Iran rejects US return to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, citing regional security concerns

A senior Iranian official has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about regaining control of the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, saying the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has made clear it will not cede territory to Washington.

Ali Larijani, Secretary-General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told state media on Wednesday that “not even an inch of Afghan soil” would be handed over to the United States.

He added that any attempt to re-establish a U.S. military foothold in Afghanistan would face “serious resistance,” arguing that American airstrikes alone could not change governments in the region.

Larijani cited the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as examples where Washington had failed to meet its objectives, calling such interventions “deadly for American soldiers” and destabilizing for the broader region.

His remarks come at a time of renewed speculation about U.S. intentions in Afghanistan.

Bagram, once the largest American military base in the country, was a central hub for U.S. operations until the 2021 withdrawal. Trump’s comments about possibly regaining access to the base have triggered sharp reactions from regional powers.

Russia, China, and Iran have all publicly warned that the return of any American military installations in Afghanistan could undermine regional security.

The three countries’ foreign ministers issued a joint statement earlier this week emphasizing that foreign military presence would risk fueling extremism and destabilizing neighboring states.

Analysts note that the IEA, which has sought international recognition since taking power in 2021, is unlikely to reopen the door to a U.S. military presence. Instead, Kabul has deepened engagement with regional countries, particularly China, Iran, and Russia, in an effort to secure investment and political legitimacy.