing back into Afghanistan daily through the Islam Qala border in Herat province, officials report.
Many returnees say the situation for Afghan migrants inside Iran has deteriorated significantly over the past month. According to their accounts, hundreds are being detained and deported every day.
The Iranian government has announced that all undocumented migrants must leave the country. As a result, families like that of Mohammad Naeem, a 41-year-old who returned to Afghanistan after four years in Iran, are making their way back. He returned with ten family members, including his elderly parents.
Mohammad Naeem said living conditions in Iran for Afghan migrants have become increasingly difficult. “The living space for Afghans is shrinking. Many families are trying to leave,” he explained. “I was a carpenter, but I was still treated with disrespect. Even at the bakery where we bought bread, they sold it for 2,000 tomans to Iranians, but charged us 10,000 tomans for the same bread.”
Local officials at the Islam Qala border confirm the surge in returnees. Abdullah Qayoumi, head of the Refugees Affairs Office at the border, said up to 300 families are returning through Islam Qala each day. He stressed that various sanctions and restrictions imposed by Iran on Afghan migrants have led to a sharp increase in deportations and voluntary returns.
“In recent weeks, the return of Afghan migrants from Iran has accelerated due to mounting pressures,” said Qayoumi. “Iran has imposed a series of restrictions on Afghan migrants, forcing many to come back to their homeland.”
Some returnees have reported mistreatment by Iranian security forces. Saman Jamshidi, a deported migrant, shared: “Life in Tehran was very difficult, especially for families. In the camps where we were held, there were facilities, but they were not suitable for families.”
Alireza, a deported immigrant from Iran, says: “Those who have a passport or have documents are arrested, and those who have gone illegally are also arrested and sent back to the country.”
Aimal, a deported immigrant from Iran, says: “The Iranian police treat us very badly and they took money from us in more than a dozen places on the way home, and our demand from the Islamic Emirate is to question them.”
The emergency deportation policy recently implemented by Iran has intensified the wave of return refugees.
Local authorities at the Islam Qala crossing say that current support from international organizations and the government is not enough in terms of addressing the needs of the growing number of returnees from Iran.
Latest News
Afghanistan won’t be a battleground for rival powers: Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has called on India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue. He also stressed that Afghanistan will not be a battlefield for rival powers.
In an interview with Al Jazeera TV channel broadcast Wednesday, Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate is not in favor of conflict in the region.
“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is clear, we condemn all violent incidents in Pakistan or India. We’ve expressed condolences to both sides. We don’t support regional conflict & believe all issues should be resolved through dialogue,” Muttaqi said.
The acting foreign minister stressed that the Islamic Emirate will remain neutral in tensions between countries and wants positive competition and strong relations with countries through trade.
Our policy harms none, it’s balanced and independent,” he said.
On the visit by a US delegation to Kabul around a month ago, Muttaqi said that the visit opened a new chapter in US relations with Afghanistan.
He expressed hope that relations with the United States would gradually expand.
Muttaqi also called for “cruel” economic sanctions on Afghanistan to be lifted completely.
Latest News
300 Afghan students graduate from Pakistan scholarship program
Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq also addressed the ceremony and said the graduates’ achievements was a new beginning in their lives.
Three hundred Afghan scholarship students studying at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) in Peshawar, Pakistan, graduated this week.
Addressing the graduation ceremony, Dr Usman Ghani, the director of IMSciences congratulated the students and encouraged them “to embrace their future roles with a sense of belonging”.
Muhammad Raza Chohan, the advisor to Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission, also addressed the ceremony and outlined the Phase-II section of the scholarship project, which was approved in 2018 and runs through to 2027.
He highlighted the socio-economic impact of the project, on the total of 3,000 Afghan students, their families and communities.
Congratulating the 300 graduates, he emphasized the importance of inclusive participation, particularly the role of Afghan women in promoting literacy, human resource development, and economic progress.
Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq also addressed the ceremony and said the graduates’ achievements was a new beginning in their lives.
He praised Pakistan’s generosity in continuing the scholarship initiative despite economic challenges, strengthening goodwill and people-to-people ties.
Emphasizing that peace in Afghanistan is vital for peace in Pakistan, he highlighted the continued importance of capacity building of Afghan universities’ faculty and officials, commending inclusive components of the project.
Pakistan’s ISI chief appointed as NSA amid growing tension with India
UN aid chief says current assistance to Afghanistan ‘a drop in the ocean’
Public Health Minister engages Global Fund, UNDP to strengthen Afghanistan’s health sector
Thousands of refugees crossing into Afghanistan from Iran daily
Afghanistan won’t be a battleground for rival powers: Muttaqi
IPL 2025: Batters in race for prestigious Orange Cap
As Iran tensions build, US military moves warplanes to reinforce Middle East
Exports to Pakistan grind to a halt over faulty scanner at Torkham
Trump imposes 10% tariff on imports from Afghanistan
Trump unveils first $5 million ‘gold card’ visa
Tahawol: Shelter crisis amid historic migrant repatriation discussed
څار: په هېواد کې د اوبو او برښنا د تولید لپاره هڅې
Tahawol: Urban plan implementation in Kabul reviewed
Saar: Review of Information and Culture Ministry’s plans & achievements
Tahawol: Events of 7th and 8th Saur reviewed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Panic in Pakistan as India vows to cut off water supply over Kashmir
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: India’s Shastri says uncapped youngsters heading for greater heights
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan delivered ‘strong and clear message’ to IEA: PM Shehbaz Sharif
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ministry of education schedules this year’s university entrance exam for May, June and July
-
Latest News4 days ago
Multiple dead, injured in Vancouver after vehicle plows into street festival
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan and Iran swap prisoners at Milak border crossing
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan A to play one-off Test against Sri Lanka A
-
Regional3 days ago
Death toll from blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port rises to 40