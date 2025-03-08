UN calls for urgent investment in Afghan women and girls

(Last Updated On: )

On International Women’s Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan on Saturday called for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to lift restrictions, which it said, continue to strip women and girls of their fundamental rights. It also called on Member States to translate solidarity into action—by amplifying Afghan women’s voices, supporting their leadership, and investing in their resilience and future.

This year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”, is a stark reminder of the reality in Afghanistan, where women and girls face systematic exclusion from education, employment, and public life. These restrictions are not only violations of human rights but also barriers to Afghanistan’s progress, deepening poverty and isolation for millions, UNAMA said in a statement.

“Despite extraordinary challenges, Afghan women continue to lead, build, and support their communities. They provide life-saving health and protection services, run businesses and civil society organizations, and advocate tirelessly for their rights. Placing them at the center of solutions to current and emerging challenges is essential. Restoring their rights to learn and work would transform their lives, communities, and Afghanistan’s future for the benefit of all.” said Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

“The United Nations in Afghanistan stands in full solidarity with the women and girls of Afghanistan and is united in condemning the progressive erasure of women and girls from public life. We will continue to do everything in our power to invest in the resilience and leadership of Afghan women and girls, who are the key to a prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan,” Otunbayeva said.

Afghan women have made their demands to the international community clear. These include to advocate for the restoration of their rights and freedoms and to keep their situation on the global agenda; ensure their representation at every table where decisions about their country’s future are being made; sustain critical funding for services and life-saving assistance; and invest in programmes that support women’s leadership and economic empowerment, according to UNAMA.

“We cannot accept a future for Afghan women and girls that we would never tolerate for women anywhere else. Our response to their erasure from public life is a test of our commitment to women and girls everywhere. We must stand with Afghan women as if our own lives depend on it. Because they do.” said Alison Davidian, Special Representative for UN Women Afghanistan.

“The UN has stayed and delivered in Afghanistan and will continue to do so, working alongside its partners to safeguard the rights of all Afghans,” Davidian said.

The United Nations has repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate to lift the restrictions on women and girls, but the Islamic Emirate has said that the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan are protected according to Sharia.