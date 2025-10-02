Latest News
UN alarmed over spike in executions of Afghan nationals in Iran
Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have long criticized Iran for carrying out one of the highest numbers of executions globally.
The United Nations has voiced deep concern over a sharp increase in executions in Iran, particularly of Afghan nationals, urging Tehran to halt the practice immediately.
Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Afghanistan, said in a statement on X that more than 1,000 executions have been documented in Iran so far this year. At least 58 of those executed were Afghan citizens, he added.
“This blatant disregard for human rights must come to an end,” Bennett stressed, calling on Iran to impose an official moratorium on the death penalty without delay.
The UN expert’s warning follows mounting reports from international rights organizations highlighting the disproportionate number of Afghans executed in Iran in recent years. Many of those cases involve drug-related charges, which rights groups argue are often applied without fair trial guarantees.
The latest surge has triggered alarm not only over Iran’s human rights record, but also over the vulnerability of Afghan migrants and refugees who make up a significant population in the country.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry has not yet issued an official response to the UN statement, but Kabul has previously urged host countries to respect the rights of Afghan nationals abroad.
Afghan FM Muttaqi to meet Russia’s Lavrov on sidelines of Moscow Format talks
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on October 7, on the sidelines of the 7th “Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan,” according to Russian Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the meeting will focus on current bilateral cooperation between Kabul and Moscow.
The Moscow Format will bring together special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. A delegation from Belarus has also been invited as a guest.
According to Zakharova, the talks will be chaired by Russia’s top diplomat and held behind closed doors. She added: “The priority will be to promote national reconciliation in Afghanistan and expand practical cooperation between regional countries and Kabul in the fields of politics, economy, counterterrorism, and counter-narcotics.”
A joint statement is expected at the conclusion of the meeting.
WFP delivers food aid to 58,000 people in earthquake-hit eastern Afghanistan
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has provided emergency food assistance to more than 58,000 people in the eastern Afghan provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman, after a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the region a month ago.
The earthquakes worsened an already severe food security crisis, with over 9 million Afghans facing acute food insecurity, and acute malnutrition among children and mothers at record highs.
The quake-hit region is also facing an influx of Afghan families forcibly expelled from Pakistan, many returning to shattered homes and farmland in eastern Afghanistan.
WFP said that it has also supported humanitarian operations with logistics, including the deployment of UNHAS flights and helicopters to deliver aid to remote communities. Communications and energy infrastructure, such as VSAT internet, UHF radios, and solar power systems, have been established to facilitate coordination.
Despite these efforts, WFP continues to face a funding gap of US$622 million for the next six months, with limited resources forcing support to fewer than one million people per month.
Iran rejects US return to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, citing regional security concerns
A senior Iranian official has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about regaining control of the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, saying the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has made clear it will not cede territory to Washington.
Ali Larijani, Secretary-General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told state media on Wednesday that “not even an inch of Afghan soil” would be handed over to the United States.
He added that any attempt to re-establish a U.S. military foothold in Afghanistan would face “serious resistance,” arguing that American airstrikes alone could not change governments in the region.
Larijani cited the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as examples where Washington had failed to meet its objectives, calling such interventions “deadly for American soldiers” and destabilizing for the broader region.
His remarks come at a time of renewed speculation about U.S. intentions in Afghanistan.
Bagram, once the largest American military base in the country, was a central hub for U.S. operations until the 2021 withdrawal. Trump’s comments about possibly regaining access to the base have triggered sharp reactions from regional powers.
Russia, China, and Iran have all publicly warned that the return of any American military installations in Afghanistan could undermine regional security.
The three countries’ foreign ministers issued a joint statement earlier this week emphasizing that foreign military presence would risk fueling extremism and destabilizing neighboring states.
Analysts note that the IEA, which has sought international recognition since taking power in 2021, is unlikely to reopen the door to a U.S. military presence. Instead, Kabul has deepened engagement with regional countries, particularly China, Iran, and Russia, in an effort to secure investment and political legitimacy.
