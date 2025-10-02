WFP delivers food aid to 58,000 people in earthquake-hit eastern Afghanistan

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has provided emergency food assistance to more than 58,000 people in the eastern Afghan provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman, after a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the region a month ago.

The earthquakes worsened an already severe food security crisis, with over 9 million Afghans facing acute food insecurity, and acute malnutrition among children and mothers at record highs.

The quake-hit region is also facing an influx of Afghan families forcibly expelled from Pakistan, many returning to shattered homes and farmland in eastern Afghanistan.

WFP said that it has also supported humanitarian operations with logistics, including the deployment of UNHAS flights and helicopters to deliver aid to remote communities. Communications and energy infrastructure, such as VSAT internet, UHF radios, and solar power systems, have been established to facilitate coordination.

Despite these efforts, WFP continues to face a funding gap of US$622 million for the next six months, with limited resources forcing support to fewer than one million people per month.